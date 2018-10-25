on 10/25/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Thursday, October 25, 2018

The Mega Mammoth Automobile Swap Meet will be held this Saturday at the Cave City Convention Center beginning at 8AM. Swap Meet is another term of flea market where vendors set up for people to buy, sell, trade things. For this event it will be auto parts, tools, collectibles, junk and more. Kosair Shriners will be bringing their 2018 street rod raffle car, for the public to view and buy tickets to win. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the admission fees will go to Kosair Charities.

An Adoption Event and Fundraiser to benefit BRAWA will be held this Saturday at 810 Sanders Street in Cave City from 10AM to 4PM. There will be 50% off adoption fees. For more information call 773-8600. Donations are appreciated.

Samson Street Church of God, Annual Fall Harvest Celebration will be at 6PM nightly. Tonight’s speaker will be Brother Landy Presley and Friday, Brother Chris Calver. Free refreshments served after each service. Pastor Roger Kinslow.

There will be a Back to the Bible gospel meeting at the Peters Creek Church of Christ through this Friday, October 26 at 7PM nightly. Connie Adams from Louisville will be speaking.

Lick Branch Church Revival Services will continue through this Friday, October 26 at 7PM nightly. Bro. Brad Davis and Bro. Brent Spillman will be bringing the messages. Pastor is Bro. B. J. Childress. Everyone is encouraged to attend.

The October meeting of the Barren County Historical Society will take place tonight at 6PM at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center. Local historian and genealogist Georgette Lee will present a program for the 100th anniversary of the 1918 Spanish Influenza epidemic. Topics of discussion will be the possible origin of the outbreak, to all three waves of contagion and their impact on the world, as well as local news and lore attached to the incidents. She will also present the lives of several local people who died during the full Pandemic. The public is invited to attend and there will be no charge for attendance.

There will be no Written or Road Drivers testing this Friday October 26 according to Barren County Circuit Clerk Krissie Coe Fields.

Glasgow Business and Professional Women’s Club Bean Soup Lunch will be this Friday, October 26 at the Avenue Church on Columbia Avenue. All you can eat beans, cornbread and dessert for $6.00 from 11AM to 1PM. This is a fundraiser to help give scholarships to working women in our community and support local charities.

2018 Halloween Fest at Ralphies Fun Center will be this Friday, October 26 from 6PM to 8PM. You may purchase a $10 game card for $5 to be used that night between 6:30 to 9PM. There will also be a costume contest for newborn up to 10 years old at 7PM. For more information call the Glasgow Recreation Department at 651-3811.

Glasgow Christian Academy will hold a fall festival this Friday, October 26 from 4 to 8PM. There will be a silent auction, car show, inflatables, decorated scarecrow contest, hayride, outdoor movies, vendor booths, live music, cake walk, face painting and more.

The Munfordville Fire and Rescue Department are taking donations for the annul chili supper and auction to be this Saturday, October 27 at 5pm at the firehouse. All donations will be auctioned off and all proceeds go to the purchase of new radios, turnout gear and much needed equipment. All help is greatly appreciated.

Come and join the Cave City Baptist Church for a night of free family fun this Saturday, October 27 from 4PM to 6PM. We will host a trunk or treat, inflatables, and games. There will be raffles throughout the night including gift certificates, handmade items, and a flat screen TV. There will also be free concessions available during the event. The church is located at 501 Broadway in Cave City. Please call 270-773-3471 with any questions you may have.

Glenview Christian Church Fall Festival will be this Saturday, October 27 from 4PM to 6PM. Celebrate fall with us! Trunk or Treat, Inflatables, Bonfire, Free Food, Barrell Train, Face Paint & More! For More information call 678-4211 or the website http://www.glenviewchristian.org/fall-festival.

Barren County Middle School’s Site Base Council will meet in special session this Monday at 3:30PM at the school for the purpose of Phase II CSIP Approval.

