on 12/20/2018 |

Community and Church Events- Thursday, December 20, 2018

There will be an Acrylic Painting Class on Wednesday, January 2 at 9:30AM. Artist Lavonia Olson will provide instruction in painting techniques and color mixing with acrylics. The supply cost is $15 per person. Register and pay at the library by December 31.

Sandra Gorin will have a book signing at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center this Saturday, December 22 from 10AM to 2PM. Barren County School Days has 231 pages with an index and includes photos of one room schools, students and teachers of Barren County Schools.

The Barren County Clerk’s Office will be closed for the holidays and state wide system outages this Saturday, December 22 through Christmas Day, December 25. The office will also be closed on Monday, December 21 and Tuesday, January 1.

The residents of Norris Court in Glasgow will light up their neighborhood with luminaries on the nights of Sunday, December 23 and Monday, December 24, weather permitting. More than 2,000 white bags line the streets in Norris Court and a candle in each bag is lighted a dusk. The public is invited to drive through the streets of Norris Court, Raintree Place, Windsor Avenue, Ridgecrest, Brice and Wingate. Drivers are asked to only use parking lights when entering Norris Court.

Experience the meaning of Christmas with the Glenview Christian Church and enjoy a LIVE nativity with real animals this Sunday, December 23 from 3PM to 6PM. The church is located at 1403 Glenview Drive in Glasgow. For more information call 678-4211 or check out the website at www.glenviewchristian.org.

The Barren County Courthouse will be closed Monday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 25. They will also be closed on New Year’s Eve Monday, December 31 and New Year’s Day Tuesday, January 1.

The Glasgow Fire Department will be dipping Christmas trees, through this Sunday December 23, at Fire Station #2 located at 130 Cross St. just off L.R. Wells Blvd. This service will be provided from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The tree is dipped in a flame retardant substance and will enhance the life of your tree. Everyone using a fresh cut tree is urged to take advantage of this free service.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 25 in observance of the Christmas Holiday. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Wednesday, December 26 and Tuesday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Thursday, December 27. There will be no bus service Monday or Tuesday. Glasgow Landfill will be open on Saturday, December 22 and Monday, December 24from 8 to 11:30AM but will be closed all day Christmas Day.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance is ongoing. Applications will be taken in alphabetic order on the first letter of the head of the household last name. Applicant must bring most recent heating bill, social security card or permanent resident card for each member of household and proof of household income for preceding months. Community Action is located at 411 Happy Valley Road and hours are 8 to 4 Tuesday through Friday and 8 to 5 on Monday. For more information go to our website, www.casoky.org.

Enjoy a day of fun filled family time at Ralphie’s Fun Center and support Crossroads Life Center by having Fun for Life on Thursday, December 27! Purchase an armband for only $17 and enjoy unlimited bowling, skating, bounce house for10 & under, time freak, and mini-golf. Crossroads Life Center will receive a portion of the sales of every armband on this day. Crossroads Life Center is a faith-based, non-profit organization that provides parenting education classes, material assistance, pregnancy tests, and bible study classes to parents from seven counties. Check us out on the web at www.crossroadsky.org.

New Year’s Eve service at Glasgow Faith Church will be held on Monday, December 31 at 8 pm. This will be a joint service with our sister church, Brotherhood Freewill Baptist located at 3050 Old Bowling Green Rd Glasgow. Pastor Roger Poynter.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, January 1 in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. Tuesday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Wednesday, January 2. Please have at curbside by AM. The landfill will be closed on Tuesday, January 1 and there will be no Transit Bus Service on Tuesday, January 1.

The Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be closed on Tuesday, January 1 for the New Year Holiday.

Beska Moore will be the instructor of a Chair Yoga Class at noon on Thursday, January 3 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Sign up at the library.

There will be a reception for Watercolor artist Nancy Doss and her students on Saturday, January 5 at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center. This is presented by the Art Guild at the cultural center.