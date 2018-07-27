Community and Church Events for Saturday, July 28, 2018

on 07/27/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Saturday, July 28, 2018

Friends of the Library Back-to-School Friends of the Library Book Sale will be today from 9AM to 3PM at Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Cash Only. All proceeds benefit the Library.

Barren County Extension District Board, Barren County Extension Council will be hosting a community-wide 100 Mile Potlucktoday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. The event will be held at the Barren County Extension Office located at 1463 West Main Street in Glasgow. Admission to the event is a potluck dish for 8-10 people made with locally grown and/or produced foods obtained within 100 miles of Glasgow. Not every single ingredient has to be local, just do the best you can. The plates, utensils and drinks will be furnished. In addition to the dish, attendees are asked to bring a copy of the recipe. Taster’s choice awards will be given in adult and youth categories for best meat, casserole, dessert, salad and vegetable. The Jenny Roads will provide the entertainment. For additional information, contact the Barren County Extension Office at 270-651-3818.

There will be a car wash today at Nemak from 10AM to 2PM at Plant 2 in the parking lot. All proceeds will go to The Angel Tree Program. Nemak is located at 400 American Avenue in Glasgow.

Woodland United Baptist Church located on Oak Grove Church Road in Bon Ayr will have a revival beginning tonight at 7PM. Pastor is Brother Wayne Wells and Brother Rex Hills will be helping. Everyone is welcome to join us.

The Sneed Family will sing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church this Sunday, July 29 at 2PM at the church.

Revival services begin this Sunday at Hanging Fork Missionary Baptist Church 7:00 pm each night. Brother Darrell Costello is pastor and Brother Chad Harston is the helper.

Horse Cave Baptist Church will be celebrating 150 years in August. In honor of this celebration they will be having guest speakers and worship leaders though the August 12 celebration. This Sunday, July 29, Russ Lievers will be preaching and Andy Dickson will lead the worship, Josh Houk will preach on August 5 with Tony Cunha leading the worship and August 12 will be the 150 Anniversary and Homecoming with Tommy Tucker preaching and Gerald Murphy leading the worship. For more information call 786-2970 or go to the website horsecavebc.org.

Victory Road will be singing at Center United Methodist Church this Sunday July 29 at 11:00AM. A Fellowship Potluck will be served at 12:00 with singing to continue after lunch. Come worship with us. All are welcome! For more information call Brother Neil Jeffries at 270-834-0244.

There will be a Heartfelt Salvation Celebration at Morrison Park this Sunday July 29 at 2PM. The event is designed to witness to the community; we know the experience of a new birth, and the regenerating and witnessing power of the Holy Ghost to a conscious salvation. We expect music, singing, and great testimonies. The park is located at 4283 Tompkinsville Rd. Glasgow, Kentucky. For more information call 834-9553.

First Baptist Church will have service this Sunday, July 29 at 10AM. Reverend Dr. Michael D. Rice is Pastor.

The Barren County High School SBDM will meet in a special called session this Tuesday at 3:00 PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

The Barren County Historical Society and the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center present “Early Settlement in the Barrens” on Thursday, August 2 from 6:30-8:00 PM at the Cultural Center. Ben and John Rogers will speak about Revolutionary War Land Surveys and will share about their ancestors who surveyed the land and will display some of the original survey equipment. Terry Jackson will talk about Revolutionary War Services of Early Settlers and will share about ancestors who served in the Revolutionary War and received land grants in this region. Mr. Jackson will display handcrafted tools of Revolutionary War times, and a period uniform. This event is free and open to the public.

Currently in the Snavely Gallery at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center is a temporary exhibit of topics related to the Revolutionary War, George Washington, the Constitution and several Edmund Rogers DAR Chapter artifacts and photos. This exhibit will be on display through the month of July.

Downtown Cave City Concert will be Friday, August 3 at 7Pm featuring Steel Country. For more information call 773-2188.

He’s Alive Community Church will be having an Adult Rib eye Sandwich Plate/Kids Hot Dog Plate benefit at the Glasgow Wal-Mart, Saturday, August 4 at 7AM. Adults Menu: Ribeye Sandwich Plate, Bake Beans or Cole Slaw, Chips & Drink – $6.00 Pate. Kids Menu: Hot Dog Plate, Chips & Drink – $3 Plate. All proceeds benefit church ministries. For more information call 270-678-3994 or 270-404-3280 or visit us at HesAlive CmtyChurch via Facebook.

