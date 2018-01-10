on 10/01/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Monday, October 1, 2018

Ralphies Fun Center Fall Break Blowout will be today through this Friday, October 5. Buy a Multi-Activity Wristband and add the following deals. Today’s great deal is a $20 Game Card for $15; Tuesday, $2 Laser Tag; Wednesday, Large one topping pizza and pitcher of soft drink for $10; Thursday, add a multi- activity wrist band for ½ price; Friday, Buy a child’s wristband for $17 and get an adult wristband for $6. Also October is National Skate Monday so skating is $5 everyday during the month of October.

Liberty District Layman League annual Prayer Breakfast will be held on Saturday, October 6 from 8 to 10AM at the Ralph Bunche Community Center.

Revival Services begin Sunday night October 7 at 6:30 each night at Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church. The church is located in Hwy 1297, Old Bowling Green Road. Brother Willie Westmoreland will be helping. Pastor is Brother David McKinney. Everyone is invited.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will meet on Monday, October 8 in the high school library at 4:30PM.

The Barren County High School SBDM will meet in regular session on Monday, October 8 at 3:45 PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

Glasgow Christmas Parade Applications will be available for pick up at the chamber office on Monday, October 1 or can be downloaded at www.glasgowbarrenchamber.com. Entry fee is $15 if received by Friday, November 9. After Friday, November 9 the entry fee is 30 and no applications will be accepted after Friday, November 21 at 4:30PM. The theme for the Christmas Parade is “Twelve Days of Christmas.

The Park City High School Class of 1973 will hold their 45th Reunion, Saturday, October 13, 2018 at the Park City Lions Club. Social hour begins at 3:30 pm with dinner served after. For more information call 270-773-5606 or email dandylyon45@hotmail.com.

Glasgow Renaissance- Main Street 18th Annual Cruise Into Fall Car Show will be Saturday, October 13. Registration will be held from 8AM to 12Noon at the Gazebo on the Court House Lawn. For more information cal 651-7255 or 678-9233.

River Lake Church’s Great Pumpkin Giveaway community event is Saturday, October 13 from 2-4pm. We will be giving away 1,000 free pumpkins. This event is free to all members of the community and will be held at River Lake Church located at 2870 North Jackson Highway. Come out and enjoy bouncy houses for kids, take a photo with Snoopy, and register for your chance to win an Xbox One S! There will also be showings of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at 2:30pm and 3:30pm.

Glasgow First Nazarene Church, 75th Anniversary Service will be Sunday, October 14 at 10:30AM with Reception to follow at Lera B Mitchell Clubhouse. Meet and Greet Cookout will be Saturday, October 13 at 4PM.

The 3rd annual Gamaliel VFD Car Show will be Saturday, October 20 at the fire department located on Holland Street. Registration is from 9 to 11AM. All years, models and makes are welcome. Trophies will be presented at 2PM. The entry fee is $15. There will be a 50/50 drawing, concessions and gun raffle. Vendors may rent a 10 x 10 space for $25. For more information call 427-6824 or 261-1207.

The 13th annual Crossroads Life Center Chili Cookoff will be held on Saturday, October 20 from 3 to 6PM on the square in Glasgow. Entertainment by Lightly Blended with Jenny Lu. There will be ice cream by St. Helen’s Church, food, drinks, carnival games and a dunking booth. There will also be a kids’ corner that will feature games, face painting, bouncy house and much more.

The Barren County YMCA is hosting a free Halloween Extravaganza Community Event on Saturday, October 20 from 6 to 8PM. Activities include Costume Contest, Face Painting, Haunted Track, Fun Games, Photo Wall, Indoor Trick or Treating, Cupcake Walk, Music, Dancing and much more in a fun safe environment. If you would like to give out candy, bring your own table and contact Melissa at 651-9622 for your free space. You cannot drop off children they must be must be with a guardian.

Glasgow Park and Recreation 40th Turkey Trot 5 mile run, one mile run or walk and the ½ mile gobbler gait will be held on Sunday, October 21and will be held on the Glasgow Public Square. You can register at the Parks and Recreation Office. For more information call 651-3811.

Glenview Christian Church Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, October 27 from 4 to 6Pm.

Celebrate fall with us! Trunk or Treat, Inflatables, Bonfire, Free Food, Barrell Train, Face Paint & More! For More information call (270) 678-4211 or the website http://www.glenviewchristian.org/fall-festival.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.