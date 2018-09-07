on 07/09/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Monday, July 9, 2018

Revival services are ongoing at the Dripping Springs Baptist Church at 7pm nightly. Jason Webb is the helper and Steve Gipson is the pastor. The church is located on 68-80 at Wisdom.

Summer 2 Swim lessons registration is ongoing through July 22 at the YMCA. Classes will begin July 30.

There will be a Jewelry Making Class on Tuesday, July 31 from 10AM to Noon at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Participations will make a pair of earrings and a memory wire bracelet. The supply fee is $15 with registration due by July 24. Make checks payable to Leah Williams. This class is for adults.

The Barren County High School SBDM will meet in regular session today at 3:45PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

The Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will be today in the high school library at 5:00PM.

2018 Kiwanis Soccer League fall soccer sign-ups will begin today. Registration is $45 per participant with at $5 discount for each additional participant from the same household. There are 3 co-ed divisions, Lil Kickers for 5-6 year olds, U9 for7 – 9 year olds and U12 for ages 10 – 12 year olds. For more information contact our office 270-651-3811.

Glasgow First Presbyterian Church Vacation Bible School will be today through Thursday, July 12 from 9AM to 12PM. Classes will be for children through 7th grade. There will be an evening program on Thursday at 6PM. The public is invited. Activities will include Bible study, crafts, recreation, singing and fellowship. The theme is Adventure of the Treasure Seekers, Exploring God’s Promises. For more information contact the church office at 270-651-2818.

The Mary Wood Weldon Library welcomes you to their Harry Potter Escape Room this Tuesday, July 10 from 1PM to 7PM. It’s a real life adventure game in which you along with your friends are locked in a room and have 30 minutes to solve a series of puzzles, find clues and escape the room. Contact the Circulation Desk to sign up.

Currently in the Snavely Gallery at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center is a temporary exhibit of topics related to the Revolutionary War, George Washington, the Constitution and several Edmund Rogers DAR Chapter artifacts and photos. This exhibit will be on display through the month of July.

Fall Soccer Registration is ongoing for ages 3 to 9 at the YMCA. Learn to play and have fun while doing it. Meet the coaches will be held on August 25.

7/11 Hoops & More will be every Friday Night at Avenue Church on Columbia Ave and every Saturday Night at Bunche Center during June and July 2018 from 7 to 11PM for 6th through 12th graders. Food will be served! Come out and enjoy basketball and other special events throughout the summer.

He’s Alive Community Church VBS theme is “Shipwrecked” Rescued by Jesus and will be Saturday, July 14 from 12PM to 7PM. There will be food, fun, lessons and games!! For more information call 579-9729 or 590-1423.

Highland Hills Community Church will have Vacation Bible School July 15 through July 18 from 5:30PM to 8:30PM. The theme is “Shipwrecked, Rescued by Jesus.” The church is located at 200 South Race Street.

Game On! VBS will begin Sunday, July 15 from 5PM to 8PM and continue through Wednesday, July 18 at Immanuel Baptist Church. It is open to ages 3 through just completed 6th grade. For more info, contact 270-678-7729.

Hiseville Christian Church Vacation Bible School, “Shipwrecked, Rescued by Jesus” will be July 15 through July 18 from 6PM to 8:15PM. Classes for ages Preschool the through 12th grade.

Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Lucas will have Homecoming, Sunday, July 15 at 11AM with a potluck meal to follow. Bro. Jamie Thompson is the pastor.

Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Lucas will have revival services beginning Monday, July 16 at 7PM nightly. The evangelist is Bro. Eric Copass. Bro. Jamie Thompson is the pastor.

Janett Corry will instruct a class in making all- occasion cards at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library, Thursday, July 19 at 6PM. The cost is $5 for two cards. Register and pay at the library.

On Friday, July 20 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library learn about some of the best apps for enhancing your life with your tablet. The class will meet at 9:30AM. You must bring your own tablet. Sign up at the library.

The 9th Annual Crusin for a Dream Car Show will be Saturday, July 21 at the Cave City Convention Center. Registration will be held from 9AM to 12noon and trophies will be presented at 3PM. This is open to all years, makes and models. There will be music, door prizes, food, 50/50 drawing, silent auction, craft, vendors and a country ham raffle. All proceeds go to benefit the Dream Factory.

Friends of the Library Back-to-School Friends of the Library Book Sale will be Saturday, July 28 from 9AM to 3PM at Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Cash Only. All proceeds benefit the Library.

The Sneed Family will sing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church, July 29 at 2PM at the church

On Thursday, July 26 the AM Book Discussion Class will meet at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. The book selection is “The Keepsake” by Tess Gerritsen. Pick up a copy today at the Circulation Desk.

On Thursday, August 2, at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center, Ben and John Rogers will speak about early military surveys in the Barrens and Terry Jackson will speak on ancestors who served in the Revolutionary War and settled in the Barrens area in the early 1800’s, from 6:30 to 8:30PM.

He’s Alive Community Church will be having an Adult Rib eye Sandwich Plate/Kids Hot Dog Plate benefit at the Glasgow Wal-Mart, Saturday, August 4 at 7AM. Adults Menu: Ribeye Sandwich Plate, Bake Beans or Cole Slaw, Chips & Drink – $6.00 Pate. Kids Menu: Hot Dog Plate, Chips & Drink – $3 Plate. All proceeds benefit church ministries. For more information call 270-678-3994 or 270-404-3280 or visit us at HesAlive CmtyChurch via Facebook.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 24 at 7PM at River Park Center in Owensboro.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 25 at 7PM at the Capital Arts Center in Bowling Green.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.

