on 10/11/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Thursday, October 11, 2018

Revival Services will continue at 6:30 each night at Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church. The church is located in Hwy 1297, Old Bowling Green Road. Brother Willie Westmoreland will be helping. Pastor is Brother David McKinney. Everyone is invited.

Cave City Event Planning Meeting will be tonight at 5Pm at City Hall. For more information call 773-2188.

There will be a chili supper this Friday, October 12 from 6 to 8PM to benefit VFW Post 5906. There will be food, games and raffles. All ages welcome with no cost at the door until 8PM and then you must be 21 with a $5 cover charge. Live music provided by Dezzy and the Coolsticks. For more information call 202-0621.

Brother Dale Houchens will preach at the Kirby Grove Baptist Church this Saturday, October 13 at 7PM.

The Glasgow Lions Club will sponsor a Pancake Breakfast this Saturday, October 13 from 7 to 11AM at the Ritter House. The menu of Pancakes, Sausage, Coffee and Juice will be $5 for adults. Proceeds will go toward community projects, charities and vision projects.

There will be a Republican Rally this Saturday, October 13 at the National Guard Armory from 6 to 8PM. This is a Meet and Greet with the local and state Republican Candidates. Food will be provided. Everyone is welcome.

The Park City High School Class of 1973 will hold their 45th Reunion this Saturday, October 13 at the Park City Lions Club. Social hour begins at 3:30 pm with dinner served after. For more information call 270-773-5606 or email dandylyon45@hotmail.com.

Renaissance- Main Street 18th Annual Cruise Into Fall Car Show will be this Saturday, October 13. Registration will be held from 8AM to 12Noon at the Gazebo on the Glasgow Court House Lawn. For more information call 651-7255 or 678-9233.

Cave Country Lions Club is having a Chili Supper fundraiser, this Saturday, October 13 from 4 to 7pm at the Community Building next to City Hall, to provide funding for our vision projects and all our community and charity work. Donations will be accepted.

The 3rd annual fundraiser for the Monroe County Fire and Rescue Squad will be this Saturday, October 13 at 7PM in the Old High School Gym. Live Pro Wrestling will feature Sexy Stan Sierra and Vic the Bruiser for the Main Event UCW Title. For more information call 427-1347 or 427-0139

The City of Glasgow is sponsoring A Touch the Truck to provide area kids to have an interactive opportunity to see and explore different kinds of vehicles that are seen every day in the community. You can take photos and talk with the operator of each vehicle. The event will take place this Saturday, October 13 from 9AM to Noon.

River Lake Church’s Great Pumpkin Giveaway community event is this Saturday, October 13 from 2PM to 4PM. We will be giving away 1,000 free pumpkins. Come out and enjoy bouncy houses for kids, take a photo with Snoopy, and register for your chance to win an Xbox One S! There will also be showings of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at 2:30pm and 3:30pm.

Glasgow Wesleyan Church Fall Revival will begin this Sunday, October 14 at 10:45 AM and 5PM and Monday, October 15 through October 17 at 6:30PM nightly. Preaching each service will be Reverend Paul Hagen.

The Temple Hill SBDM Council will meet on Monday, October 15 at 5PM at the school. The public is invited.

Glasgow First Nazarene Church, 75th Anniversary Service will be this Sunday, October 14 at 10:30AM with Reception to follow at Lera B Mitchell Clubhouse. Meet and Greet Cookout will be Saturday, October 13 at 4PM.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, October 16 at 3:30PM at the school.

Born Academy for birth to 5 years old is being held at the Metcalfe County School Cafeteria at 5:30pm on one Thursday a month beginning with October 18. These events will teach every parents and children how everyday moments can be learning experiences. In October the theme is Tacos and Pumpkin Painting; November 15, Turkey Dinner and Thanksgiving Placemats and December 13, Sub Sandwiches and Santa Visits. For more information call 432-5617 to sign up.

