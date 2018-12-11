Community and Church Events, Monday, November 12, 201

on 11/12/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Monday, November 12, 2018

Revival services are ongoing at Cedar Grove Baptist Church at 6:30PM nightly. Brother Eric Guffey is the evangelist. The church is located at 300 Cedar Grove Road in Glasgow.

Glasgow Christmas Parade Applications are available for pick up at the chamber office on or can be downloaded at www.glasgowbarrenchamber.com. Entry fee is $30. No application after 4:30pm November 16.

Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library invites you to participate in Read for a Wreath, an event designed to strengthen community ties, to encourage the community to read, and to promote literacy. Pick up a wreath and application for your business/organization at the library until November 16. This year we have an overall theme of “Songs of Christmas.” Decorate your wreath according to the theme; however, you may still represent your organization with some element on the wreath. For more information call 270-651-2824.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance is ongoing. Applications will be taken in alphabetic order on the first letter of the head of the household last name. Applicant must bring most recent heating bill, social security card or permanent resident card for each member of household and proof of household income for preceding months. Community Action is located at 411 Happy Valley Road and hours are 8 to 4 Tuesday through Friday and 8 to 5 on Monday. For more information go to our website, www.casoky.org.

Today for Veterans Day, Rolling Thunder will have coffee and donuts from 8 to 11AM at the Cultural Center. The Veterans Day Parade will be held at 2:00 PM with a reception after the Veterans Day Parade at 3:00 PM at the Cultural Center. At 3:30 PM Bob Pitchford will present a program on the life and work of WWII era aviator Willa Brown Chappell. Willa Brown Chappell was born in Glasgow and she was the first African American woman to achieve a pilot’s license and whose efforts led to the creation of the legendary “Tuskegee Airmen”.

The Barren County High School SBDM will meet in regular session today at 3:45PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on today in observance of the Veterans Day Holiday. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday November 13. Glasgow Landfill will be closed all day and there will be no bus service that day.

The Caverna High School SBDM Council will meet today in the high school library at 4:30PM.

Born Academy for birth to 5 years old is being at the Metcalfe County School Cafeteria at 5:30pm. These events will teach every parents and children how everyday moments can be learning experiences. November 15, Turkey Dinner and Thanksgiving Placemats and December 13, Sub Sandwiches and Santa Visits. For more information or to sign up call, 432-5617.

The Primitive Quartet, The Inspirations, The Singing Cookes, and The Sneed Family will be in concert at the Cave City Convention Center, Thursday, November 15 at 7PM. For more information contact call 866-966-1777 or 270-678-3575

Avenue Church will be having a Children’s Coat Giveaway for all area school-age children on Saturday, November 17 from 9AM to 12PM. Children in grades preschool through high school will be provided a coat, hat, scarf and gloves.

Barren County Homemakers Holiday Bazaar will be Saturday, November 17 from 8AM to 1PM. Items to be sold include baked goods, specialty gifts, stocking stuffers and various household items.

On Saturday November 17 there will be a book signing from 12 to 3PM by Carol Perkins and Susan Chambers. The book is entitled Edmonton 1940-2018.

Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky will sponsor The Greatest Show Dance Showcase on Saturday, November 17 from 4-6 at Kummer Little Recreation Center on College Street in Bowling Green. Enjoy performances by The Rockerz, The Jammerz, The Cheerville Mysterios and introducing the Moverz & Shakerz. For more information go to the website www.dssky.org. or call 270- 796-5002.

The regular monthly singing at Shiloh General Baptist Church will be Sunday November 18 at 6PM. The guest singers will be The Southern Heirs. The address of the church is 12050 Old Bowling Green Rd. Smiths Grove, Ky. For more information you may call 270-590-0134.

Milltown Baptist Church of Tompkinsville will be celebrating Pastor Mike and First Lady Mary Turner’s 16th Pastoral Anniversary on Sunday November 18 at 11:00 a.m. Our guest will be Pastor Mark Kendall and Liberty Methodist Church family. All are invited to this joyous celebration.

The 10th Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Feast will be from 11AM to 4PM Thursday, November 22 at the Liberty District- Ralph Bunche Center. A volunteer meeting will be held Sunday, November 18 at the Bunche Center. For more information on the meetings call 590-2410. Donations of food and supplies are appreciated. The number to call to donate is 404-5175 or to mail a donation check the address is Thanksgiving Feast, PO Box 1136, Glasgow, KY 42142. If you would like delivery you can order on Wednesday by calling 629-3871 or 834-8537. On Thanksgiving Day for delivery call 834-8537.

Meet the Scotties winter sports will take place Monday, November 19. A meal which will consist of chili, grilled cheese, and a dessert and drink will be served beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the cafeteria at Glasgow High School. At 6:00 p.m. player introductions will begin for the sports of archery, boys and girl’s basketball and swimming. The basketball teams will also perform drills/scrimmage. This event is free to everyone. Please come out and Meet the Scotties!

Glasgow Christmas Gift Show will be November 24th and 25th at Glasgow National Guard Armory. Purchase Christmas gifts from local vendors. The online store will be open from 11/26 from 12/22. Vendor registration is now open.

Horse Cave Rotary Pancakes with Santa will be Saturday, December 1 from 7:30AM to 9:30AM at Horse Cave Methodist Church. Tickets will be $8 for adults and $6 for kids. Tickets include all you can eat breakfast, kids activities and visit with Santa.

BRAWA will have cookies and pictures with Santa on December 1 from 12 to 3PM. One 5×7 photo is $5. Photos will be ready for pick-up on December 8.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.