on 10/18/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Thursday, October 17, 2018

The Glasgow First Presbyterian church is hosting a farewell reception for retiring Minister Oliver Hoffman this Sunday afternoon from 1 until 3 pm at the church, corner of Washington and Broadway. Reverend Hoffman is retiring after 10 years at the church and has been involved in many aspects of the community. The entire community is invited to come and show their appreciation between 1 and 3 Sunday afternoon.

Kentucky Legal Aid will be at the Glasgow Senior Center today from 9AM to 12PM to enroll in Medicare Part D and Advantage Plans. For more information call 678- 6288.

Born Academy for birth to 5 years old is being held at the Metcalfe County School Cafeteria at 5:30pm. These events will teach every parents and children how everyday moments can be learning experiences. Today, the theme is Tacos and Pumpkin Painting; on November 15, Turkey Dinner and Thanksgiving Placemats and December 13, Sub Sandwiches and Santa Visits. For more information or to sign up call 432-5617.

Glasgow Musicale presents: Thumbpickers Hall of Fame member and Nashville recording artist guitarist Joe Hudson in an admission free concert tonight at 6:30 PM at the Barren County Cooperative Extension Office. This Muhlenberg County native has performed at the Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry, on the Midnight Jamboree and has a signature Gretsch guitar named for him. No advance reservations are needed.

The Glasgow Cross Country Team will be hosting The Halloween Hustle 1 mile fun run and 5K run/walk this Saturday, October 20. Race Day registration begins at 4:00PM at McKinley Field registration table. 1 Mile elementary for 12 & under will begin at 5:00PM. 5K run/walk will begin immediately after. Fun and creative Halloween attire is recommended. You may register online and you will be guarantee a shirt or you may register the day of the event for the same fee. Parking is limited– Please consider carpooling from Highland Elementary, Middle, or High School.

The Annual Fall Book Sale by the Friends of the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be held this Friday and Saturday, October 19 through 20 from 9AM to 3PM with the members’ preview today from 4:00 to 7:00PM. Prices range from fifty cents for all children’s books to one dollar for hardback adult and teen books and fifty cents for paperbacks. For information, contact the Mary Wood Weldon Library 270-651-2824.

Come hear some of the finest gospel groups from Kentucky, Tennessee, and Illinois at the 2018 KY State Gospel Singing Convention, held this Friday, Oct 19 and Saturday, Oct 20 at the Cave City Convention Center. The concerts start at 6:00 PM each evening. This 73rd anniversary will feature many duets, trios, and quartets with styles of Christian music that include Southern Gospel, Country Gospel, and Bluegrass Gospel. Admission is free and concessions will be available.

Wisdom Faith Christian Academy Fish Fry, Fall Festival and Auction will be this Saturday, October 20 at the Academy Gym in Wisdom from 5 to 7PM. Meal includes all you can eat fish; two sides, beverage and dessert for $10 for adults, $6 kids 3 to 10 and 2 and under eat free. Prices are cheaper if purchase in advance. For more information call 432-7338.

The Haywood Volunteer Fire Department will hold their annual pancake fry and open house this Saturday, October 20 from 6AM to 10:30AM at the fire department at the corner of Matthews Mill Road and 31-E at Haywood. Tickets will be sold on a gun to be given away on Thanksgiving. Admission will be $5 for adults, $2.50 for children 6 to 12 and children under 6 will be admitted free. All proceeds will go to the fire department.

The 3rd annual Gamaliel VFD Car Show will be this Saturday, October 20 at the fire department located on Holland Street. Registration is from 9 to 11AM. All years, models and makes are welcome. Trophies will be presented at 2PM. The entry fee is $15. There will be a 50/50 drawing, concessions and gun raffle. Vendors may rent a 10 x 10 space for $25. For more information call 427-6824 or 261-1207.

The 13th annual Crossroads Life Center Chili Cookoff will be held this Saturday, October 20 from 3 to 6PM on the square in Glasgow. Entertainment by Lightly Blended with Jenny Lu. There will be ice cream by St. Helen’s Church, food, drinks, carnival games and a dunking booth. There will also be a kids’ corner that will feature games, face painting, bouncy house and much more.

The Barren County YMCA is hosting a free Halloween Extravaganza Community Event this Saturday, October 20 from 6 to 8PM. Activities include Costume Contest, Face Painting, Haunted Track, Fun Games, Photo Wall, Indoor Trick or Treating, Cupcake Walk, Music, Dancing and much more in a fun safe environment. If you would like to give out candy, bring your own table and contact Melissa at 651-9622 for your free space. You cannot drop off children they must be must be with a guardian.

Samson St. Church Of God, Annual Fall Harvest Celebration will be this Saturday, October 20 through Sunday, October 28 at 7pm nightly and 6PM on Sunday. Speakers will be; Sister Wanda Morgan on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday; Recording artist DEAN on Monday; Bro. Chris Calver Wednesday and Friday and Brother Landy Presley on Thursday and Friday. Free refreshments served after each service. Pastor Roger Kinslow.

Glasgow Park and Recreation 40th Turkey Trot 5 mile run, one mile run or walk and the ½ mile gobbler gait will be held this Sunday, October 21 and will be held on the Glasgow Public Square. You can register at the Parks and Recreation Office. For more information call 651-3811.

