on 01/24/2019 |

Community and Church Events- Thursday, January 24, 2019

Chair Yoga with Beshka Moore at 12PM today at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Dress comfortably and sign up at the library.

The Barren County Historical Society will meet tonight at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Sam Terry will speak on “Letters to Lottie: The Fort Williams Correspondence.” The program will highlight letters written by an Illinois Soldier to his wife between September 1861 and December 1863 with many months being encamped at Fort Williams.

The Barren County Republican Women’s Club will meet tonight at 5:30PM at the Glasgow Square Government Center building, 3rd Floor, Fiscal Courtroom. Women and men are welcome. Call 270-590-9656 for more information.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Warren County this Saturday, January 26 at 6PM.

Sandhill Crane Tours will be offered through this Sunday, January 27 at Barren River State Park. Participants can register for one of two trips, the morning sunrise or the sunset trip. Registration fee is $45 per adult, $40 for seniors and $30 per child for 8 to 12years old which includes educational sessions, box lunch, long sleeve T-Shirt and your choice of a morning or afternoon tour by van. Call the park at 646-2151 for more information and reservations.

There will be a blood drive next Wednesday, January 30 at Bowling Community Park in Edmonton from 1 to 6PM.

Tator Tot Time at the Mary Wood Weldon Library next Wednesday, January 30. The focus is on five simply early literacy practices, talking, singing, reading, writing and playing.

LifeSkills, Inc. Therapeutic Foster Care works with children who have a variety of needs; and offers training, support and financial assistance to therapeutic foster parents. If you would like to learn more, there is an information meeting Thursday, February 7 starting at 6pm, located at LifeSkills, Inc. Please contact Amanda Niedwick at 270-901-5753 for more information.

The Barren County Republican Party is hosting their annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Saturday, February 9 at the Cave City Convention Center. Doors open at 5:00 pm and the program will start at 6:00pm. For tickets call 270-404-0161 or 270-576-6220 or 270-651-8108.

There will be a program about the evolution of Gospel Music from slavery to the present day by Pastor Chris Curry of the Oak Grove Baptist Church, Saturday, February 9 at 1PM at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center. Music will be performed by the Liberty District Laymen Choir.

The Friends of the Library are hosting their annual sweet winter event, Chocolate around the World, Saturday, February 9 from 9AM to 3PM at the library. Sample chocolate from 3 countries for $2 or from 6 countries for $3 and vote for your favorite. Books, CDs, movies and delicious baked goods for you and your Valentine will be available for purchase. As an added treat, meet children’s author Ethan Goodrum, who will be selling and autographing his picture book “Night Derby”. All proceeds support the library’s science, technology, engineering, art and math programs for children. For more information contact the library at 270-651-2824.

The Kentucky Career Center Glasgow location is currently being renovated. During this time services are being provided at the Western KY University Glasgow Campus, located at, 129 500 Hilltopper Way, 2nd floor. For more information call 270-746-7245, or email kcc@careerteam.com. For more updates follow us on social media and listen to our local news sources. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky has begun the “Crisis” portion of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This program assists households that are in a home heating crisis. For more information call 651-8171.

Caverna Decision Making Council will meet on Monday, February 11 in the high school library at 4:30PM.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Carve Rock Baptist Church in Morgantown on Saturday, February 16 at 5PM.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, February 19 at the school.

Barren County Special Olympics will sponsor “Breakfast for the Bowlers” on Saturday, February 23 from 7 to 10AM at the Barren County Middle School. Menu consists of Pancakes, Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Milk, Coffee and Orange Juice. There will also be an auction, raffles, 50/50 drawing and prizes. Money raised goes to send Special Olympic Athletes Bryan Cheely and Ronnie England to National Unified Partner Bowling Championship.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, March 19 at 3:30pm at the school.