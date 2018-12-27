Community and Church Events- Thursday, December 27, 2018

on 12/27/2018 |

Community and Church Events- Thursday, December 27, 201

Glasgow City’s Tuesday’s garbage and recycling will be collected today.

Enjoy a day of fun filled family time at Ralphie’s Fun Center and support Crossroads Life Center by having Fun for Life today! Purchase an armband for only $17 and enjoy unlimited bowling, skating, bounce house for10 & under, time freak, and mini-golf. Crossroads Life Center will receive a portion of the sales of every armband on this day. Crossroads Life Center is a faith-based, non-profit organization that provides parenting education classes, material assistance, pregnancy tests, and bible study classes to parents from seven counties. Check us out on the web at www.crossroadsky.org.

There will be an Acrylic Painting Class on Wednesday, January 2 at 9:30AM. Artist Lavonia Olson will provide instruction in painting techniques and color mixing with acrylics. The supply cost is $15 per person. Register and pay at the library by this Monday, December 31.

The Sneed Family will host Jeff and Sheri Easter, The Easter Brothers, Pleasant Union Trio, The Golden Keys, Laney Meredith and Emma Bunch at the Cave City Convention Center this Monday, December 31 at 7pm. If you want the late night breakfast buffet at the convention center that is a separate ticket for $15 and you must make a reservation for that. For more information call 866-966-1777.

Ralphies Fun Center will have a New Year’s Eve Celebration this Monday, from 6Pm to 1AM. Unlimited bowling, skating, mini-golf, time freak and inflatables. Also unlimited pizza and drinks until 11pm. There will be $750 in prize giveaways, $100 given away at midnight and cosmic bowling prizes. The cost is $25 per person. There will be live music from 9 to midnight featuring Black Tie 3. If you purchase your ticket in advance you get a $5 game card, but the deadline is this Sunday. For more information call 629-4263.

New Year’s Eve service at Glasgow Faith Church will be this Monday, December 31 at 8PM. This will be a joint service with our sister church, Brotherhood Freewill Baptist located at 3050 Old Bowling Green Rd Glasgow. Pastor Roger Poynter.

The Barren County Clerk’s Office will be closed this Monday, December 31 & Tuesday, January 1.

Cave City Hall will be closed this Monday and Tuesday for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Trash pickup for Monday and Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed this Tuesday, January 1 in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. Tuesday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Wednesday, January 2. Please have at curbside by AM. The landfill will be closed on Tuesday, January 1 and there will be no Transit Bus Service on Tuesday, January 1.

The Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be closed on Tuesday, January 1 for the New Year Holiday.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance is ongoing. Applications will be taken in alphabetic order on the first letter of the head of the household last name. Applicant must bring most recent heating bill, social security card or permanent resident card for each member of household and proof of household income for preceding months. Community Action is located at 411 Happy Valley Road and hours are 8 to 4 Tuesday through Friday and 8 to 5 on Monday. For more information go to our website, www.casoky.org.

Beska Moore will be the instructor of a Chair Yoga Class at noon on Thursday, January 3 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Sign up at the library.

There will be a reception for Watercolor artist Nancy Doss and her students on Saturday, January 5 at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center. This is presented by the Art Guild at the cultural center