The Glasgow Cross Country Team will be hosting The Halloween Hustle 1 mile fun run and 5K run/walk on Saturday, October 20. Race Day registration begins at 4:00PM at McKinley Field registration table. 1 Mile elementary for 12 & under will begin at 5:00PM. 5K run/walk will begin immediately after. Fun and creative Halloween attire is recommended. You may register online and you will be guarantee a shirt or you may register the day of the event for the same fee. Parking is limited– Please consider carpooling from Highland Elementary, Middle, or High School.

Glasgow Musicale presents: Thumbpickers Hall of Fame member and Nashville recording artist guitarist Joe Hudson in an admission free concert on Thursday, October 18 at 6:30 PM at the Barren County Cooperative Extension Office. This Muhlenberg County native has performed at the Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry, on the Midnight Jamboree and has a signature Gretsch guitar named for him. No advance reservations are needed. Everyone is invited.

The Annual Fall Book Sale by the Friends of the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be held on Friday and Saturday, October 19-20 from 9:00AM to 3:00PM with the members’ preview on Thursday, October 18 from 4:00 to 7:00PM. Prices range from fifty cents for all children’s books to one dollar for hardback adult and teen books and fifty cents for paperbacks. Movies, audio tapes, and music on CD are one dollar each. Classic collectibles and sets of books are individually priced. For information, contact the Mary Wood Weldon Library 270-651-2824.

Kentucky Legal Aid will be at the Glasgow Senior Center on Thursday, October 18 from 9:00 to 12:00 to enroll in Medicare Part D and Advantage Plans. For more information call 678- 6288.

Come hear some of the finest gospel groups from Kentucky, Tennessee, and Illinois at the 2018 KY State Gospel Singing Convention, held on Friday, Oct 19 and Saturday, Oct 20 at the Cave City Convention Center. The concerts start at 6:00 PM each evening. This 73rd anniversary will feature many duets, trios, and quartets with styles of Christian music that include Southern Gospel, Country Gospel, and Bluegrass Gospel. Admission is free and concessions will be available.

Wisdom Faith Christian Academy Fish Fry, Fall Festival and Auction will be held on Saturday, October 20 at the Academy Gym in Wisdom from 5 to 7PM. Meal includes all you can eat, fish, two sides, beverage and dessert for $10 for adults, $6 kids 3 to 10 and 2 and under eat free. Prices are cheaper if purchase in advance. For more information call 432-7338.

The Haywood Volunteer Fire Department will hold their annual pancake fry and open house on Saturday, October 20 from 6:00 to 10:30AM at the fire department at the corner of Matthews Mill Road and 31-E at Haywood. Tickets will be sold on a gun to be given away on Thanksgiving. Admission will be $5 for adults, $2.50 for children 6 to 12 and children under 6 will be admitted free. All proceeds will go to the fire department.

The 3rd annual Gamaliel VFD Car Show will be Saturday, October 20 at the fire department located on Holland Street. Registration is from 9 to 11AM. All years, models and makes are welcome. Trophies will be presented at 2PM. The entry fee is $15. There will be a 50/50 drawing, concessions and gun raffle. Vendors may rent a 10 x 10 space for $25. For more information call 427-6824 or 261-1207.

The 13th annual Crossroads Life Center Chili Cookoff will be held on Saturday, October 20 from 3 to 6PM on the square in Glasgow. Entertainment by Lightly Blended with Jenny Lu. There will be ice cream by St. Helen’s Church, food, drinks, carnival games and a dunking booth. There will also be a kids’ corner that will feature games, face painting, bouncy house and much more.

The Barren County YMCA is hosting a free Halloween Extravaganza Community Event on Saturday, October 20 from 6 to 8PM. Activities include Costume Contest, Face Painting, Haunted Track, Fun Games, Photo Wall, Indoor Trick or Treating, Cupcake Walk, Music, Dancing and much more in a fun safe environment. If you would like to give out candy, bring your own table and contact Melissa at 651-9622 for your free space. You cannot drop off children they must be must be with a guardian.

