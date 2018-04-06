on 06/04/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Monday, June 4, 2018

The Barren County High School SBDM will meet in regular session today at 3:45 PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

Bethel Independent Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School tonight through this Wednesday, June 6, from 5:30 to 8:30pm. The theme is The Torchlighters, “Heroes of Faith.” Classes will be for children preschool through the 12th grade. A meal will be served and transportation can be arranged. The church is located at 105 Kentucky Street. For questions or transportation call 670-8696 or 670-7655.

Barren County Middle School‘s SBDM Council will meet in special session this Tuesday, June 5 at 11:45AM at the TLC Building for the purpose of personnel consultation. They will meet at 12noon for the purpose of principal selection criteria and principal selection process.

Fruit of the Spirit Vacation Bible School at Glasgow First Nazarene Church will be this Wednesday, June 6 through Friday, June 8 from 5:30PM to 7:30PM nightly. Join us for Bible stories, crafts, game and snacks. Pre-register to get your child’s correct shirt size. Register online at gfnaz.com or by visiting or Facebook page.

Barren County Middle School’s SBDM Council will meet in special session this Thursday, June 7 and Friday, June 8 at 9AM each day at the school for the principal interview process and possible selection of principal.

The Glasgow/Barren County Retired Teachers Association will hold their quarterly meeting this Thursday, June 7, at 10:30AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library.

Cruise Into Spring Car Show will be held in downtown Glasgow, Saturday, June 9 from 9AM to 2PM. Registration begins at 9am at the Gazebo. For more information call 651-7255.

The 12th Annual Vet Jam will be June 9 at 1348 Rocky Hill Rd in Glasgow. The event starts with a 5K Run/Walk at 8AM, Opening ceremony at 11AM where many local veterans will be honored with D.A.V. Chapter #20 & Barren County JR.ROTC part of ceremony. Then 10 musical acts play from the Greg Martin group to headliner Derek St. Holmes singer /songwriter for “Ted Nugent” and many more; fireworks by Fantastic Fireworks; silent auction and giveaways. Proceeds benefits Freedom Warriors Community Veterans Organization.

7/11 Hoops & More will be every Friday Night at Avenue Church on Columbia Ave and every Saturday Night at Bunche Center during June and July 2018 from 7 to 11PM for 6th through 12th graders. Food will be served! Come out and enjoy basketball and other special events throughout the summer.

There will be a Caverna High School Decision Based Council meeting will be Monday, June 11 at 3:30PM in the high school library.

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School will be Wednesday, June 13 through Friday, June 15 from 6PM to 8PM at the church. Pastor is Roger Poynter.

Munfordville Car Show for cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles will be held on Saturday, June 16 at the courthouse square in Munfordville. Registration begins at 9am at 1Pm. Concessions will be provided by Hart County Rescue Squad. Award at 3PM. For more information call 537-4143 or 524-4752. All proceeds go to the Hart County Rescue Squad.

Vacation Bible School will be held at Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Lucas, June 18 through June 22, from 6:00-8:00 PM each night. Friday Night Is Family Night. Classes available from Nursery to Adult. The pastor is Bro. Jamie Thompson. If you need more information call 270-487-9216 or a ride call Russell Reid 270-646-2781.

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School, Monday, June 18 through Friday, June 22 from 6PM to 8:10PM nightly. A meal and local transportation is offered each night. Classes are available for ages 3 through adult. For more information or to schedule local transportation, please contact Tracey Roberts at 270-646-7813.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet, Tuesday, June 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

Tube, Tune and BBQ will be June 30 from 2PM until dark at Beaver Trail Park. There will be live local bands, kids activities, BBQ Competition, Donkey Basketball, Food Vendors, Fireworks and Tubing on Beaver Creek.

The Annual Concert on the Square will be Tuesday, July 3 at 7:30PM in front of City Hall in Downtown Glasgow. Free Admission, Bring chairs or blankets, food and drinks will be available.

The Sneed Family will sing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church, July 29 at 2PM at the church.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 24 at 7PM at River Park Center in Owensboro.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 25 at 7PM at the Capital Arts Center in Bowling Green.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.