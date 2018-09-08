on 08/09/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Thursday, August 9, 2018

Revival services are ongoing at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church at 7pm nightly. The church is located on Lecta Kino Road. The pastor is Jimmy Moore and the helper is Hank Gibson.

Revival services are ongoing at Woodland United Baptist Church located on Oak Grove Church Road in Bon Ayr at 7PM each night. Pastor is Brother Wayne Wells and Brother Rex Hills will be helping. Everyone is welcome to join us.

Revival services are ongoing at Hanging Fork Missionary Baptist Church at 7PM each night. Brother Darrell Costello is pastor and Brother Chad Harston is the helper.

South Green Elementary Back to School Bash will be today from 4PM to 6PM at the school.

The Spencer Reunion, J B and Barbara Wade and Kevin along with the Sneed Family will be at the Cave City Convention Center this Friday, August 10 at 7PM. For more information call 773-3131.

“The Imagination Library Fun Fest is being hosted by our Ambassador’s Club of Hart County this Saturday, August 11 on the courthouse lawn in Munfordville from 10AM to 3PM. Activities include baby contest, Little Miss and Mister and Jr Miss and Mister Imagination Pageants; car and tractor show, Dolly- themed singing Competition, carnival style games and contests and a live auction. Proceeds go to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library literacy program in Hart County. Anyone wishing to participate as a vendor, event sponsor, or committee volunteer can call 270- 524-2892 or 270 218-2009. For additional information, visit the Chamber’s website at www.hartcountyky.org.

Browder’s Chapel Baptist Church located on New Bowling Green Road in Glasgow will begin revival services, this Sunday, August 12 at 7PM. Bro. Cody Mutter evangelist.

Horse Cave Baptist Church will be celebrating 150 years in August. This Sunday, August 12 will be the 150 Anniversary and Homecoming with Tommy Tucker preaching and Gerald Murphy leading the worship. For more information call 786-2970 or go to the website horsecavebc.org.

Sing a Book My Baby will be held every Monday in August beginning at 9:30AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. This Program focuses on ways to play with your baby, promoting sensory exploration and developing thinking skills and socialization.

Logo Robotics will meet this Monday, August 13 at 11Am and 4PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Come create a robot using Lego’s MindStorm or We Do Sets. This is for grades 1 through 9.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council meeting will be Monday, August 13 in the high school library at 4:30pm.

South Green Elementary Family Resource Advisory Council Meeting will be Tuesday, August 14 at 2:45PM in the school gym. The meeting is open to the public.

Book Sprouts Story Time will meet every Tuesday in August beginning at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Each storytime includes a range of books, songs, rhymes, fingerplays, music, crafts and free play.

Tator- Tot Time will meet every Wednesday in August beginning at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. The focus is on five simple early literacy practices, talking, singing, and reading, writing and playing.

2018 Kiwanis Soccer League fall soccer sign-ups are ongoing. Registration is $45 per participant with at $5 discount for each additional participant from the same household. There are 3 co-ed divisions, Lil Kickers for 5-6 year olds, U9 for7 – 9 year olds and U12 for ages 10 – 12 year olds. For more information contact our office 270-651-3811.

Fall Soccer Registration is ongoing for ages 3 to 9 at the YMCA. Learn to play and have fun while doing it. Meet the coaches will be held on August 25.

Metcalfe County High School, Meet the Hornets will be held at the City Park at 6pm on Friday, August 10.

The regular monthly singing at Shiloh General Baptist Church will be held on Sunday August 19 at 6:00 PM. The guest singers will be The Commonwealth Qt. from Gallatin, Tennessee. The church is located on Highway 1297 at Railton. You may find it with GPS at 12050 Old Bowling Green Road, Smiths Grove, Ky.

Hey kids ages 9 to 18. You can learn to produce stop motion animation at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library on Monday, August 20 at 11Am and 4PM, using free apps and library ipads, you’ll help write and direct a short video.

Glasgow Faith Church will have revival services beginning Monday, August 20 at 7 nightly.

Brother Harold Summers from Columbus Indiana will be preaching. The pastor is Roger Poynter and the church is located at 3050 Old Bowling Green Road- Highway 1297.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 24 at 7PM at River Park Center in Owensboro.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 25 at 7PM at the Capital Arts Center in Bowling Green.

The AM Discussion Book Selection for this month is “Where Are You Now?” by Mary Higgins Clark. Pick up a copy of the book today at the Circulation Desk of the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library.

Edie Bell will give hints on gardening to attract birds on Tuesday, September 4 at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. She will also share seeds and plants to help you to get started.

GHS class of 98 will be having their 20 year class reunion on Saturday September 15. More info coming soon, check the Facebook group for details. Contact Phone Number is (270) 590-3437.

Glasgow First Nazarene Teens will sponsor their 2nd annual Cooking for Christ BBQ Cook-Off on Saturday, September 29 from 8AM to 3PM. Meat will be provided in the entry fee of $100. Vendors may set up a booth for $10. The teens will also be selling Shoulder Sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Nachos Cheese, Chips and Drinks. Other activities from 11AM to 3Pm will be the BBQ Tasting and Voting, Face Painting, Kids Crafts and Vendors and Yard Sales. Proceeds go to the Glasgow First Nazarene Teen Group. The church is located at 600 East Main Street. For more information or to pre-register call 670-1979.

Glasgow First Nazarene Church, 75th Anniversary Service will be Sunday, October 14 at 10:30AM with Reception to follow at Lera B Mitchell Clubhouse. Meet and Greet Cookout will be Saturday, October 13 at 4PM.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.