Community and Church Events, Monday, October 29, 2018

Barren County Middle School’s Site Base Council will meet in special session today at 3:30PM at the school for the purpose of Phase II CSIP Approval.

Pink Power Hour Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon will be this Tuesday, October 30 at the T J Pavilion Community Room beginning at noon. Lunch will be catered by Fine Arts Bistro. The featured speaker will be Jennifer Crews and she will elaborate on her own experience with the disease. The room will be filled with other survivors all coming together to celebrate their accomplishments and to remember those that haven’t been as fortunate. The event is co-hosted by the Glasgow Daily Times and T J Regional Health. Tickets are $40 and must be paid in advance at the Glasgow Daily Times Office. If you would like to donate an item for the auction please contact Michelle at the Daily Times. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit T J Mission’s Fund.

Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library invites you to participate in Read for a Wreath, an event designed to strengthen community ties, to encourage the community to read, and to promote literacy. Pick up a wreath and application for your business/organization at the library between this Thursday, November 1st and 16th. This year we have an overall theme of “Songs of Christmas.” Decorate your wreath according to the theme; however, you may still represent your organization with some element on the wreath. For more information call 270-651-2824.

The Kiwanis Club of Caverna is bringing award winning Elvis Tribute Artist, Todd Bodenheimer to the Cave City Convention Center this Friday, November 2 at 7pm. Projects go toward the many service projects they do for the youth of Cave City and Horse Cave. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased now from the Cave City Chamber of Commerce or any Kiwanis Club Member. For more information email Chris Summers, wchrissummers@gmail.com.

Loving Lodge 323 F and AM in Fountain Run will sponsor a fish fry this Saturday, November 3 from 2PM to 7PM. For $7 you can get fish, slaw, French fries, hush puppies, dessert and a drink. All carry outs will be $7 also. Children under school age eat free. For more information call 434-3456.

The 10th Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Feast will be held from 11AM to 4PM Thursday, November 22 at the Liberty District- Ralph Bunche Center. A volunteer meeting will be held this Sunday, November 4 at 3PM and again Sunday, November 18 at the Bunche Center. For more information on the meetings call 590-2410. Donations of food and supplies are appreciated. The number to call to donate is 404-5175 or to mail a donation check the address is Thanksgiving Feast, PO Box 1136, Glasgow, KY 42142. If you would like delivery you can order on Wednesday by calling 629-3871 or 834-8537. On Thanksgiving Day for delivery call 834-8537.

Glasgow Christmas Parade Applications are available for pick up at the chamber office on or can be downloaded at www.glasgowbarrenchamber.com. Entry fee is $15 if received by Friday, November 9. After Friday, November 9 the entry fee is 30 and no applications will be accepted after Friday.

Temple Hill Elementary, “Bulldog Big Top” will be this Friday, November 2 from 4PM to 9PM. There will be Hot Air Balloon Rides, face painting, games, truck raffle, cake auction, silent auction, live auction, shoulder plates and more. For more information call 270-427-2611.

Glasgow Wesleyan Church, 1008 Columbia Ave, invites everyone who has ever attended or been connected with this community of faith to our HOMECOMING with the Blakey Quartet singing at 10:45 this Sunday, November 4. A wonderful fellowship dinner will follow the morning service. Please spread the word and make plans to be there.

As influenza activity picks up the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply. There are two blood donations opportunities in this area on Monday, November 5. In Glasgow at Lera B. Mitchell Clubhouse from 2 to 6PM and in Cub Run at the Cub Run Community Center from 2 to 7PM.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance will begin November 5. Applications will be taken in alphabetic order on the first letter of the head of the household last name. Applicant must bring most recent heating bill, social security card or permanent resident card for each member of household and proof of household income for preceding months. Community Action is located at 411 Happy Valley Road and hours are 8 to 4 Tuesday through Friday and 8 to 5 on Monday. For more information go to our website, www.casoky.org.

Fight Night will Drs Les and Leslie Parrott will be held on Friday, November 9 at 7pm at Glenview Christian Church. The first round is Why We Fight with the Person We Love the Most and the second round, How to Fight with the Person We Love the Most. Registration if free. Register at www.glenviewchristian.org.

Christ United Methodist Women will hold a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, November 10 from 8AM to 2PM at the church located at 716 Cave Mill Road in Bowling Green. There will be craft booths, bake sale, grandma’s attic and breakfast and lunch.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, November 12 in observance of the Veterans Day Holiday. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday November 13. Glasgow Landfill will be closed all day and there will be no bus service that day.

The Caverna High School SBDM Council will meet on Monday, November 12 in the high school library at 4:30PM.

Born Academy for birth to 5 years old is being held at the Metcalfe County School Cafeteria at 5:30pm. These events will teach every parents and children how everyday moments can be learning experiences. November 15, Turkey Dinner and Thanksgiving Placemats and December 13, Sub Sandwiches and Santa Visits. For more information or to sign up call, 432-5617.

The Primitive Quartet, The Inspirations, The Singing Cookes, and The Sneed Family will be in concert at the Cave City Convention Center on Thursday, November 15 at 7.00 pm. For more information contact call 866-966-1777 or 270-678-3575

Avenue Church will be having a Children’s Coat Giveaway for all area school-age children, Saturday, November 17 from 9AM to 12PM. Children in grades preschool through high school will be provided a coat, hat, scarf and gloves.

Barren County Homemakers Holiday Bazaar will be held on Saturday, November 17 from 8AM to 1PM. Items to be sold include baked goods, specialty gifts, stocking stuffers and various household items.

Glasgow Christmas Gift Show will be November 24th and 25th at Glasgow National Guard Armory. Purchase Christmas gifts from local vendors. The online store will be open from 11/26 from 12/22. Vendor registration is now open.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.