Community and Church Events– Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Barren County Parks and Recreation Baseball and Softball signups are ongoing. You may sign up on the website by going to barrencounty.ky.gov and click on Department and Agencies and click on signup. There will be no late signups. March 6 is the deadline. The cost is $40 per child. If you prefer to sign up in person you may do so this Saturday, February 23 at Hibbet’s Sporting Goods from 10AM to 2PM.

Revival services are in progress at the Samson Street Church of God 7PM nightly through this Wednesday. Speakers will be Bro. Jimmy Wilson from Glasgow. Pastor Roger Kinslow & congregation welcome everyone

The Mother-Daughter Book Club will meet tonight at 6:30PM and will be discussing “More Than a Princess “by E. D. Baker. Stop by the library for your free copy of the novel. Sign required at the Circulation Desk. This is for grades 3 to 5.

The Kentucky Career Center in Glasgow is back at the old location at 445 North Green Street. All renovations are complete. For more information call 270-651-2121.

Monday’s garbage will be picked up today. Please have at curbside by 7AM. Glasgow Landfill will be closed and there will be no transit bus service.

When is the last time you had a good night’s sleep? Specialists from T J Samson Sleep Disorders Center will discuss common causes of sleep problems on Thursday, February 21 from 9am to 4pm at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. A box lunch will be served. The cost is $46 and you must register by today.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet today at the school.

Physical therapist Alexis Smith will speak about Common Misconceptions of Pelvic health Physical Therapy, today from 12PM to1PM and T.J. Samson Health Pavilion Community Center. Bring sack lunch and drinks will be provided.

Barren County Special Olympics will sponsor “Breakfast for the Bowlers” this Saturday, February 23 from 7AM to 10AM at the Barren County Middle School. Menu consists of Pancakes, Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Milk, Coffee and Orange Juice. The cost for adults is $5.00 and kids 12 and under $3. There will also be an auction, raffles, 50/50 drawing and prizes. Money raised goes to send Flames Special Olympic Athletes Bryan Cheely and Ronnie England to National Unified Partner Bowling Championship and to benefit Barren County Special Olympic Programming in our community. If you can’t make breakfast, you may still make a donation. For more information call 590-9013.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky has begun the “Crisis” portion of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This program assists households that are in a home heating crisis. For more information call 651-8171.

The Arc of Barren County and the Barren County Special Olympics invite you to a Proclamation Signing with Glasgow City and Barren County Officials declaring March Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month on Wednesday, February 27 at 3:30pm at the Immanuel Baptist Church. You do not have to be a member of the Arc or Special Olympics to attend.

Bill Whittaker, former pastor of Glasgow Baptist Church, author and public speaker, will be the speaker at the Barren County Historical Society meeting to be held Thursday, February 28 at 6:00PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. This church, the second oldest in Glasgow, celebrated its 200th anniversary last year, and over its existence the church has touched the lives of many Glasgow and Barren County citizens. It became the “mother church” to other Baptist churches during the years. Whittaker recently authored a book on the church for their anniversary; copies will be available at the meeting. He will be sharing stories and photographs from the past which also is a history of Glasgow and its citizens.The public is invited; there is no charge for attendance.

Barren County Republican Women’s Club meeting will be Thursday, February 28 at 5:30PM, at FAB Studios and Catering Company at 201 W. Water St, Glasgow. Installation of Officers. Guest Speaker Lee Watts. Contact Club President Helen Eshom at 270.590.9656 or heleneshom@yahoo.com to reserve $10 meal

The AM Book Discussion of the book Family Linen will meet on Thursday, February 28 at 10am at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Pick up your copy today.

Glasgow Faith Church will hold their quarterly singing on Saturday, March 2 at 6PM with Out of the Box, featuring Melissa Ann Harper from Columbus, Indiana. The church is located at 3050 Old Bowling Green Road. The pastor is Roger Poynter. For more information call 670-8559.

Revival services will begin at the Pleasant Home Missionary Baptist Church, Sunday, March 3rd at 7PM nightly. Helpers for the revival will be Bro. Sammie Norris, Bro. Terrell Kingrey, Bro. Shannon Arnett, Bro. Ricky Huff, Brother, Tim Eaton. Brother, Jeremy England, pastor.

Battle of the “Dog” Bowls, will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 5 to 7PM. This is a fundraiser for BRAWA. For a $5 donation you get to sample three of your favorite chilies. Vote for your favorite chili and enjoy a night out.

Crossroads Life Center is hosting a concert Saturday, March 16 at Plaza Theatre in Glasgow. The concert will host Unspoken’s Just Give Me Jesus tour and will feature North Point InsideOut along with Caitie Hurst. Tickets are available at the Plaza and proceeds benefit Crossroads Life Center. Please support this event by purchasing tickets today!

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, March 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting for April will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at 3:30PM at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at the school at 3:30PM.