7/11 Hoops & More will be every Friday Night at Avenue Church on Columbia Ave and every Saturday Night at Bunche Center during June and July 2018 from 7 to 11PM for 6th through 12th graders. Food will be served! Come out and enjoy basketball and other special events throughout the summer.

Avenue Church, 315 Columbia Avenue, Glasgow, will be having a Back to School children’s clothing giveaway for ages 3 through high school on Saturday, August 4 from 9:00-12:00 noon. Signs will be posted.

The Sneed Family will be singing on Sunday, August 5 at the Caneyville Church of God of Prophecy located at 2857 Bowling Green Road in Caneyville at 1PM.

Sing a Book My Baby will be held every Monday in August beginning at 9:30AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. This Program focuses on ways to play with your baby, promoting sensory exploration and developing thinking skills and socialization.

Highland Elementary Back to School Bash will be held on Tuesday, August 7 from 5 to 7Pm at the school. Meet your teachers and have free food and fun activities. You may come by the school before the bash to fill out enrollment forms and transportation forms or you can find them on the website, glasgow.kyschools.us.

Museum of the Barrens will have a Volunteer Meeting on Tuesday, August 7 from 2 to 4Pm at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center. Bring your ideas and skills to help with Harvest of History, The Spanish Flu of 1918-1919 and Veterans Day and also about area events that need improving.

Book Sprouts Story Time will meet every Tuesday in August beginning at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Each storytime includes a range of books, songs, rhymes, fingerplays, music, crafts and free play.

Tator- Tot Time will meet every Wednesday in August beginning at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. The focus is on five simple early literacy practices, talking, singing, reading, writing and playing.

South Green Elementary Back to School Bash will be Thursday, August 9 from 4PM to 6PM at the school.

Come join the fun at Center United Methodist Church Day Camp for “Dream Small: Just Let Jesus Use You Where You Are!” on Saturday August 4 from 10 am to 2pm. Lunch will be provided. Wear clothes you can get wet and bring a towel for the Inflatable Water Slide. For more info call Brother Neil Jeffries at 270-834-0244 or Brad and Angie High at 270-453-4419.

The Spencer Reunion, J B and Barbara Wade and Kevin along with the Sneed Family will be at the Cave City Convention Center on Friday, August 10 at 7PM. For more information call 773-3131.

Logo Robotics will meet on Monday, August 13 at 11Am and 4Pm at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Come create a robot using Lego’s MindStorm or We Do Sets. This is for grades 1 through 9.

2018 Kiwanis Soccer League fall soccer sign-ups are ongoing. Registration is $45 per participant with at $5 discount for each additional participant from the same household. There are 3 co-ed divisions, Lil Kickers for 5-6 year olds, U9 for7 – 9 year olds and U12 for ages 10 – 12 year olds. For more information contact our office 270-651-3811.

Fall Soccer Registration is ongoing for ages 3 to 9 at the YMCA. Learn to play and have fun while doing it. Meet the coaches will be held on August 25.

Metcalfe County High School, Meet the Hornets will be held at the City Park at 6pm on Friday, August 10.

Hey kids ages 9 to 18. You can learn to produce stop motion animation at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library on Monday, August 20 at 11Am and 4PM, using free apps and library ipads, you’ll help write and direct a short video.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 24 at 7PM at River Park Center in Owensboro.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 25 at 7PM at the Capital Arts Center in Bowling Green.

The AM Discussion Book Selection for this month is “Where Are You Now?” by Mary Higgins Clark. Pick up a copy of the book today at the Circulation Desk of the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library.

Edie Bell will give hints on gardening to attract birds on Tuesday, September 4 at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. She will also share seeds and plants to help you to get started.

Glasgow First Nazarene Teens will sponsor their 2nd annual Cooking for Christ BBQ Cook-Off on Saturday, September 29 from 8AM to 3PM. Meat will be provided in the entry fee of $100. Vendors may set up a booth for $10. The teens will also be selling Shoulder Sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Nachos Cheese, Chips and Drinks. Other activities from 11AM to 3Pm will be the BBQ Tasting and Voting, Face Painting, Kids Crafts and Vendors and Yard Sales. Proceeds go to the Glasgow First Nazarene Teen Group. The church is located at 600 East Main Street. For more information or to pre-register call 670-1979.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.