on 11/05/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Monday, November 5, 2018

The 10th Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Feast will be from 11AM to 4PM Thursday, November 22 at the Liberty District- Ralph Bunche Center. A volunteer meeting will be held Sunday, November 18 at the Bunche Center. For more information on the meetings call 590-2410. Donations of food and supplies are appreciated. The number to call to donate is 404-5175 or to mail a donation check the address is Thanksgiving Feast, PO Box 1136, Glasgow, KY 42142. If you would like delivery you can order on Wednesday by calling 629-3871 or 834-8537. On Thanksgiving Day for delivery call 834-8537.

Revival services are ongoing at Cedar Grove Baptist Church at 6:30pm. Brother Eric Guffey will be the evangelist. The church is located at 300 Cedar Grove Road in Glasgow.

As influenza activity picks up the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply. There are two blood donations opportunities in this area today. In Glasgow at Lera B. Mitchell Clubhouse from 2 to 6PM and in Cub Run at the Cub Run Community Center from 2 to 7PM.

Glasgow Christmas Parade Applications are available for pick up at the chamber office on or can be downloaded at www.glasgowbarrenchamber.com. Entry fee is $15 if received by Friday, November 9. After Friday, November 9 the entry fee is $30.

The First Presbyterian Church of Glasgow will hold their annual luncheon on Election Day this Tuesday, November 6 from 11AM to 1PM. The cost is $12 a plate and tickets may be purchased at the door or from any church member. Takeout orders will also be available. The menu will feature hot chicken salad, copper carrots, fruit, Sister Schubert rolls and a large variety of desserts and beverages. An all home -made bake sale will also be featured. Basketball tickets for games at the University of Kentucky will be raffled out. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. For more information contact the church at 651-2818.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance will begin this Monday, November 5. Applications will be taken in alphabetic order on the first letter of the head of the household last name. Applicant must bring most recent heating bill, social security card or permanent resident card for each member of household and proof of household income for preceding months. Community Action is located at 411 Happy Valley Road and hours are 8 to 4 Tuesday through Friday and 8 to 5 on Monday. For more information go to our website, www.casoky.org.

Fight Night will Drs Les and Leslie Parrott will be held on Friday, November 9 at 7pm at Glenview Christian Church. The first round is Why We Fight with the Person We Love the Most and the second round, How to Fight with the Person We Love the Most. Registration if free. Register at www.glenviewchristian.org.

Christ United Methodist Women will hold a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, November 10 from 8AM to 2PM at the church located at 716 Cave Mill Road in Bowling Green. There will be craft booths, bake sale, grandma’s attic and breakfast and lunch.

Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library invites you to participate in Read for a Wreath, an event designed to strengthen community ties, to encourage the community to read, and to promote literacy. Pick up a wreath and application for your business/organization at the library until November 16. This year we have an overall theme of “Songs of Christmas.” Decorate your wreath according to the theme; however, you may still represent your organization with some element on the wreath. For more information call 270-651-2824.

A benefit for Adam Isbell will be held on Saturday, November 10 from 10AM to 10Pm at the SoKy Pest Control located at 4108 Scottsville Road in Glasgow. There will be live music, great food, silent auction and raffles. Proceeds will go for funeral expenses. For more information call 473-9327.

Faith United Methodist Church annual Christmas Bazaar will be held on Sunday, November 10 from 8AM to 12Noon. They are famous for their home baked cakes, cookies and candy. And they will have Christmas Crafts. Come early for biscuits, coffee and hot cider made by the men’s group. The church is located on the corner of Green Acres and Lexington Drive.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, November 12 in observance of the Veterans Day Holiday. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday November 13. Glasgow Landfill will be closed all day and there will be no bus service that day.

The Caverna High School SBDM Council will meet on Monday, November 12 in the high school library at 4:30PM.

Born Academy for birth to 5 years old is being held at the Metcalfe County School Cafeteria at 5:30pm. These events will teach every parents and children how everyday moments can be learning experiences. November 15, Turkey Dinner and Thanksgiving Placemats and December 13, Sub Sandwiches and Santa Visits. For more information or to sign up call, 432-5617.

The Primitive Quartet, The Inspirations, The Singing Cookes, and The Sneed Family will be in concert at the Cave City Convention Center on Thursday, November 15 at 7.00 pm. For more information contact call 866-966-1777 or 270-678-3575

Avenue Church will be having a Children’s Coat Giveaway for all area school-age children on Saturday, November 17 from 9AM to 12PM. Children in grades preschool through high school will be provided a coat, hat, scarf and gloves.

Barren County Homemakers Holiday Bazaar will be held on Saturday, November 17 from 8AM to 1PM. Items to be sold include baked goods, specialty gifts, stocking stuffers and various household items.

Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky will sponsor The Greatest Show Dance Showcase on Saturday, November 17 from 4-6 at Kummer Little Recreation Center on College Street in Bowling Green. Enjoy performances by The Rockerz, The Jammerz, The Cheerville Mysterios and introducing the Moverz & Shakerz. For more information go to the website www.dssky.org. or call 270- 796-5002.

The regular monthly singing at Shiloh General Baptist Church will be Sunday November 18 at 6PM. The guest singers will be The Southern Heirs. The address of the church is 12050 Old Bowling Green Rd. Smiths Grove, Ky. For more information you may call 270-590-0134.

Meet the Scotties winter sports will take place Monday, November 19. A meal which will consist of chili, grilled cheese, and a dessert and drink will be served beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the cafeteria at Glasgow High School. At 6:00 p.m. player introductions will begin for the sports of archery, boys and girl’s basketball and swimming. The basketball teams will also perform drills/scrimmage. This event is free to everyone. Please come out and Meet the Scotties!

Glasgow Christmas Gift Show will be November 24th and 25th at Glasgow National Guard Armory. Purchase Christmas gifts from local vendors. The online store will be open from 11/26 from 12/22. Vendor registration is now open.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.