on 11/19/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Monday, November 19, 2018

Southside Baptist Church, located at 1163 Trojan Trail, is serving for the third time as a drop-off location for shoebox gifts—filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items for the Samaritan’s Purse project. During the project’s National Collection Week which runs through today, this site will collect shoebox donations for children living in poverty overseas. If you would like to speak with a site coordinator or local representative about this project, please contact Juanita Pendygraft at 270-646-2833 or Peggy Allen at 270-678-3693. For more information about Operation Christmas Child, anyone may visit www.samaritanspurse.org/occ.

The 10th Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Feast will be from 11AM to 4PM this Thursday, November 22 at the Liberty District- Ralph Bunche Center. The number to call to donate food or supplies is 404-5175 or to mail a donation check the address is Thanksgiving Feast, PO Box 1136, Glasgow, KY 42142. If you would like delivery you can order on Wednesday by calling 629-3871 or 834-8537. On Thanksgiving Day for delivery call 834-8537.

The Temple Hill SBDM Council will meet tonight at 5PM at the school. The public is invited to attend.

The Glasgow Fire Department will be dipping Christmas trees once again beginning this Friday, through Sunday December 23, at Fire Station #2 located at 130 Cross St. just off L.R. Wells Blvd. This service will be provided from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The tree is dipped in a flame retardant substance and will enhance the life of your tree. Everyone using a fresh cut tree is urged to take advantage of this free service.

Meet the Scotties winter sports will take place tonight. A meal which will consist of chili, grilled cheese, and a dessert and drink will be served beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the cafeteria at Glasgow High School. At 6:00 p.m. player introductions will begin for the sports of archery, boy and girl’s basketball and swimming. The basketball teams will also perform drills/scrimmage. This event is free to everyone. Please come out and Meet the Scotties!

Community Action of Southern Kentucky LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance is ongoing. Applications will be taken in alphabetic order on the first letter of the head of the household last name. Applicant must bring most recent heating bill, social security card or permanent resident card for each member of household and proof of household income for preceding months. Community Action is located at 411 Happy Valley Road and hours are 8 to 4 Tuesday through Friday and 8 to 5 on Monday. For more information go to our website, www.casoky.org.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet this Tuesday, November 20 at the school.

Glasgow Christmas Gift Show will be this Friday and Saturday, November 24th and 25th at Glasgow National Guard Armory. Purchase Christmas gifts from local vendors. The online store will be open from 11/26 from 12/22. Vendor registration is now open.

Holly Days Christmas Bazaar and Canned Food Drive is ongoing to feed the community on Saturday, November 24 from 9AM to 3PM at the Cave City Convention Center. Donate canned food or donate a dollar to win one of over 60 door prizes. The more you donate the more chances to win. Proceeds go to the Glasgow Barren County Community Food Kitchen. For more information call 590-3708.

The Barren County Family Resource Youth Service Centers and the Glasgow Family Resource Youth Service Center are sponsoring a 45 minute informational meeting on how to make your dollars go further. This is being held at the Hero Center on Tuesday, November 27 at 10AM. For more information call Becky Honeycutt at 659-0342 or any Glasgow or Barren County School Resource Center.

The annual Gillie Hyde/ Barren County Salvation Army Angel Tree Drive is ongoing. You may pick up your angels at any of the Glasgow Gillie Hyde Locations. The last day to drop off gifts is Monday, November 26. All gifts must be new and cannot be wrapped. You may also donate money in the Salvation Army Kettles located at area businesses.

A retirement celebration for Barren County Clerk, Joanne London will be held on Thursday, November 29 from 2 to 5PM in the Barren County Judge Executive’s Office. Joanne has 36 years of service in the Barren County Clerk’s Office.

The Barren County High School SBDM will meet in regular session on November 29 at 3:45 PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

Horse Cave Rotary Pancakes with Santa will be Saturday, December 1 from 7:30AM to 9:30AM at Horse Cave Methodist Church. Tickets will be $8 for adults and $6 for kids. Tickets include all you can eat breakfast, kids activities and visit with Santa.

BRAWA will have cookies and pictures with Santa on December 1 from 12 to 3PM. One 5×7 photo is $5. Photos will be ready for pick-up on December 8.

Deck the Halls of Highland will be held on Saturday, December 1 at Highland Elementary. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 11AM and the Vendors Marketplace from 8 to noon. All you can eat pancake breakfast for $5. Students eat for $3 and ages 3 and under eat free. There will be a silent auction, Santa’s Marketplace, have photo made with Santa and Mrs. Claus and much more.

Breakfast with Santa and Christmas Bazaar will be held on Saturday, December 1 from 6:30AM to 11AM at the Hiseville Fire Department. Eat some pancakes for $6 and have the kids get their picture made with Santa from 8 to 10AM. Some of the vendors for this year will be Lularoe, Lipsense, Tupperware, Essential Oils, Initial Outfitters and many more.

Glasgow Musicale’s Christmas Celebration, “Hanging of the Greens” will be held on Sunday, December 2 at 2pm at the First Presbyterian Church. The church is located at 200 E. Washington Street in Glasgow. Free admission and light refreshments will be served. For more information call 659-9519.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.

Join the Glenview Christian Church as they get into the Christmas Spirit by hosting a gingerbread decorating party on Saturday, December 8 from 9 to 11AM! There will be crafts for the kids, a hot cocoa bar and everyone will get a free family photo! Its $10 per gingerbread house but all other activities are free. For more information call 678-4211 or visit the website www.glenviewchristian.org.

Glasgow Middle School’s SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, December 11 at the school.

Cave City Baptist Church will be hosting a Christmas program titled Seek Him presented by the choir and members of the church. The program will be held on December 15 and begin promptly at 5 PM and there will be refreshments to follow. We would invite everyone in the area to come and celebrate with us. Cave City Baptist Church is located at 501 Broadway Street in Cave City. If you have any questions feel free to call the church office at 270-773-3471.

Experience the meaning of Christmas with the Glenview Christian Church and enjoy a LIVE nativity with real animals on Sunday, December 23 from 3 to 6PM. ! The church is located at 1403 Glenview Drive in Glasgow. For more information call 678-4211 or check out the website at www.glenviewchristian.org.