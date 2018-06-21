on 06/21/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Thursday, June 21, 2018

Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School, tonight from 5:45 to 8PM. The theme is God’s Squad. If you need a ride call 651-8540.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet today at 4:30PM at the school.

Glasgow Community Band concert on the square will be tonight at 7PM in front of city hall.

Glasgow First Assembly of God will have Vacation Bible School through this Friday from 5:30 to 8PM. The church is located on South Green Street.

Vacation Bible School will be at Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Lucas

will continue through this Friday, June 22, from 6 to 8PM each night. Friday Night Is Family Night. Classes available from Nursery to Adult. The pastor is Bro. Jamie Thompson. If you need more information call 270-487-9216 or a ride call Russell Reid 270-646-2781.

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On- Vacation Bible School will continue through this Friday, June 22 from 6PM to 8:10PM nightly. A meal and local transportation is offered each night. Classes are available for ages 3 through adult. For more information or to schedule local transportation, please contact Tracey Roberts at 270-646-7813.

Horse Cave Church of Christ Vacation Bible School, “Noah’s Ark Adventure” will continue through this Friday June 22 from 6:30 to 8PM and Saturday, June 23 from 10AM to 12PM with a picnic to follow. There will be classes for ages 2 and 3’s, 4 and 5’s, Grades 1st and 2nd, Grades 3rd and 4th, Grades, 5th and 6th and Teen and Adults.

The American Red Cross and Servpro are teaming up with the Glasgow Police and Fire Department to sponsor the 5th annual Guns and Hoses Blood Drive this Friday, June 22 at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center from 10AM to 3PM. The first 50 people to donate will receive a free-t-shirt. Servpro will be providing hamburgers, hot dogs, snacks and a give away from a drawing. Be sure and vote for either the guns or the hoses. You may also register online at https://www.redcrossblood.org.

7/11 Hoops & More will be every Friday Night at Avenue Church on Columbia Ave and every Saturday Night at Bunche Center during June and July 2018 from 7 to 11PM for 6th through 12th graders. Food will be served! Come out and enjoy basketball and other special events throughout the summer.

Pleasant Home Baptist Church Revival will begin this Sunday, June 24 and will continue at 7PM nightly. Brother Chad Harston is helper and Brother Jeremy England is pastor.

Polar Blast VBS 2018 at Glenview Christian Church kickoff will be this Sunday, June 24 from 2PM to 4PM and VBS will be held this Monday, June 25 and Tuesday, June 26 from 5 to 8PM. A light supper will be served at 5PM. For more information call 678-4211 or check the website http://glenviewchristian.org/polar-blast-vbs/ .

The Barren County High School SBDM meeting will be this Tuesday, June 26 at 3:45PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

Lick Branch Church Vacation Bible School will be Wednesday, June 27th, 28th and 29th from 5:30PM to 8PM each night. Our theme is “Camp Moose on the Loose”. There will be classes for all ages through 12th grade. VBS commencement will be on Sunday, July 1, at 11AM followed by a cookout. Pastor is Bro. B. J. Childress.

The Barren County Historical Society will meet Thursday, June 28 at 6PM, at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. The presentation will be “Glasgow and Barren County National Register of Historic Places Listings and Surveys” given by Debbie Pace, retired Capital Project Manager with WKU’s Planning Design and Construction department. She will focus on the historic preservation resources available locally at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center and how to use them, and her experiences working on a local survey while pursuing her Historic Preservation graduate certificate. There is no charge for attendance

Tube, Tune and BBQ will be June 30 from 2PM until dark at Beaver Trail Park. There will be live local bands, kids’ activities, BBQ Competition, Donkey Basketball, Food Vendors, Fireworks and Tubing on Beaver Creek.

Salem Baptist Church-Cave City will be having their Vacation Bible School on Saturday, June 30 from 9:00-3:00. The theme is “Polar Blast-Where Jesus Love is Cool”. Lunch

and Snacks will be provided.

Cave City Celebration will be Saturday, June 30. There will be Special Program honoring our Veterans at the Cave City Cemetery at 11AM; Parade in Downtown Cave City at 4:30PM and Downtown Concert featuring the Green River Boys at 5:30PM.

The Annual Concert on the Square will be Tuesday, July 3 at 7:30PM in front of City Hall in Downtown Glasgow. Free Admission, Bring chairs or blankets, food and drinks will be available.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day Holiday along with the Glasgow Street and Sanitation Departments. Wednesday’s garbage will be picked up on Thursday, July 5. The Glasgow Landfill will be closed all day and there will be no bus service.

The Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will be held on Monday, July 9 in the high school library at 3:30PM.

The Sneed Family will sing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church, July 29 at 2PM at the church.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 24 at 7PM at River Park Center in Owensboro.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 25 at 7PM at the Capital Arts Center in Bowling Green.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.