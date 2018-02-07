on 07/02/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Monday, July 2, 2018

The YMCA is having a 4th of July kids coloring contest. A winner will be selected from each age group and they will win a prize. Pick up your coloring page at the Welcome Center today.

The Annual Concert on the Square will be Tuesday, July 3 at 7:30PM in front of City Hall in Downtown Glasgow. Free Admission, Bring chairs or blankets, food and drinks will be available.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day Holiday along with the Glasgow Street and Sanitation Departments. Wednesday’s garbage will be picked up on Thursday, July 5. The Glasgow Landfill will be closed all day and there will be no bus service.

Summer 2 Swim lessons registration is ongoing through July 22 at the YMCA. Classes will begin July 30.

Fireworks at Barren River State Park will be Wednesday, July 4. The T. Martel Band will be playing live at the beach from 5:30PM to 8:30PM. Big Joes DJ Service will be playing at the Tennis courts from 6PM to 9PM. Food and Drink Vendors will be on site. Beach parking will open at 2PM and cost will be $10 to park at the beach.

7/11 Hoops & More will be every Friday Night at Avenue Church on Columbia Ave and every Saturday Night at Bunche Center during June and July 2018 from 7 to 11PM for 6th through 12th graders. Food will be served! Come out and enjoy basketball and other special events throughout the summer.

The Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will be Monday, July 9 in the high school library at 3:30PM.

2018 Kiwanis Soccer League fall soccer sign-ups will begin Monday, July 9. Registration is $45 per participant with at $5 discount for each additional participant from the same household. There are 3 co-ed divisions, Lil Kickers for 5-6 year olds, U9 for7 – 9 year olds and U12 for ages 10 – 12 year olds. For more information contact our office 270-651-3811.

Artist Lavonia Olson will teach a four week class in basic drawing, on Wednesdays; through July 27. Lessons will be based on what students want to learn. Bring sketchpads or use paper provided by the library. The class will not meet on Wednesday, July 4. Sign up at the library or call 651-2824.

Fall Soccer Registration is ongoing for ages 3 to 9 at the YMCA. Learn to play and have fun while doing it. Meet the coaches will be held on August 25.

Highland Hills Community Church will have Vacation Bible School July 15 through July 18 from 5:30 to 8:30PM. The theme is “Shipwrecked, Rescued by Jesus.” The church is located at 200 South Race Street.

The 9th Annual Crusin for a Dream Car Show will be held on Saturday, July 21 at the Cave City Convention Center. Registration will be held from 9AM to 12noon and trophies will be presented at 3PM. This is open to all years, makes and models. There will be music, door prizes, food, 50/50 drawing, silent auction, craft, vendors and a country ham raffle. All proceeds go to benefit the Dream Factory.

The Sneed Family will sing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church, July 29 at 2PM at the church.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 24 at 7PM at River Park Center in Owensboro.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 25 at 7PM at the Capital Arts Center in Bowling Green.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.