The Munfordville Fire and Rescue Department are taking donations for the annul chili supper and auction to be held on Saturday, October 27 at 5pm at the firehouse. All donations will be auctioned off and all proceeds go to the purchase of new radios, turnout gear and much needed equipment. All help is greatly appreciated.

Glasgow Christmas Parade Applications are available for pick up at the chamber office on or can be downloaded at www.glasgowbarrenchamber.com. Entry fee is $15 if received by Friday, November 9. After Friday, November 9 the entry fee is 30 and no applications will be accepted after Friday, November 21 at 4:30PM. The theme for the Christmas Parade is “Twelve Days of Christmas.”

Glasgow Park and Recreation 40th Turkey Trot 5 mile run, one mile run or walk and the ½ mile gobbler gait will be held on Sunday, October 21 and will be held on the Glasgow Public Square. You can register at the Parks and Recreation Office. For more information call 651-3811.

Lick Branch Church located at 7318 Lecta-Kino Road will be having Revival Services October 22 through October 26 at 7:00 PM each evening. Bro. Brad Davis and Bro. Brent Spillman will be bringing the messages. Pastor is Bro. B. J. Childress. Everyone is encouraged to attend.

Barren County Parks and Recreation presents the 1st annual Spooky Fest with Fiscal Court Departments Trunk or Treat on Tuesday, October 23 from 6 to 9PM. The event will be held at Jackie Browning Park. Activities include a Monster Movie, Casper Kickball, Vampire Volleyball , Hayrides and much more. Free hot dogs will be given until all are gone.

Glasgow Business and Professional Women’s Club Bean Soup Lunch will be held on Friday, October 26 at the Avenue Church on Columbia Avenue. All you can eat beans, cornbread and dessert for $6.00 from 11AM to 1PM. This is a fundraiser to help give scholarships to working women in our community and support local charities.

Come and join the Cave City Baptist Church for a night of free family fun on Saturday, October 27 from 4 to 6PM. We will host a trunk or treat, inflatables, and games. There will be raffles throughout the night including gift certificates, handmade items, and a flat screen TV. There will also be free concessions available during the event. The church is located at 501 Broadway in Cave City. Please call 270-773-3471 with any questions you may have.

Glenview Christian Church Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, October 27 from 4 to 6Pm.

Celebrate fall with us! Trunk or Treat, Inflatables, Bonfire, Free Food, Barrell Train, Face Paint & More! For More information call (270) 678-4211 or the website http://www.glenviewchristian.org/fall-festival.

The Glasgow Daily Times is hosting with Fine Arts Bistro a Paint It Pink Survivor celebration party at 212 on Main on Tuesday, October 23 from 6 to 8PM. The event is free and you may reserve your spot by emailing mcopass@glasgowdailytimes.com or by calling Michelle at 678-5171. No painting skills necessary.

Pink Power Hour Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon will be held on Tuesday, October 30 at the T J Pavilion Community Room beginning at noon. Lunch will be catered by Fine Arts Bistro. The featured speaker will be Jennifer Crews and she will elaborate on her own experience with the disease. The room will be filled with other survivors all coming together to celebrate their accomplishments and to remember those that haven’t been as fortunate. The event is co-hosted by the Glasgow Daily Times and T J Regional Health. Tickets are $40 and must be paid in advance at the Glasgow Daily Times Office. If you would like to donate an item for the auction please contact Michelle at the Daily Times. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit T J Mission’s Fund.

The Kiwanis Club of Caverna is bringing award winning Elvis Tribute Artist, Todd Bodenheimer to the Cave City Convention Center on Friday, November 2 at 7pm. Projects go toward the many service projects they do for the youth of Cave City and Horse Cave. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased now from the Cave City Chamber of Commerce or any Kiwanis Club Member. For more information email Chris Summers, wchrissummers@gmail.com.

Christ United Methodist Women will hold a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, November 10 from 8AM to 2PM at the church located at 716 Cave Mill Road in Bowling Green. There will be craft booths, bake sale, grandma’s attic and breakfast and lunch.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.