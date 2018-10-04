on 04/10/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Tuesday, April 10, 2018

National Library Week will continue through this Saturday, April 14 and to celebrate the library is offering fine forgiveness and free guest passes. This does not apply to lost materials. This is one week only.

The community is invited to attend the Grand Open House at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center today from 2 to 6PM. This will be a celebration of the completion of our new heating and cooling systems and the new energy efficient lighting. There will be a silent auction fundraiser for items donated from over 20 businesses. Also a book signing by Peggy Goodman, a local author of children’s books and the Community Education Art Show will be on display. Vocal music provide by Emma Pack accompanied by Shana Pack beginning at 3:45pm. The ribbon cutting will be held at 4pm and winners of the silent auction will be announced at 6pm. You do not have to be present to win.

Applications are now being taken for the Community Action Garden Program. The program is designed to encourage economic self-support by providing low-income households with the essential materials to start growing a vegetable garden. Eligible program participants receive a voucher from Community Action of Southern Kentucky, Inc. The voucher can be used to purchase garden products, such as, garden seeds, garden plants, and/or fertilizers. For more information contact the local Community Services Office at 270- 651-8171.

Family and Friend Fun Walk, Walk a Mile in their Shoes will be held on Saturday, May 12. Pre-registration is required by this Friday, April 13. Join us to stop hunger in our community. Registration fee is $15 for adults, students, $10 and a family is $40. For more information call Sonya Davis at 606-217-1066.

The Glasgow High School SBDM Council will meet this Wednesday, April 11 in the front office of the high school.

International artist Kelsey Montague will be at Glasgow Middle School this Wednesday April 11. Meet and greet, reception and art unveiling will begin at 6PM. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Glasgow Middle School or at the door the evening of the event. Kelsey is an internationally known artist who has painted and drawn murals all over the world. This is a rare opportunity to meet and mingle with Kelsey and see the unveiling of her design for the school. For more information contact: Jennifer.Fritsch@glasgow.kyschools.us.

The Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be closed this Thursday, April 12 for Staff Training

A Cake Decorating Class will be held this Thursday, April 12 from 5 to 7pm at North Jackson Elementary. You will learn easy tips and instructions on how to decorate a cake like a pro and learn helpful hints for frosting a cake, filing a pastry bag and more tips. The cost is $35. For more information or to sign up call Sonya Davis at 606-217-1066.

A Summer Fun Fest will be held this Thursday, April 12 from 4PM to 6PM at the T J Pavilion in Glasgow. You can talk to local camp directors and instructors and sign up or summer camp and activities. This is for grades K- through the 12th grade. Contact and Barren or Glasgow Family Resource Center Coordinator or more information.

The Haywood Volunteer Fire Department Annual Community meeting will be held this Thursday, April 12 at 7PM at the Fire Department Building in Haywood. Anyone who might be interested in filling a board member position is asked to call Mike at 270-670-1042. All community members are invited to attend.

Liberty District Laymen will sponsor the General Association of Baptist in Kentucky, “State Laymen’s Auxiliary Day” will be held this Saturday, April 14 at 2pm at the Ralph Bunche Center. The message will be brought by Reverend Terry Rice and Music will be provided by the Liberty District Laymen.

Glasgow Musicale invites the community to: Jean Ritchie: Damsel with a Dulcimer on Sunday, April 15 at 2:00pm at First United Methodist Church. This is a Kentucky Chautauqua program presented by Rachel Lee Rogers; sponsored in part by the Kentucky Humanities Council, Inc. and the Glasgow-Barren County Tourism Commission. The event is admission free with no advance reservations or tickets required.

The Joymakers will be singing at Center United Methodist Church on Sunday April 15 at the 11:00 service. The church is located on Hwy. 314 -Center/Hiseville Rd in Center. A fellowship potluck will follow the service. Pastor Neil Jeffries and church family invite all to attend.

The Barren County Family YMCA is having a Spring N2 Success Membership Promotion during the month of April. Receive ½ off your joining fee when you sign up for a Barren County Family YMCA Membership.

East Main United Methodist Church Spring Spiritual Renewal Series Featuring Ric Wright and Mark Barrow will be Sunday, April 15 through Wednesday, April 18 at 6:30PM at the church.

The Comunity Art Show will be held on Sunday, April 15 at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center from 2 to 4pm.

Glasgow Parks and Recreation will be taking registration for the Summer Day Camp Program beginning April 16. Day Camp is broken into six weekly sessions throughout June and July with ages 5-7 held on June 11-15, 18-22, 25-29 and ages 8-10 held in July on the 9-13, 16-20, 23 and 27. Participants are allowed to register for one week out of each month and then they can be placed on the waiting list for other weeks. The cost is $45 per participant for each month. Summer Day Camp will have weekly trips to Ralphie’s Fun Center, daily trips to the pool, weekly movie trips and lots of fun outdoor activities.

