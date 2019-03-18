on 03/18/2019 |

Community and Church Events– Monday, March 18, 2019

The Temple Hill SBDM Council will meet today at 5PM at the school. The public is invited to attend.

Sing a Book My Baby will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Library today at 9:30AM. The program focuses on ways to play with your baby, promoting sensory exploration and developing thinking skills and socialization.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet this Tuesday, March 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

A Stroke Ahead: The Road to Recovery will be the topic of the Lunch and Learn with Dr. Alison and Dr. Jason Campbell and the T J Rehab Team this Tuesday, March 19 from 12PM to 1PM at the T J Health Pavilion Community Center. Bring a sack lunch, drinks will be provided. For more information call 659-5528.

The Mary Wood Weldon Library will have Book Sprouts Story Time this Tuesday, March 19 at 10AM, focuses on five simple early literacy practices, talking, singing, reading, writing and playing.

The Barren County Board of Elections has rescheduled their regular monthly meeting to this Monday, March 18 at 9AM in the Barren County Clerk’s Office.

The Glenview Christian Church at 1403 Glenview Drive in Glasgow welcomes our community to our Easter services; one at 9am and the second at 10:45am. It’s going to be a powerful morning featuring Great Worship, Special photo areas, a Biscuit Bar with biscuits, jellies, and gravy. Also an Indoor Egg Hunt for the kids during both services.

T.J. Regional Health has established the Hands for Hospice Volunteer Program. If you would like to volunteer your time and talents to help others, we encourage you to become a volunteer. Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org

There will be a Basic Computer Class on Friday, March 22 at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Learn how to start and shut down a computer, create, save and open a file, create a folder and rename files and folders. Sign up at the library.

Saturday, March 23 will be Free Shredder Day and Medication Take Back Day from 9AM to 12Noon at the South Gate Plaza. Shredder is only available for confidential and recyclable paper.

Learn how to make your own bath bomb at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Saturday, March 23 at 11AM. Lisa Smith from Drops to Live By will explain the benefits of the different essential oils available for use. You will mix and mold an aromatic and effervescent bath bomb that turns a plain bath into spa- like soak. Space is limited. Sign up at Circulation desk or call 651-2824.

Glasgow Musicale is celebrating its 125 anniversary of sharing music and supporting music education with the greater Glasgow/Barren County Community with a special program on Sunday, March 24 at 2PM at First Christian Church. In a nod to its roots as Ladies Matinee Musicale, women are invited to wear hats and gloves or wear period attire representing the 13 decades since its inception. Everyone is welcome! There will be light refreshments at the conclusion of the program.

Barren County Clean up Week will be held the week of March 25. County trucks, dumpsters and employees will be at designated drop-off locations from 7:30AM to 4:30PM. This is a free service to all citizens of Barren County. Monday, March 25 will be at the old Feed Mill Parking Lot at Hiseville; Tuesday, Park City and Cave City Volunteer Fire Departments, Wednesday, East Barren Volunteer Fire Department; Thursday, Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department, and Haywood Volunteer Fire Department and on Friday, March 29 at the Temple Hill Fair Grounds and the South Barren Volunteer Fire Department on Steam Mill Road. Large items that will be accepted will be appliances, couches, dressers, mattresses, recliners and all small items must be bagged or boxed. Items that will not be accepted, tires, batteries, liquids, paint, oil and pesticides.

Edie Bell will be at the Mary Wood Weldon Library at 6PM on Tuesday, March 26 to share gardening tips for the spring. She will also bring plants and seeds to share with all.

Tommie Flannery Baskis of Duskflyer Visions Artwork & Productions will be the special speaker at the Barren County Historical Society Meeting on Thursday, March 28 at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library beginning at 6:00 pm. A gifted artist, photographer and author, Tommie explores with her camera and art the story of old and forgotten places in South Central Kentucky and beyond – abandoned houses and fragments that were left behind from people’s lives. Come join us for an enchanting look at these abandoned places. There is no charge.

First Baptist Church 611 S. Lewis Street, Glasgow, KY will be having Spring Revival on April 1st, 2nd and 3rd at 6:30pm. Our Evangelist for Monday will be Pastor Peter Williams and Mt Pleasant Baptist Church, Alvaton, KY. Tuesday night’s Evangelist will be Pastor W.K. Rowlett of Harlow’s Chapel Baptist Church, Cave City, KY and Wednesday will be Pastor Ed McDowell and Zion Hill Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend. Rev. Michael D. Rice Host Pastor. Everyone is invited to attend.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting for April will be Tuesday, April 16 at 3:30PM at the school.

There will be a Doggie Bone Hunt on Sunday, April 7 at Jackie Browning Park in Glasgow with registration and photos beginning at 2PM. Dogs must be on a leash and the cost is $12 per dog which includes a photo. Rain date is April 14. For more information call 651-7297.

Murder at the Museum will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 7PM. This is a fundraiser to purchase updated computers at the Cultural Center. “You are invited to a 1940’s wedding reception and murder”. Cake and punch will be served. The Cultural Center will announce when ticket sales begin.

Passover Seder Banquet will be held on April 20 at 5:00pm at Knicely Conference Center in Bowling Green. Join us as for a full meal and music, as we recount the Passover through the Haggadah, an interactive telling of the Passover story. Discover how Passover is critically connected to the death and resurrection of a 1st Century Jewish man, Yeshua, known today as Jesus. The Passover Seder will be led by Jonathan Sacks, who comes from a family with 19 generations of Rabbis. All people are welcome regardless of background or belief. To register, call Deborah Morgan at 270-670-6781 or download a registration form at www.hopeinmessiah.org

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting will be Tuesday, May 21 at 3:30PM at the school.