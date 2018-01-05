on 05/01/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Wisdom Faith Christian Academy Registration will be this Wednesday, May 2 from 3:30PM to 5:30PM in the school gym. This is for preschool through 12th grade.

There will be a Card making class this Thursday, May 3 at 6PM. Janett Corry will instruct the class in making cards for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. The cost is $10 for four cards. Register and pay at the library.

There will be a Chair Yoga class every Thursday through May at 12PM at Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Beshka Moore is our instructor for these chair yoga sessions. Dress comfortably. Sign up in the library.

The Derby Day Flea Market, sponsored by the Temple Hill Lions Club will be this Thursday, May 3 through Saturday, May 5 at the Temple Hill Fairgrounds. Items such as Tools, Antiques, Primitive odds and ends and glassware will be available for sale. Space is still available for rent. For more information call Donnie Alexander at 670-5679.

Glasgow Wesleyan Church is pleased to have Bro. Russell Mills coming to preach for a Spring Revival through this Friday, May 4. He serves as the Pastor of Freedom Hill Church in Scottsville at 7:00 pm nightly. Special music throughout the revival will be provided by local talent from both Glasgow Wesleyan and Freedom Hill.

The 25th annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic will be this Saturday May 5 at Fox Hollow Golf Course beginning at 8am. Registration is ongoing. Proceeds go the Boys and Girls Club, Junior Achievement, K- Kid program in schools, Special Olympics and college scholarships to Glasgow and Barren County Students. For more information call James Bratcher at 670-5144 or Tommy Jackson at 670-5608.

Applications are now being taken for the Community Action Garden Program. The program is designed to encourage economic self-support by providing low-income households with the essential materials to start growing a vegetable garden. Eligible program participants receive a voucher from Community Action of Southern Kentucky, Inc. The voucher can be used to purchase garden products, such as, garden seeds, garden plants, and/or fertilizers. For more information contact the local Community Services Office at 270- 651-8171.

Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Revival Services is ongoing at 7PM nightly. Brother Eddie Wilson, helper and Brother Jeremy Compton is pastor.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Bowling Family Fest in London, Kentucky this Saturday, May 5 at 6PM.

The Barren Bassmaster’s Benefit Tournament has been rescheduled for this Saturday, May 5. Entry fee is $25 per person. Registration begins at 4:30am and the tournament will run from 6am to 2pm. All proceeds will go to help with medical expenses for John Homie Combs.

Poplar Log Church of Christ Gospel Meeting will be Sunday, May 6 at 10AM and 6PM and Monday, May 7th through Wednesday, May 9 at 7PM nightly. Fellowship meal will follow Sunday morning service. Speaker will be Alan Watkins.

Glasgow Musicale Celebrates National Music Week, May 6 through May 13. Glasgow Musicale invites all music lovers to attend a very special event, a Piano Concert by Nathaniel Mo and Ethan James McCollum on Sunday, May 6 at 2PM at Glasgow Baptist Church. Nathaniel Mo is a Bowling Green native and graduate student at the University of Louisville School Of Music. Ethan James McCollum earned his Master’s Degree in piano performance and choral conducting. This event is free and sponsored by the Glasgow Barren County Tourist Commission.

There will be a Spring Gardening class, Tuesday, May 8 at 6PM at Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Edie Bell will be sharing gardening tips for the spring. She will also bring plants and seeds to share with all.

A Spring Craft Fair will be held on Friday, May 11 from 4PM to 8PM and Saturday, May 12 from 9AM to 5PM at Houchens Park located at 4477 Browning School Road. The Crafters in the Park Fair will feature local artists and crafters.

Shindig on the Square will be Tuesday, May 29 from 5PM to 8PM. Find our Bookmobile and see what we are up to!

Glasgow Parks and Recreation 2018 Adult Softball Leagues Registration is ongoing. This year we will be offering four different leagues; church men’s, church co-ed, co-ed and men’s. We will have a coaches’ meeting on Wednesday May 30 at 5:30PM at the Parks and Recreation office. Leagues will begin play on Monday June 4. Registration is done by a team basis only; any individuals wanting to play will be placed on a list and contact their information will be given to the coach for each team. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012.

Glasgow First Church of the Nazarene will hold their Annual Garden and Potpourri Fundraiser on Saturday, May 12 from 7am to 2pm at the church located at 600 East Main Street. Some of the items for sale will be Flower baskets, vegetable/bedding plants, gift baskets and baked items.

Glasgow Parks and Recreation will be taking registration for the Summer Day Camp Program is ongoing. Day Camp is broken into six weekly sessions throughout June and July with ages 5-7 held on June 11-15, 18-22, 25-29 and ages 8-10 held in July on the 9-13, 16-20, 23 and 27. Participants are allowed to register for one week out of each month and then they can be placed on the waiting list for other weeks. The cost is $45 per participant for each month. Summer Day Camp will have weekly trips to Ralphie’s Fun Center, daily trips to the pool, weekly movie trips and lots of fun outdoor activities.

Kiwanis Annual Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction will be held on Saturday, May 12 from 7 to 11am at the Barren County Middle School on Trojan Trial. Menu consists of Pancakes and Sausage or Gravy and biscuits plus a drink for $5.00. All donations go to support programs for kids in Glasgow and Barren County. Tickets may be purchase at the door.

Caverna High School Based Council will meet on Monday, May 14 in the high school library at 3:30pm.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, May 15 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, May 17 at 4:30PM at the school.

The Horse Cave Church of Christ invites you to their SPRING GOSPEL MEETING May 17-20. Michael E Brooks missionary to Nepal and Bangladesh with the Highland Park Church of Christ in Muscle Shoals, Alabama will be the guest speaker. Service will begin at 7pm Thursday through Saturday and Sunday 10, 11 am and 2:30 pm. The church meets at 120 Cave Street. For more info call 270-786-2550 or find us on Facebook.

The Barren County Family YMCA and Waterdogs scuba and Safety are joining forces to give an amazing opportunity to our community! This is an all inclusive PADI-Full Open Water Course scuba diving classes for $499 on Saturday, May 19 and Saturday, May 26 at the Barren County Family YMCA.

Terry Cast of Tulsa Oklahoma will present an organ recital, Sunday, May 20 at 2PM at Glasgow Baptist Church. Admission is free. Refreshments will follow in the fellowship hall. Mr. Cast is an organist and handbell director at Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian in Tulsa. A graduate of the University of Oklahoma in Organ Performance, he is active in the American Guild of Organists and as a recitalist and accompanist in the Tulsa area.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet, Tuesday, June 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.