on 07/16/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Monday, July 16, 2018

2018 Kiwanis Soccer League fall soccer sign-ups are ongoing. Registration is $45 per participant with at $5 discount for each additional participant from the same household. There are 3 co-ed divisions, Lil Kickers for 5-6 year olds, U9 for7 – 9 year olds and U12 for ages 10 – 12 year olds. For more information contact our office 270-651-3811.

Highland Hills Community Church Vacation Bible School will continue through July 18 from 5:30PM to 8:30PM. The theme is “Shipwrecked, Rescued by Jesus.” The church is located at 200 South Race Street.

Game On! VBS will continue through Wednesday, July 18 from 5PM to 8PM at Immanuel Baptist Church. It is open to ages 3 through just completed 6th grade. For more info, contact 270-678-7729.

Hiseville Christian Church Vacation Bible School, “Shipwrecked, Rescued by Jesus” will continue through July 18 from 6PM to 8:15PM. Classes for ages Preschool the through 12th grade.

Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Lucas will have revival services begin tonight at 7PM nightly. The evangelist is Bro. Eric Copass. Bro. Jamie Thompson is the pastor.

Janett Corry will instruct a class in making all- occasion cards at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library, Thursday, July 19 at 6PM. The cost is $5 for two cards. Register and pay at the library.

On Friday, July 20 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library learn about some of the best apps for enhancing your life with your tablet. The class will meet at 9:30AM. You must bring your own tablet. Sign up at the library.

7/11 Hoops & More will be every Friday Night at Avenue Church on Columbia Ave and every Saturday Night at Bunche Center during June and July 2018 from 7 to 11PM for 6th through 12th graders. Food will be served! Come out and enjoy basketball and other special events throughout the summer.

Summer 2 Swim lessons registration is ongoing through July 22 at the YMCA. Classes will begin July 30.

Park City Baptist Church VBS will be July 23 through July 25 from 6PM to 8PM. Classes for all ages. Refreshments will be served nightly.

There will be a Jewelry Making Class on Tuesday, July 31 from 10AM to Noon at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Participations will make a pair of earrings and a memory wire bracelet. The supply fee is $15 with registration due by July 24. Make checks payable to Leah Williams. This class is for adults.Fall Soccer Registration is ongoing for ages 3 to 9 at the YMCA. Learn to play and have fun while doing it. Meet the coaches will be held on August 25.

Connection Church Assembly of God will be hosting its annual Kids Crusade on July 22 through July 25 from 7PM to 8:15PM nightly. The theme this year is Treasure Island. Join us and let’s see if Captain Courageous, the first mate and Shriver the Diver can outwit the dreaded Captain Misery and discover Treasure Island. All kids ages 4 to 12 are invited to come. Some transportation is available. Please call Pastor Sam Tollison at 270-834-6578 for more information.

The 9th Annual Crusin for a Dream Car Show will be Saturday, July 21 at the Cave City Convention Center. Registration will be held from 9AM to 12noon and trophies will be presented at 3PM. This is open to all years, makes and models. There will be music, door prizes, food, 50/50 drawing, silent auction, craft, vendors and a country ham raffle. All proceeds go to benefit the Dream Factory.

Currently in the Snavely Gallery at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center is a temporary exhibit of topics related to the Revolutionary War, George Washington, the Constitution and several Edmund Rogers DAR Chapter artifacts and photos. This exhibit will be on display through the month of July.

Glasgow Chamber of Commerce Annual Ice Cream Social will be Tuesday, July 24 from 3PM to 5PM. Event is free!

Super Star Chef Three Day Cooking Camp will be Tuesday, July 24 through Thursday, July 26 from 9AM to 1PM at 1463 West Main Street in Glasgow. For more information call 651-3818.

Friends of the Library Back-to-School Friends of the Library Book Sale will be Saturday, July 28 from 9AM to 3PM at Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Cash Only. All proceeds benefit the Library.

The Sneed Family will sing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church, July 29 at 2PM at the church.

On Thursday, July 26 the AM Book Discussion Class will meet at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. The book selection is “The Keepsake” by Tess Gerritsen. Pick up a copy today at the Circulation Desk.

On Thursday, August 2, at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center, Ben and John Rogers will speak about early military surveys in the Barrens and Terry Jackson will speak on ancestors who served in the Revolutionary War and settled in the Barrens area in the early 1800’s, from 6:30 to 8:30PM.

He’s Alive Community Church will be having an Adult Rib eye Sandwich Plate/Kids Hot Dog Plate benefit at the Glasgow Wal-Mart, Saturday, August 4 at 7AM. Adults Menu: Ribeye Sandwich Plate, Bake Beans or Cole Slaw, Chips & Drink – $6.00 Pate. Kids Menu: Hot Dog Plate, Chips & Drink – $3 Plate. All proceeds benefit church ministries. For more information call 270-678-3994 or 270-404-3280 or visit us at HesAlive CmtyChurch via Facebook.

South Green Elementary Back to School Bash will be held on Thursday, August 8 from 4 to 6PM at the school.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 24 at 7PM at River Park Center in Owensboro.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 25 at 7PM at the Capital Arts Center in Bowling Green.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.