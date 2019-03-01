on 01/03/2019 |

Community and Church Events- Thursday, January 3, 2019

Beska Moore will be the instructor of a Chair Yoga Class at 12PM today at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Sign up at the library.

This Friday, January 4 at 10AM there will be a class on Tablet Apps at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. You must bring your own device and understand how to download apps.

There will be a reception for Watercolor artist Nancy Doss and her students this Saturday, January 5 at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center. This is presented by the Art Guild at the cultural center

Sing a Book My Baby will meet on Monday, January 7 at 9:30am at the Mary Wood Weldon Library.

On Wednesday, January 9 there will be an acrylic painting class at the Mary Wood Weldon Library at 9:30am. The supply cost is $5 per person. Pay and register at the library.

Coloring isn’t just for kids anymore. It can reduce anxiety and create focus. Come to the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Thursday, January 10 at 10AM. The library will provide coloring pages, supplies and refreshments.

Beska Moore will be the instructor of a Chair Yoga Class at 12PM Thursday, January 10 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Sign up at the library.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, January 15 at 3:30pm at the school.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 21 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr Holiday. Garbage that day will be picked up the following day on Tuesday, January 22. Glasgow Landfill will be closed and there will be no city bus services that day.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance is ongoing. Applications will be taken in alphabetic order on the first letter of the head of the household last name. Applicant must bring most recent heating bill, social security card or permanent resident card for each member of household and proof of household income for preceding months. Community Action is located at 411 Happy Valley Road and hours are 8 to 4 Tuesday through Friday and 8 to 5 on Monday. For more information go to our website, www.casoky.org.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, February 19 at the school.