There will be a Back to the Bible gospel meeting at the Peters Creek Church of Christ this Monday, October 22 through Friday, October 26 at 7 each night. Connie Adams from Louisville will be speaking.

Lick Branch Church located at 7318 Lecta-Kino Road will be having Revival Services October 22 through October 26 at 7:00 PM each evening. Bro. Brad Davis and Bro. Brent Spillman will be bringing the messages. Pastor is Bro. B. J. Childress. Everyone is encouraged to attend.

Barren County Parks and Recreation presents the 1st annual Spooky Fest with Fiscal Court Departments Trunk or Treat on Tuesday, October 23 from 6 to 9PM. The event will be held at Jackie Browning Park. Activities include a Monster Movie, Casper Kickball, Vampire Volleyball, Hayrides and much more. Free hot dogs will be given until all are gone.

The October meeting of the Barren County Historical Society will take place on Thursday, October 25, at 6:00 PM at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center. Local historian and genealogist Georgette Lee will present a program for the 100th anniversary of the 1918 Spanish Influenza epidemic. Topics of discussion will be the possible origin of the outbreak, to all three waves of contagion and their impact on the world, as well as local news and lore attached to the incidents. She will also present the lives of several local people who died during the full Pandemic. The public is invited to attend and there will be no charge for attendance.

The Munfordville Fire and Rescue Department are taking donations for the annul chili supper and auction to be held on Saturday, October 27 at 5pm at the firehouse. All donations will be auctioned off and all proceeds go to the purchase of new radios, turnout gear and much needed equipment. All help is greatly appreciated.

Glasgow Christmas Parade Applications are available for pick up at the chamber office on or can be downloaded at www.glasgowbarrenchamber.com. Entry fee is $15 if received by Friday, November 9. After Friday, November 9 the entry fee is 30 and no applications will be accepted after Friday, November 21 at 4:30PM. The theme for the Christmas Parade is “Twelve Days of Christmas.”

Glasgow Business and Professional Women’s Club Bean Soup Lunch will be held on Friday, October 26 at the Avenue Church on Columbia Avenue. All you can eat beans, cornbread and dessert for $6.00 from 11AM to 1PM. This is a fundraiser to help give scholarships to working women in our community and support local charities.

2018 Halloween Fest at Ralphies Fun Center will be held on Friday, October 26 from 6 to 8PM. You may purchase a $10 game card for $5 to be used that night between 6:30 to 9PM. There will also be a costume contest for newborn up to 10 years old at 7PM. For more information call the Glasgow Recreation Department at 651-3811.

Come and join the Cave City Baptist Church for a night of free family fun on Saturday, October 27 from 4 to 6PM. We will host a trunk or treat, inflatables, and games. There will be raffles throughout the night including gift certificates, handmade items, and a flat screen TV. There will also be free concessions available during the event. The church is located at 501 Broadway in Cave City. Please call 270-773-3471 with any questions you may have.

Glenview Christian Church Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, October 27 from 4 to 6Pm.

Celebrate fall with us! Trunk or Treat, Inflatables, Bonfire, Free Food, Barrell Train, Face Paint & More! For More information call 678-4211 or the website http://www.glenviewchristian.org/fall-festival.

The Glasgow Daily Times is hosting with Fine Arts Bistro a Paint It Pink Survivor celebration party at 212 on Main on Tuesday, October 23 from 6 to 8PM. The event is free and you may reserve your spot by emailing mcopass@glasgowdailytimes.com or by calling Michelle at 678-5171. No painting skills necessary.

Pink Power Hour Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon will be held on Tuesday, October 30 at the T J Pavilion Community Room beginning at noon. Lunch will be catered by Fine Arts Bistro. The featured speaker will be Jennifer Crews and she will elaborate on her own experience with the disease. The room will be filled with other survivors all coming together to celebrate their accomplishments and to remember those that haven’t been as fortunate. The event is co-hosted by the Glasgow Daily Times and T J Regional Health. Tickets are $40 and must be paid in advance at the Glasgow Daily Times Office. If you would like to donate an item for the auction please contact Michelle at the Daily Times. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit T J Mission’s Fund.

The Kiwanis Club of Caverna is bringing award winning Elvis Tribute Artist, Todd Bodenheimer to the Cave City Convention Center on Friday, November 2 at 7pm. Projects go toward the many service projects they do for the youth of Cave City and Horse Cave. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased now from the Cave City Chamber of Commerce or any Kiwanis Club Member. For more information email Chris Summers, wchrissummers@gmail.com.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance will begin November 5. Applications will be taken in alphabetic order on the first letter of the head of the household last name. Applicant must bring most recent heating bill, social security card or permanent resident card for each member of household and proof of household income for preceding months. Community Action is located at 411 Happy Valley Road and hours are 8 to 4 Tuesday through Friday and 8 to 5 on Monday. For more information go to www.casoky.org.

Fight Night will Drs Les and Leslie Parrott will be held on Friday, November 9 at 7pm at Glenview Christian Church. The first round is Why We Fight with the Person We Love the Most and the second round, How to Fight with the Person We Love the Most. Registration if free. Register at www.glenviewchristian.org.

Christ United Methodist Women will hold a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, November 10 from 8AM to 2PM at the church located at 716 Cave Mill Road in Bowling Green. There will be craft booths, bake sale, grandma’s attic and breakfast and lunch.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.