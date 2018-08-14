on 08/14/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Tuesday, August 14, 2018

South Green Elementary Family Resource Advisory Council Meeting will be today at 2:45PM in the school gym. The meeting is open to the public.

Book Sprouts Story Time will meet every Tuesday in August beginning at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Each storytime includes a range of books, songs, rhymes, fingerplays, music, crafts and free play.

Tator- Tot Time will meet every Wednesday in August beginning at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. The focus is on five simple early literacy practices, talking, singing, and reading, writing and playing.

Fall Soccer Registration is ongoing for ages 3 to 9 at the YMCA. Learn to play and have fun while doing it. Meet the coaches will be held on August 25.

The American Red Cross urges individuals to give blood and platelets now to help end an emergency blood shortage that began last month. There are two opportunities to give in the immediate area. This Wednesday, August 15 from 1 to 6pm you may donate blood at the T J Samson Health Pavilion and on August 30 at Zaxby’s on Happy Valley Road in Glasgow from 2 to 7PM. Two forms of Identification are required at check in.

The regular monthly singing at Shiloh General Baptist Church will be held this Sunday August 19 at 6PM. The guest singers will be The Commonwealth Qt. from Gallatin, Tennessee. The church is located on Highway 1297 at Railton. You may find it with GPS at 12050 Old Bowling Green Road, Smiths Grove, Ky.

Sing a Book My Baby will be every Monday in August beginning at 9:30AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. This Program focuses on ways to play with your baby, promoting sensory exploration and developing thinking skills and socialization.

Wisdom Faith Christian Academy School’s starting school date is Monday, August 20. For more information call 774-2109.

Hey kids ages 9 to 18. You can learn to produce stop motion animation at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library on Monday, August 20 at 11Am and 4PM, using free apps and library ipads, you’ll help write and direct a short video.

Glasgow Faith Church will have revival services beginning Monday, August 20 at 7 nightly. Brother Harold Summers from Columbus Indiana will be preaching. The pastor is Roger Poynter and the church is located at 3050 Old Bowling Green Road- Highway 1297.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 24 at 7PM at River Park Center in Owensboro.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 25 at 7PM at the Capital Arts Center in Bowling Green.

The Gospel Messengers will celebrate their 44th anniversary and reunion on Sunday, August 26 at 5pm at the Owens Chapel Baptist Church in Cave City. Special guest is Brother Billy Duvall and the pastor is Dr. E A Duke.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, September 3 in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. There will be no garbage or recycling that day. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be picked on Tuesday. Glasgow Landfill will be closed and there will be no bus service.

Trinity Church of the Nazarene Revival will be September 2 through September 5 at 7PM nightly. Reverend Michael Perkins will be the speaker.

Edie Bell will give hints on gardening to attract birds on Tuesday, September 4 at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. She will also share seeds and plants to help you to get started.

The 5th Quarter Youth Rally will be held at the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Friday night, September 7 after the ballgames. Doors will open at 9:30PM. On Saturday, September 8, games will begin at 2PM followed by worship and food. Trey Bradley with Clayton King Ministries will be speaking.

GHS class of 98 will be having their 20 year class reunion on Saturday September 15. More info coming soon, check the Facebook group for details. Contact Phone Number is (270) 590-3437.

Glasgow First Nazarene Teens will sponsor their 2nd annual Cooking for Christ BBQ Cook-Off on Saturday, September 29 from 8AM to 3PM. Meat will be provided in the entry fee of $100. Vendors may set up a booth for $10. The teens will also be selling Shoulder Sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Nachos Cheese, Chips and Drinks. Other activities from 11AM to 3Pm will be the BBQ Tasting and Voting, Face Painting, Kids Crafts and Vendors and Yard Sales. Proceeds go to the Glasgow First Nazarene Teen Group. The church is located at 600 East Main Street. For more information or to pre-register call 670-1979.

Glasgow First Nazarene Church, 75th Anniversary Service will be Sunday, October 14 at 10:30AM with Reception to follow at Lera B Mitchell Clubhouse. Meet and Greet Cookout will be Saturday, October 13 at 4PM.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.