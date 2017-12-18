Community and Church Events Monday, December 18, 2017

on 12/18/2017 |

The Glasgow Fire Department will be dipping Christmas trees through Saturday, December 23 at Fire Station #2 located just off the by-pass on Cross Street. This service will be provided from 9 am to 8 pm daily. The tree is dipped in a flame retardant substance and will enhance the life of your tree. Everyone using a fresh cut tree is urged to take advantage of this free service. The Glasgow Fire Department urges everyone to take advantage of this free service.

The residents of Norris Court will light up their neighborhood with luminaries on the nights of Saturday, December 23 and Sunday, December 24, weather permitting. The lighting of luminaries is an ancient tradition symbolizing “lighting the way for the Christ Child.” For more than 30 years neighbors have worked together to share some beauty during the Christmas season with the community. More than 2,000 white bags line the streets in Norris Court. A candle in each bag is lighted at dusk. Over 4,000 candles are used during the two nights of lighting. The public is invited to drive through the streets of Norris Court, Raintree Place, Windsor Avenue, Ridgecrest Avenue, Brice Avenue and Wingate Avenue and enjoy the lighting. Drivers are asked to use only parking lights when entering Norris Court. Lighting will begin at dusk. In case of inclement weather on Saturday, luminaries will be lit on Sunday, December 24 if weather permits.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, December 25 and December 26 for the Christmas Holiday. There will be no garbage pickup on Monday or Tuesday. Monday’s garbage will be picked up on Wednesday, December 27 and Thursday, December 28. The Glasgow Landfill will be closed on Saturday, December 23 and the Southgate recycling will also be closed on Saturday. The Landfill will be closed on Monday and will be open from 8AM until 11:30AM on Tuesday. There will be no city bus service on Monday or Tuesday in observance of the Christmas Holiday.

The 2017 City Leaf Collection for Glasgow is ongoing until December 29. Residents must put leaves in piles close to the street or sidewalk but not in the street, on sidewalks or in drainage ditches. Do not put things such as rocks or tree limbs in leaves. You may also bag your leaves and leave them by the curb.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 1 in observance of the New Year Holiday. There will be no garbage pickup on Monday, January 1. Garbage will be collected on Tuesday, January 2. The Glasgow Landfill will be closed on Monday, January 1 and there will be no city bus on Monday, January 1 in observance of the New Year Holiday.

The Glasgow High School SBDM Council will meet Wednesday, January 10 in the front office of the high school.

LifeSkills, Inc Therapeutic Foster Care is starting a New Foster Parent Training class January 11 at 6PM. Please RSVP to Amanda Niedwick at 270-901-5000 ext 1266

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet Tuesday, January 16 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, January 18 at 4:30PM at the school.

The Glasgow High School SBDM Council will meet, Wednesday, February 14 in the front office of the high school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, February 15 at 4:30PM at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, February 20 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, March 15 at 4:30PM at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, March 20 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Glasgow High School SBDM Council will meet on Wednesday, April 11 in the front office of the high school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, April 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, April 19 at 4:30PM at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, May 15 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, May 17 at 4:30PM at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, June 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

Trees of Christmas will be will be open through Friday, December 22. Monday through Saturday from 10AM to 4PM and Sunday from 1PM to 4PM.