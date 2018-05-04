on 04/05/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Thursday, April 5, 2018

There will be a Cave City Planning meeting, tonight at 6PM at City Hall.

If you are a new computer user with little or no experience, there will be a basic computer class this Friday, April 6 at 9:30am at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Sign up at the library or call 651-2824.

The ARC of Barren County will be having a fundraiser all day this Saturday, April 7 from 10AM to 12AM at Ralphies Fun Center. We will have a table set up to share information, receive tax deductible donations and accept applications for new members. A portion of all $15 wristbands sold will go to the ARC of Barren County.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Garrett’s Creek General Baptist this Saturday, April 7 at 7pm. The church is located on Highway 31 E in Westmoreland, Tennessee.

The Allen Masonic Lodge, located on the 3rd floor of the elevator-accessible downtown US Bank Building is hosting a Chili Supper to raise funds for the Kid’s Hope Charity. The supper will take place this Saturday, April 7 at 5pm.

The Sneed Family of Glasgow will sing at the Bethlehem Separate Baptist Church in Columbia this Sunday, April 8 at 11AM.

Hanging Fork Baptist Church will have Brother Terrell Kingrey will preach, Sunday, April 8 at 6PM. Brother Darrell Costello is pastor.

The Sneed Family of Glasgow will sing at the Coral Hill Baptist Church on Sunday, April 8 at 6Pm.

National Library Week is Monday, April 9 through Saturday, April 14 and to celebrate the library is offering fine forgiveness and free guest passes. This does not apply to lost materials. This is one week only.

There will be a Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting on Monday, April 9 in the high school library at 3:30pm.

The Barren County High School SBDM will meet in regular session on April 9 at 3:45 PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

Glasgow Parks and Recreation 2018 Adult Softball Leagues Registration will begin this Monday, April 9. This year we will be offering four different leagues; church men’s, church co-ed, co-ed and men’s. We will have a coaches’ meeting on Wednesday May 30 at 5:30PM at the Parks and Recreation office. Leagues will begin play on Monday June 4. Registration is done by a team basis only; any individuals wanting to play will be placed on a list and contact their information will be given to the coach for each team. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012.

Community Education Class in Acrylic Painting will be from 5:30PM to7:30PM beginning this Monday, April 9 through May 14 at First Presbyterian Church. Expand your world of acrylic painting. Class is for ages 13 and above. Supply list provided upon registration. Patty Hughes is the instructor and the cost is $40. Pre-registration is required for this class by contacting Sonya Davis at 606-217-1066.

Community Education Class in Social Media 101 will be from 5:30–6:30 pm on Tuesday, April 10, 17 and 24 at North Jackson Elementary. So you want to get in on the social media scene but don’t know where to begin? This class will cover the different types of social media. Learn about Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, and much more. Kyle Houts will be the instructor and the cost is $25. For more information or to sign-up contact Sonya Davis at 606-217-1066.

The community is invited to attend the Grand Open House at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center on Tuesday, April 10 from 2 to 6PM. This will be a celebration of the completion of our new heating and cooling systems and the new energy efficient lighting. There will be a silent auction fundraiser for items donated from over 20 businesses. Also a book signing by Peggy Goodman, a local author of children’s books and the Community Education Art Show will be on display. Vocal music provide by Emma Pack accompanied by Shana Pack beginning at 3:45pm. The ribbon cutting will be held at 4pm and winners of the silent auction will be announced at 6pm. You do not have to be present to win.

An Acrylic Painting Class will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 am beginning Tuesday, April 10 through May 15 at Glenview Health Care Facility. Class is structured for beginner to the advanced student to work at their own pace and explore the vast world of acrylic painting. This class is for ages 13 and above. Supply list provided upon registration. Lorie Short is the instructor and the cost is $40. Pre-registration is required for this class by contacting Sonya Davis at 606-217-1066.

An Acrylic Painting Class will be held from 5:30–7:30 pm beginning Tuesday April 10 through May 15 at First Presbyterian Church. Patty Hughes is the instructor and the cost is $40. Pre-registration is required for this class by calling Sonya Davis at 606-217-1066.

Family and Friend Fun Walk, Walk a Mile in their Shoes will be held on Saturday, May 12. Pre-registration is required by Friday, April 13. Join us to stop hunger in our community. Registration fee is $15 for adults, students, $10 and a family is $40. For more information call Sonya Davis at 606-217-1066.

Driver’s Education Classes will be held in two sessions, Session One is April 10 through May 15 and Session Two is June 4 through June 8 at Barren County High School. The cost is $175. To register call Lisa Pack at 651-6315 or email allisa.pack@barren.kyschools.us.

The Glasgow High School SBDM Council will meet on Wednesday, April 11 in the front office of the high school.

International artist Kelsey Montague will be at Glasgow Middle School, Wednesday April 11. Meet and greet, reception and art unveiling will begin at 6PM. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Glasgow Middle School or at the door the evening of the event. Kelsey is an internationally known artist who has painted and drawn murals all over the world. This is a rare opportunity to meet and mingle with Kelsey and see the unveiling of her design for the school. For more information contact: Jennifer.Fritsch@glasgow.kyschools.us.

The Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be closed on Thursday, April 12 for Staff Training.

A Cake Decorating Class will be held on Thursday, April 12 from 5 to 7pm at North Jackson Elementary. You will learn easy tips and instructions on how to decorate a cake like a pro and learn helpful hints for frosting a cake, filing a pastry bag and more tips. The cost is $35. For more information or to sign up call Sonya Davis at 606-217-1066.

A Summer Fun Fest will be Thursday, April 12 from 4PM to 6PM at the T J Pavilion in Glasgow. You can talk to local camp directors and instructors and sign up or summer camp and activities. This is for grades K- through the 12th grade. Contact and Barren or Glasgow Family Resource Center Coordinator or more information.

The Haywood Volunteer Fire Department Annual Community meeting will be Thursday, April 12 at 7PM at the Fire Department Building in Haywood. Anyone who might be interested in filling a board member position is asked to call Mike at 270-670-1042. All community members are invited to attend.

Liberty District Laymen will sponsor the General Association of Baptist in Kentucky, “State Laymen’s Auxiliary Day” on Saturday, April 14 at 2pm at the Ralph Bunche Center. The message will be brought by Reverend Terry Rice and Music will be provided by the Liberty District Laymen.

Glasgow Musicale invites the community to: Jean Ritchie: Damsel with a Dulcimer on Sunday, April 15 at 2:00pm at First United Methodist Church. This is a Kentucky Chautauqua program presented by Rachel Lee Rogers; sponsored in part by the Kentucky Humanities Council, Inc. and the Glasgow-Barren County Tourism Commission. The event is admission free with no advance reservations or tickets required.

The Joymakers will be singing at Center United Methodist Church on Sunday April 15 at the 11:00 service. The church is located on Hwy. 314 -Center/Hiseville Rd in Center. A fellowship potluck will follow the service. Pastor Neil Jeffries and church family invite all to attend.

East Main United Methodist Church Spring Spiritual Renewal Series Featuring Ric Wright and Mark Barrow will be Sunday, April 15 through Wednesday, April 18 at 6:30PM at the church.

The Community Art Show will be held on Sunday, April 15 at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center from 2 to 4pm.

Glasgow Parks and Recreation will be taking registration for the Summer Day Camp Program beginning April 16. Day Camp is broken into six weekly sessions throughout June and July with ages 5-7 held on June 11-15, 18-22, 25-29 and ages 8-10 held in July on the 9-13, 16-20, 23 and 27. Participants are allowed to register for one week out of each month and then they can be placed on the waiting list for other weeks. The cost is $45 per participant for each month. Summer Day Camp will have weekly trips to Ralphie’s Fun Center, daily trips to the pool, weekly movie trips and lots of fun outdoor activities.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, April 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, April 19 at 4:30PM at the school.

Cruzin the Barren Car Show will be Saturday, April 21 at Barren River State Park. Registration will be from 9AM to 11AM. The cost is $10 per car entry and pre registration is available online. There will be Trophies awarded, food, music and a Yeti Hopper Cooler Raffle. For more information call 784-5866.

Temple Hill Baptist Church Youth Program will be having a Pancake Fry Fundraiser. The cost is $5.00 and includes your drink, hot pancakes, sausage, soft butter, warm syrup and a big Smile. All proceeds for this fundraiser will be used for the youth program activities. Please save the date, Saturday, April 21 at 7:30AM at Temple Hill Baptist Church. The church is located at 8427 Tompkinsville Road. For more information call 270- 670-0934.

Carol Bailey Memorial Community Medical Care 15th Annual Tournament will be Wednesday, April 25 at 8:30AM at Fox Hollow Golf Club. Entry Fee will be $50 per person; includes Green Fees, Cart Fees and Lunch. Bring your own team of four or sign up individually. Entries must be in by Thursday, April 20 at 12PM. Field limited to 96 golfers.

Wreath Workshop will be held on Thursday, April 26 at Glenview Health Care Facility from 5 to 7pm. Call Sonya Davis at 606-217-1066 to find out what supplies are needed and to register.

The Derby Day Flea Market, sponsored by the Temple Hill Lions Club will be held Thursday, May 3 through Saturday, May 5 at the Temple Hill Fairgrounds. Items such as Tools, Antiques, Primitive odds and ends and glassware will be available for sale. Space is still available for rent. For more information call Donnie Alexander at 670-5679.

The 25th annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic will be held on May 5 at Fox Hollow Golf Course beginning at 8am. Registration is ongoing. Proceeds go the Boys and Girls Club, Junior Achievement, K- Kid program in schools, Special Olympics and college scholarships to Glasgow and Barren County Students. For more information call James Bratcher at 670-5144 or Tommy Jackson at 670-5608.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, May 15 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, May 17 at 4:30PM at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet, Tuesday, June 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.