Pink Power Hour Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon will be this Tuesday, October 30 at the T J Pavilion Community Room beginning at noon. Lunch will be catered by Fine Arts Bistro. The featured speaker will be Jennifer Crews and she will elaborate on her own experience with the disease. The room will be filled with other survivors all coming together to celebrate their accomplishments and to remember those that haven’t been as fortunate. The event is co-hosted by the Glasgow Daily Times and T J Regional Health. Tickets are $40 and must be paid in advance at the Glasgow Daily Times Office. If you would like to donate an item for the auction please contact Michelle at the Daily Times. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit T J Mission’s Fund.

Loving Lodge 323 F and AM in Fountain Run will sponsor a fish fry on Saturday, November 3 from 2PM to 7PM. For $7 you can get fish, slaw, French fries, hush puppies, dessert and a drink. All carry outs will be $7 also. Children under school age eat free. For more information call 434-3456.

Glasgow Christmas Parade Applications are available for pick up at the chamber office on or can be downloaded at www.glasgowbarrenchamber.com. Entry fee is $15 if received by Friday, November 9. After Friday, November 9 the entry fee is 30 and no applications will be accepted after Friday.

The Kiwanis Club of Caverna is bringing award winning Elvis Tribute Artist, Todd Bodenheimer to the Cave City Convention Center on Friday, November 2 at 7pm. Projects go toward the many service projects they do for the youth of Cave City and Horse Cave. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased now from the Cave City Chamber of Commerce or any Kiwanis Club Member. For more information email Chris Summers, wchrissummers@gmail.com.

Temple Hill Elementary, “Bulldog Big Top” will be Friday, November 2 from 4PM to 9PM. There will be Hot Air Balloon Rides, face painting, games, truck raffle, cake auction, silent auction, live auction, shoulder plates and more. For more information call 270-427-2611.

As influenza activity picks up the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply. There are two blood donations opportunities in this area on Monday, November 5. In Glasgow at Lera B. Mitchell Clubhouse from 2 to 6PM and in Cub Run at the Cub Run Community Center from 2 to 7PM.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance will begin November 5. Applications will be taken in alphabetic order on the first letter of the head of the household last name. Applicant must bring most recent heating bill, social security card or permanent resident card for each member of household and proof of household income for preceding months. Community Action is located at 411 Happy Valley Road and hours are 8 to 4 Tuesday through Friday and 8 to 5 on Monday. For more information go to our website, www.casoky.org.

Fight Night will Drs Les and Leslie Parrott will be held on Friday, November 9 at 7pm at Glenview Christian Church. The first round is Why We Fight with the Person We Love the Most and the second round, How to Fight with the Person We Love the Most. Registration if free. Register at www.glenviewchristian.org.

Christ United Methodist Women will hold a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, November 10 from 8AM to 2PM at the church located at 716 Cave Mill Road in Bowling Green. There will be craft booths, bake sale, grandma’s attic and breakfast and lunch.

Born Academy for birth to 5 years old is being held at the Metcalfe County School Cafeteria at 5:30pm. These events will teach every parents and children how everyday moments can be learning experiences. November 15, Turkey Dinner and Thanksgiving Placemats and December 13, Sub Sandwiches and Santa Visits. For more information or to sign up call, 432-5617.

The Primitive Quartet, The Inspirations, The Singing Cookes, and The Sneed Family will be in concert at the Cave City Convention Center on Thursday, November 15 at 7.00 pm. For more information contact call 866-966-1777 or 270-678-3575

Glasgow Christmas Gift Show will be November 24th and 25th at Glasgow National Guard Armory. Purchase Christmas gifts from local vendors. The online store will be open from 11/26 from 12/22. Vendor registration is now open.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.

Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library invites you to participate in Read for a Wreath, an event designed to strengthen community ties, to encourage the community to read, and to promote literacy. Pick up a wreath and application for your business/organization at the library between November 1st and 16th. This year we have an overall theme of “Songs of Christmas.” Decorate your wreath according to the theme; however, you may still represent your organization with some element on the wreath.. For more information call 270-651-2824.