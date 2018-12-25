on 12/25/2018 |

Community and Church Events- Tuesday, December 25, 2018

The Barren County Clerk’s Office will be closed for the holidays and state wide system outages today. The office will also be closed on Monday, December 31 and Tuesday, January 1.

The Barren County Courthouse will be closed today. They will also be closed on New Year’s Eve Monday, December 31 and New Year’s Day Tuesday, January 1.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed, today in observance of the Christmas Holiday. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Wednesday, December 26 and Tuesday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Thursday, December 27. There will be no bus service Monday or Tuesday. Glasgow Landfill will be open on Saturday, December 22 and Monday, December 24from 8 to 11:30AM but will be closed all day Christmas Day.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance is ongoing. Applications will be taken in alphabetic order on the first letter of the head of the household last name. Applicant must bring most recent heating bill, social security card or permanent resident card for each member of household and proof of household income for preceding months. Community Action is located at 411 Happy Valley Road and hours are 8 to 4 Tuesday through Friday and 8 to 5 on Monday. For more information go to our website, www.casoky.org.

Enjoy a day of fun filled family time at Ralphie’s Fun Center and support Crossroads Life Center by having Fun for Life on Thursday, December 27! Purchase an armband for only $17 and enjoy unlimited bowling, skating, bounce house for10 & under, time freak, and mini-golf. Crossroads Life Center will receive a portion of the sales of every armband on this day. Crossroads Life Center is a faith-based, non-profit organization that provides parenting education classes, material assistance, pregnancy tests, and bible study classes to parents from seven counties. Check us out on the web at www.crossroadsky.org.

There will be an Acrylic Painting Class on Wednesday, January 2 at 9:30AM. Artist Lavonia Olson will provide instruction in painting techniques and color mixing with acrylics. The supply cost is $15 per person. Register and pay at the library by December 31.

New Year’s Eve service at Glasgow Faith Church will be Monday, December 31 at 8 pm. This will be a joint service with our sister church, Brotherhood Freewill Baptist located at 3050 Old Bowling Green Rd Glasgow. Pastor Roger Poynter.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, January 1 in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. Tuesday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Wednesday, January 2. Please have at curbside by AM. The landfill will be closed on Tuesday, January 1 and there will be no Transit Bus Service on Tuesday, January 1.

The Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be closed on Tuesday, January 1 for the New Year Holiday.

Beska Moore will be the instructor of a Chair Yoga Class at noon on Thursday, January 3 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Sign up at the library.

There will be a reception for Watercolor artist Nancy Doss and her students on Saturday, January 5 at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center. This is presented by the Art Guild at the cultural center.