Lick Branch Church Spring Revival Services will be April 16th through 18th at 7PM nightly. Guest preachers will be Bro. Brent Spillman on Monday, Bro. Troy Stephens on Tuesday, and Bro. Eric Guffey on Wednesday. Pastor is Bro. B. J. Childress.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, April 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, April 19 at 4:30PM at the school.

Cruzin the Barren Car Show will be Saturday, April 21 at Barren River State Park. Registration will be from 9AM to 11AM. The cost is $10 per car entry and pre registration is available online. There will be Trophies awarded, food, music and a Yeti Hopper Cooler Raffle. For more information call 784-5866.

Caverna High School Football Presents the Cave Golf Scramble on Saturday, April 21 at the Cave Valley course at Park Mammoth in Park City. The scramble will start at 8:30am and the fee is $50 per person. For more information call Coach Chad Burnette at 270-404-1397.

Temple Hill Baptist Church Youth Program will be having a Pancake Fry Fundraiser. The cost is $5.00 and includes your drink, hot pancakes, sausage, soft butter, warm syrup and a big Smile. All proceeds for this fundraiser will be used for the youth program activities. Please save the date, Saturday, April 21 at 7:30AM at Temple Hill Baptist Church. The church is located at 8427 Tompkinsville Road. For more information call 270- 670-0934.

Carol Bailey Memorial Community Medical Care 15th Annual Tournament will be Wednesday, April 25 at 8:30AM at Fox Hollow Golf Club. Entry Fee will be $50 per person; includes Green Fees, Cart Fees and Lunch. Bring your own team of four or sign up individually. Entries must be in by Thursday, April 20 at 12PM. Field limited to 96 golfers.

Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Libray will be selling books on Friday, April 27 and Saturday April 27 from 9AM to 3PM, There will also be a Member Preview on Thursday, April 26 from 4PM to 7PM. Hardbacks $1.00 Paperbacks and Children’s books $0.50

Cash Only.

Glasgow Parks and Recreation 2018 Adult Softball Leagues Registration is ongoing. This year we will be offering four different leagues; church men’s, church co-ed, co-ed and men’s. We will have a coaches’ meeting on Wednesday May 30 at 5:30PM at the Parks and Recreation office. Leagues will begin play on Monday June 4. Registration is done by a team basis only; any individuals wanting to play will be placed on a list and contact their information will be given to the coach for each team. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012.

Barren County Historical Society April meeting will be Thursday, April 26 at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Our guest speaker will be Tristan Houchens, a Junior at Barren County High School who was the winner of this year’s Mable Shelby Wells Scholarship program. He will give a presentation on his Houchens family. Tristan will be awarded $500.00 from the Society upon his acceptance of the college of his choice

Wreath Workshop will be held on Thursday, April 26 at Glenview Health Care Facility from 5 to 7pm. Call Sonya Davis at 606-217-1066 to find out what supplies are needed and to register.

The Promise Trio from Nashville, Tennessee will be in singing at Siloam Baptist Church on Sunday, April 29 beginning at 6:00. The church is located at 517 Siloam Road in Glasgow. For more information, call 270 670-5144. Everyone is welcome.

The Derby Day Flea Market, sponsored by the Temple Hill Lions Club will be held Thursday, May 3 through Saturday, May 5 at the Temple Hill Fairgrounds. Items such as Tools, Antiques, Primitive odds and ends and glassware will be available for sale. Space is still available for rent. For more information call Donnie Alexander at 670-5679.

The 25th annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic will be held on May 5 at Fox Hollow Golf Course beginning at 8am. Registration is ongoing. Proceeds go the Boys and Girls Club, Junior Achievement, K- Kid program in schools, Special Olympics and college scholarships to Glasgow and Barren County Students. For more information call James Bratcher at 670-5144 or Tommy Jackson at 670-5608.

The Barren Bassmaster’s Benefit Tournament will be Saturday, May 5 due to high water and winter like conditions. Entry fee is $25 per person. Registration begins at 4:30am and the tournament will run from 6am to 2pm. All proceeds will go to help with medical expenses for John Homie Combs.

Kiwanis Annual Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction will be held on Saturday, May 12 from 7 to 11am at the Barren County Middle School on Trojan Trial. Menu consists of Pancakes and Sausage or Gravy and biscuits plus a drink for $5.00. All donations go to support programs for kids in Glasgow and Barren County. Tickets may be purchase at the door.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, May 15 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, May 17 at 4:30PM at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet, Tuesday, June 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.