on 03/11/2019 |

Community and Church Events– Monday, March 11, 2019

The ladies of Boutique Unique will provide instructions to create a beautiful and inspirational painted planter for spring on Thursday, March 14 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. The supply cost is $10. Register and pay at the library by today.

Meet the Scotties Spring Sports will be tonight at 5PM in the cafeteria of Glasgow High School with player introductions beginning at 6:00 pm in the gym. We will serve hot dogs, chips, a dessert and water. This event is free to the public so come out and “Meet the Scotties”.

Revival services are ongoing at the Pleasant Home Missionary Baptist Church at 7PM nightly. Helpers for the revival will be Bro. Sammie Norris, Bro. Terrell Kingrey, Bro. Shannon Arnett, Bro. Ricky Huff, Brother, Tim Eaton. Brother, Jeremy England, pastor.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will meet today in the high school library at 4:30PM.

The Barren County High School SBDM will meet in regular session today at 3:45PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

Sing a Book My Baby will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Library today at 9:30AM. The program focuses on ways to play with your baby, promoting sensory exploration and developing thinking skills and socialization.

Create a basket that’s perfect for gathering eggs or holding your sewing projects. On Thursday, March 28 there will be a workshop at the Mary Wood Weldon Library from 9AM to 4PM. Beth Hester is the instructor. The workshop is for beginners to intermediate levels. The cost is $59. You must register and pay by next Thursday, March 14.

Salem Baptist Church in Cave City will be having a Revival through Wednesday March 13 at 6:30 nightly. Evangelist Bro. Ron Shrum, former pastor of the church will be preaching. Potluck will be on Sunday night starting at 5:30. Special Music will be provided each night. Everyone is welcome to come and worship with us.

The Mary Wood Weldon Library will have Book Sprouts Story Time this Tuesday, March 12 at 10AM, focuses on five simple early literacy practices, talking, singing, reading, writing and playing.

Coloring isn’t just for kids anymore. Come to the Mary Wood Weldon Library this Thursday, March 14 at 10AM. The library provides coloring pages, supplies and refreshments. Coloring can reduce anxiety and create focus.

Battle of the “Dog” Bowls, will be Saturday, March 16 from 5 to 7PM. This is a fundraiser for BRAWA. For a $5 donation you get to sample three of your favorite chilies. Vote for your favorite chili and enjoy a night out. Also there will be a chili supper from 5 to 7PM. For $5 you get a bowl of chili, fixings, beverage, corn bread and drink. Proceeds benefit Homeless Animals of Barren County. For more information call 651-7297.

Crossroads Life Center is hosting a concert Saturday, March 16 at Plaza Theatre in Glasgow. The concert will host Unspoken’s Just Give Me Jesus tour and will feature North Point InsideOut along with Caitie Hurst. Tickets are available at the Plaza and proceeds benefit Crossroads Life Center. Please support this event by purchasing tickets today!

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet, Tuesday, March 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Joymakers will be singing at Center United Methodist Church Sunday March 17 at 11:00. A fellowship meal will follow the service. Contact Pastor Neil Jeffries at 270-834-0244 for more information. All are welcome!!

Sing a Book My Baby will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Library Monday, March 18 at 9:30AM. The program focuses on ways to play with your baby, promoting sensory exploration and developing thinking skills and socialization.

The Mary Wood Weldon Library will have Book Sprouts Story Time Tuesday, March 19 at 10AM, focuses on five simple early literacy practices, talking, singing, reading, writing and playing.

There will be a Basic Computer Class on Friday, March 22 at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Learn how to start and shut down a computer, create, save and open a file, create a folder and rename files and folders. Sign up at the library.

Learn how to make your own bath bomb at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Saturday, March 23 at 11AM. Lisa Smith from Drops to Live By will explain the benefits of the different essential oils available for use. You will mix and mold an aromatic and effervescent bath bomb that turns a plain bath into spa- like soak. Space is limited. Sign up at Circulation desk or call 651-2824.

Barren County Clean up Week will be held the week of March 25. County trucks, dumpsters and employees will be at designated drop-off locations from 7:30AM to 4:30PM. This is a free service to all citizens of Barren County. Monday, March 25 will be at the old Feed Mill Parking Lot at Hiseville; Tuesday, Park City and Cave City Volunteer Fire Departments, Wednesday, East Barren Volunteer Fire Department; Thursday, Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department, and Haywood Volunteer Fire Department and on Friday, March 29 at the Temple Hill Fair Grounds and the South Barren Volunteer Fire Department on Steam Mill Road. Large items that will be accepted will be appliances, couches, dressers, mattresses, recliners and all small items must be bagged or boxed. Items that will not be accepted, tires, batteries, liquids, paint, oil and pesticides.

Edie Bell will be at the Mary Wood Weldon Library at 6PM on Tuesday, March 26 to share gardening tips for the spring. She will also bring plants and seeds to share with all.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting for April will be Tuesday, April 16 at 3:30PM at the school.

There will be a Doggie Bone Hunt on Sunday, April 7 at Jackie Browning Park in Glasgow with registration and photos beginning at 2PM. Dogs must be on a leash and the cost is $12 per dog which includes a photo. Rain date is April 14. For more information call 651-7297.

Murder at the Museum will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 7PM. This is a fundraiser to purchase updated computers at the Cultural Center. “You are invited to a 1940’s wedding reception and murder”. Cake and punch will be served. The Cultural Center will announce when ticket sales begin.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting will be Tuesday, May 21 at 3:30PM at the school.