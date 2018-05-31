on 05/31/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Thursday, May 31 2018

7/11 Hoops & More will be every Friday Night at Avenue Church on Columbia Ave and every Saturday Night at Bunche Center during June and July 2018 from 7 to 11PM for 6th through 12th graders. Food will be served! Come out and enjoy basketball and other special events throughout the summer.

Glasgow Faith Center Tent Revival in Edmonton on the square will continue through this Friday, June 1 at 7pm nightly. Evangelists will be Roger Poynter and Glenn Poynter with different singers each night. Please come and be blessed. For more information call 670-8559.

The Glasgow Police Dept. will be hosting a week long Junior Police Academy July 16 – July 20 designed to provide young adults with a better understanding of Law Enforcement’s role in today’s society build positive relationships between Police and young adults and provide possible life saving skills and knowledge. This will be open to all 6, 7 and 8 graders in the Barren County and Glasgow School Districts. Some of the activities will include Physical Fitness Training, Introduction to Police Equipment and Procedures, Police K-9 Demonstrations and plenty of others. Applications can be picked up at the Glasgow Police Dept. and the Glasgow Middle School or Barren County Middle School. 25 applicants will be selected based on application completion. Deadline to turn in the applications will be this Friday, June1.

Cave City Downtown Concert will be this Friday, June 1 beginning at 6PM.

Entertainment provided by Arthur Hatfield and Buck Creek.

The State Waste Tire Collection Program will be today through this Saturday, June 2 at the Kentucky Department of Highway Maintenance Barn, located at 351 Cavalry Drive. For more information call 651-2313.

The 400 mile yard sale on Highway 68/80 will be this Friday, June 1 through Sunday, June 3.

The 33rd annual Glasgow Highland Games will be this Friday, through this Sunday, June 3 at the Barren River State Park. Go to their website to see the list of events www.glasgowhighlandgames.com.

Glasgow Faith Church, “The Trinity Gospel Aires” will sing at Glasgow Faith Church, this Saturday, June 2 at 6PM. Pastor is Roger Poynter.

The 1st Annual “Running with the Hounds” Poker Run and Silent Auction will be held this Saturday, June 2 at 175 Trojan Trail. Sign up begins at 10AM and kick stands up at Noon. When bikes return at 4Pm there will be a meal, silent auction and 50/50 drawing. The cost is $15 per rider which includes a T-shirt, poker hand and meal. All money raised will go to benefit BRAWA. For more information call Hershel Thomas at 670-8418.

The Barren County High School SBDM will meet in regular session on Monday, June 4 at 3:45 PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

Bethel Independent Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School June 4 through June 6, from 5:30 to 8:30pm. The theme is The Torchlighters, “Heroes of Faith.” Classes will be for children preschool through the 12th grade. A meal will be served and transportation can be arranged. The church is located at 105 Kentucky Street. For questions or transportation call 670-8696 or 670-7655.

Barren County Middle School ‘s SBDM Council will meet in special session on Tuesday, June 5 at 11:45AM at the TLC Building for the purpose of personnel consultation. They will meet at 12noon for the purpose of principal selection criteria and principal selection process.

Fruit of the Spirit Vacation Bible School at Glasgow First Nazarene Church will be June 6 through June 8 from 5:30PM to 7:30PM nightly. Join us for Bible stories, crafts, game and snacks. Pre-register to get your child’s correct shirt size. Register online at gfnaz.com or by visiting or Facebook page.

Barren County Middle School’s SBDM Council will meet in special session on Thursday, June 7 and Friday, June 8 at 9AM each day at the school for the principal interview process and possible selection of principal.

The Glasgow/Barren County Retired Teachers Association will hold their quarterly meeting on Thursday, June 7, at 10:30AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library.

Cruise Into Spring Car Show will be held in downtown Glasgow, Saturday, June 9 from 9AM to 2PM. Registration begins at 9am at the Gazebo. For more information call 651-7255.

The 12th Annual Vet Jam will be June 9 at 1348 Rocky Hill Rd in Glasgow. The event starts with a 5K Run/Walk at 8AM, Opening ceremony at 11AM where many local veterans will be honored with D.A.V. Chapter #20 & Barren County JR.ROTC part of ceremony. Then 10 musical acts play from the Greg Martin group to headliner Derek St. Holmes singer /songwriter for “Ted Nugent” and many more; fireworks by Fantastic Fireworks; silent auction and giveaways. Proceeds benefits Freedom Warriors Community Veterans Organization.

There will be a Caverna High School Decision Based Council meeting will be Monday, June 11 at 3:30PM in the high school library.

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School will be Wednesday, June 13 through Friday, June 15 from 6PM to 8PM at the church. Pastor is Roger Poynter.

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School, Monday, June 18 through Friday, June 22 from 6PM to 8:10PM nightly. A meal and local transportation is offered each night. Classes are available for ages 3 through adult. For more information or to schedule local transportation, please contact Tracey Roberts at 270-646-7813.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet, Tuesday, June 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

The Sneed Family will sing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church, July 29 at 2PM at the church.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 24 at 7PM at River Park Center in Owensboro.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 25 at 7PM at the Capital Arts Center in Bowling Green.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.