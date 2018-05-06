on 06/05/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Barren County Middle School‘s SBDM Council will meet in special session today at 11:45AM at the TLC Building for the purpose of personnel consultation. They will meet at 12noon for the purpose of principal selection criteria and principal selection process.

Bethel Independent Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School will continue through this Wednesday, June 6, from 5:30 to 8:30pm. The theme is The Torchlighters, “Heroes of Faith.” Classes will be for children preschool through the 12th grade. A meal will be served and transportation can be arranged. The church is located at 105 Kentucky Street. For questions or transportation call 670-8696 or 670-7655.

Fruit of the Spirit Vacation Bible School at Glasgow First Nazarene Church will be this Wednesday, June 6 through Friday, June 8 from 5:30PM to 7:30PM nightly. Join us for Bible stories, crafts, game and snacks. Pre-register to get your child’s correct shirt size. Register online at gfnaz.com or by visiting or Facebook page.

Barren County Middle School’s SBDM Council will meet in special session this Thursday, June 7 and Friday, June 8 at 9AM each day at the school for the principal interview process and possible selection of principal.

The Glasgow/Barren County Retired Teachers Association will hold their quarterly meeting this Thursday, June 7, at 10:30AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library.

A Internet Basics Computer Class will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Friday, June 8 at 9:30AM. Sign up at the library.

Cruise Into Spring Car Show will be held in downtown Glasgow, Saturday, June 9 from 9AM to 2PM. Registration begins at 9am at the Gazebo. For more information call 651-7255.

The 12th Annual Vet Jam will be June 9 at 1348 Rocky Hill Rd in Glasgow. The event starts with a 5K Run/Walk at 8AM, Opening ceremony at 11AM where many local veterans will be honored with D.A.V. Chapter #20 & Barren County JR.ROTC part of ceremony. Then 10 musical acts play from the Greg Martin group to headliner Derek St. Holmes singer /songwriter for “Ted Nugent” and many more; fireworks by Fantastic Fireworks; silent auction and giveaways. Proceeds benefits Freedom Warriors Community Veterans Organization.

Glasgow Renaissance Main Street Spring Cruise- In will be held this Saturday, June 9 from 9AM to 2PM. Registration begins at 9 at the Gazebo on the Barren County Court House Lawn. No entry fee but donations will be accepted. The event will be held rain or shine. Proceeds will go toward purchase to upgrade speaker system.

Woodland United Baptist Church located on Oak Grove Church Road in Bon Ayr will have their annual homecoming this Sunday, June 10. Services will begin at 11 with a fellowship potluck to follow. Pastor is Brother Wayne Wells. Everyone is welcome to join us.

Registration for our Summer Swim Lessons held at the Glasgow City Pool is ongoing. Swim lessons are for anyone ages 5 through 16 years old, with there being different sessions you can register for. June 18 through June 29, July 2 through July 13, and July 16 through July 27. The cost is $45 per participant per session. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm & we are located at 309 S. Liberty Street.

Now through July 14 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library you can have fun turning yourself into a rock star in the libraries rock photo booth. Pick up a guitar and sunglasses, add a bandanna or a wig and have someone take your picture to proof you rocked out at the library.

Glasgow Faith Church Friends and Family Day will be Sunday, June 10. Please bring a dish for the lunch after service. Pastor is Roger Poynter.

7/11 Hoops & More will be every Friday Night at Avenue Church on Columbia Ave and every Saturday Night at Bunche Center during June and July 2018 from 7 to 11PM for 6th through 12th graders. Food will be served! Come out and enjoy basketball and other special events throughout the summer.

There will be a Caverna High School Decision Based Council meeting will be Monday, June 11 at 3:30PM in the high school library.

Tween and Teen Paint Party will be held on Tuesday, June 12 from 1 to 3PM. Artist C J Clapp will guide participants through painting a canvas. Supply fee is $10. Register and pay at circulation desk. This class is for ages 10 to 18 and no experience is necessary to attend.

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School will be Wednesday, June 13 through Friday, June 15 from 6PM to 8PM at the church. Pastor is Roger Poynter.

Milltown Baptist Church will have VBS, Wednesday, June 13 thru Friday, June 15, from 5:30PM to 8PM. The theme for this year is God 24/7. Classes will be for all ages. If you need a ride, please call 270-487-9393.

Runaway Puppet Theater will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Friday, June 15 beginning at 10am.

Munfordville Car Show for cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles will be held on Saturday, June 16 at the courthouse square in Munfordville. Registration begins at 9am at 1Pm. Concessions will be provided by Hart County Rescue Squad. Award at 3PM. For more information call 537-4143 or 524-4752. All proceeds go to the Hart County Rescue Squad.

Vacation Bible School will be held at Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Lucas, June 18 through June 22, from 6:00-8:00 PM each night. Friday Night Is Family Night. Classes available from Nursery to Adult. The pastor is Bro. Jamie Thompson. If you need more information call 270-487-9216 or a ride call Russell Reid 270-646-2781.

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School, Monday, June 18 through Friday, June 22 from 6PM to 8:10PM nightly. A meal and local transportation is offered each night. Classes are available for ages 3 through adult. For more information or to schedule local transportation, please contact Tracey Roberts at 270-646-7813.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet, Tuesday, June 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Mary Wood Weldon Library invites youth and adults to participate in open acoustic musical acts, mic night on Tuesday, June 19. All acts must be family friendly and no more than 10 minutes. Sign up at the library.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

The Barren County High School SBDM meeting will be held on June 26 at 3:45 PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

Tube, Tune and BBQ will be June 30 from 2PM until dark at Beaver Trail Park. There will be live local bands, kids activities, BBQ Competition, Donkey Basketball, Food Vendors, Fireworks and Tubing on Beaver Creek.

The Annual Concert on the Square will be Tuesday, July 3 at 7:30PM in front of City Hall in Downtown Glasgow. Free Admission, Bring chairs or blankets, food and drinks will be available.

The Sneed Family will sing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church, July 29 at 2PM at the church.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 24 at 7PM at River Park Center in Owensboro.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 25 at 7PM at the Capital Arts Center in Bowling Green.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.