on 02/22/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Thursday, February 22, 2018

AmeriCorps, a national service organization is promoting an event for Caverna, Glasgow and Barren County Schools called Build- a- Bed. They work closely with the Family Resource Officers at the schools and provide a bed to students who are living in poverty and do not have one. The funding for this event comes strictly through donations from various businesses, churches and individuals in the community. For more information call Terry Smith at 773-3671.

Harris D. Overholt will be the speaker for the Barren County Historical Society’s meeting, tonight at 6PM in them meeting room of the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. The subject will be “Shakerism, Murder & Springtime Sweetness” covering topics ranging from the shakers to making maple syrup. Overholt, a resident of Allen County and graduate of Lindsey Wilson College, enjoys history and is semi-retired from the retail florist industry. The six-generation Harris descendant still resides on part of the Harris Homestead of 1802 settlement land grant and enjoys beekeeping.

Ralph Bunche Community Foundation 11th Annual Soul Feast will be this Saturday, February 24 at the Ralph Bunche Community Center. The soul food meal will begin at 4 and the brotherhood gospel singing at 6pm. The cost of the soul food meal is $8 which includes one meat, two vegetables, bread, dessert and beverage.

Benefit Auction and BBQ Dinner for Coleton Parsley son of Brian and Heather Parsley will be Saturday, February 24. Doors open at 5PM and Auction at 6PM at the Cave City Convention Center. Advance dinner tickets will be $10 and $12 at the door. Entertainment will be by The Sneed Family. For more information see Prayers for Coleton Facebook Page.

The Knights of Columbus “All you can eat fish fry!” will be March 2 and March 16 from 4PM to 7PM at St. Helen Parish Center. There will be delicious fried and baked fish, side dishes, desserts and heartwarming Christian fellowship. The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for youngsters 4 to 12, and kids 4 and under eat free.

The Park City Lions club will be conducting their annual pancake breakfast, Saturday, March 3 at the clubhouse. There will be delicious pancakes, sausage, biscuits, and gravy with milk, juice, and coffee. Proceeds go to fund eye glasses, scholarships and other worthy projects of our club.

The Massey’s will be singing at Glasgow Faith Church on Saturday, March 3. The church is located on Highway 1297. The pastor is Roger Poynter.

The Glasgow/Barren County Retired Teacher’s Association will hold their quarterly meeting on Thursday, March 8, at 10:30 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Tim Abrams, KRTA Executive Director. The winner of the Grandparent Essay will be recognized.

2018 Spring Soccer League Sign Ups will continue through March 9. The registration fee is $45 per participant with a $5 discount for each additional participant living in the same household. The leagues being offered are ages (5-6), ages (7 – 9) and ages (10 – 12) and ages (13-14). For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012.

Cinderella’s Closet is a foundation/organization providing prom dresses to young women who could not otherwise afford to attend their prom. In 2017, Cinderella’s Closet helped provide prom dresses and accessories to almost 40 girls in the Glasgow/Barren County area. This year, plans are to assist more girls in our area. This local event will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 500 S Green Street, and Saturday, March 10. Monetary donations are also accepted and are tax deductable.

Todd and Lisa Woodward will present A Festive Evening of Piano and Song as Glasgow Musicale’s first 2018 program, Saturday, February 24 at 6PM at the Plaza Theatre’s Casablanca Room. It’s a cabaret evening of music performed by the inimitable, multi-talented Woodward’s with a little help from some of their friends including Hayley Biggers Smith, Lindsey Cell, J Robert and Tyler Lindsey and some surprise guests. The event is admission free with no advance reservations or tickets required.

Barren County Extension Homemakers will have their annual Bean Soup Luncheon on Friday, March 2 from 10:30AM to 2PM at the Barren County Extension Office located at 1463 West Main Street in Glasgow. For $6 per person you get Bean Soup, Cornbread, Beverage and a Dessert. Carryout or eat in or delivery is available for 5 or more orders for one location in the city limits. This is a fundraiser for Ovarian Cancer Research. For more information call 651-3818.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, March 15 at 4:30PM at the school.

Bloom Where You Are is a women’s conference hosted by Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church on March 16 from 7PM to 9PM and March 17 from 8:30AM to 12PM. Speaker Andrea Lennon, of True Vine Ministry, will dig into the fact that God gives hope even in the messiest of situations. Cost: $10 per person; $15 per person after February 18. Bloom Where You Are t-shirts will be available for purchase at the conference.

Memorial Benefit for Tim Hubbard will be Saturday, March 17 at 5PM at Old School Cafe Gym at 701 West Stockton St in Edmonton. There will be Gospel singing by “Revived” and “Glorified”, Live Auction, Cake Walk and Gun Raffle. There will be Chili, Hamburger or Hotdog plates and desserts served all night. All donations are greatly appreciated. All proceeds will go toward Tim’s funeral expense. For more information call 270-646-0788 or 270-579-257.

The March 14 Regular Scheduled Meeting for Glasgow High School SBDM Council has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 21 at 4PM in the office of GHS.

Community Education Adult Art Show Reception will be held on Sunday, March 18 from 2 to 4pm at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet Tuesday, March 20 at 3:30pm at the school.

T.J. Samson Community Hospital is pleased to sponsor the 9th Annual Women’s Conference on Thursday, March 22 at the Cave City Convention Center. Aly Taylor, an inspirational speaker who appears on Rattled, a popular television show on TLC, will share her very powerful personal story which includes battling and defeating breast cancer at age 24, her struggle with infertility, and her amazing adoption experience. In addition, Molly Matney, Miss Kentucky 2017, will be speaking about her experience as Miss Kentucky, and she will share her platform, “Farm Fit”. As always, health screenings, additional health and wellness presentations, a light breakfast, delicious lunch, and much more are included with registration.

Cave Country Lions Club will have a Pancake Breakfast, Saturday, March 24 from 6AM to 10AM at Cave City Christian Church. All proceeds go to the clubs community projects, charities and to their vision programs. All donations appreciated

The Glasgow High School SBDM Council will meet on Wednesday, April 11 in the front office of the high school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, April 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, April 19 at 4:30PM at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, May 15 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, May 17 at 4:30PM at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, June 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.