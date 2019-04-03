on 03/04/2019 |

Community and Church Events– Monday, March 4, 2019

Barren County Parks and Recreation Baseball and Softball signups are ongoing. You may sign up on the website by going to barrencounty.ky.gov and click on Department and Agencies and click on signup. There will be no late signups. March 6 is the deadline. The cost is $40 per child.

Meet the Scotties Spring Sports will be held Monday, March 11 at 5PM in the cafeteria of Glasgow High School with player introductions beginning at 6:00 pm in the gym. We will serve hot dogs, chips, a dessert and water. This event is free to the public so come out and “Meet the Scotties”.

Revival services are ongoing at the Pleasant Home Missionary Baptist Church at 7PM nightly. Helpers for the revival will be Bro. Sammie Norris, Bro. Terrell Kingrey, Bro. Shannon Arnett, Bro. Ricky Huff, Brother, Tim Eaton. Brother, Jeremy England, pastor.

The Glasgow/Barren County Retired Teachers will meet Thursday, March 7 at 10:30AM at the Barren County Innovation Zone. Guest speaker will be Margaret Sims, KRTA Health Insurance Co-Chair. Winner of the local Grandparent Essay Contest will be recognized.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will meet on Monday, March 11 in the high school library at 4:30PM.

Salem Baptist Church in Cave City will be having a Revival from Sunday, March 10 through Wednesday March 13 at 6:30 nightly. Evangelist Bro. Ron Shrum, former pastor of the church will be preaching. Potluck will be on Sunday night starting at 5:30. Special Music will be provided each night. Everyone is welcome to come and worship with us.

Battle of the “Dog” Bowls, will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 5 to 7PM. This is a fundraiser for BRAWA. For a $5 donation you get to sample three of your favorite chilies. Vote for your favorite chili and enjoy a night out.

Crossroads Life Center is hosting a concert Saturday, March 16 at Plaza Theatre in Glasgow. The concert will host Unspoken’s Just Give Me Jesus tour and will feature North Point InsideOut along with Caitie Hurst. Tickets are available at the Plaza and proceeds benefit Crossroads Life Center. Please support this event by purchasing tickets today!

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet, Tuesday, March 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting for April will be Tuesday, April 16 at 3:30PM at the school.

There will be a Doggie Bone Hunt on Sunday, April 7 at Jackie Browning Park in Glasgow with registration and photos beginning at 2PM. Dogs must be on a leash and the cost is $12 per dog which includes a photo. Rain date is April 14. For more information call 651-7297.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting will be Tuesday, May 21 at 3:30PM at the school.