Community and Church Events, Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Revival is ongoing at 7PM nightly. Brother Eddie Wilson, helper and Brother Jeremy Compton is pastor.

There will be a Spring Gardening class, tonight at 6PM at Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Edie Bell will be sharing gardening tips for the spring. She will also bring plants and seeds to share with all.

Poplar Log Church of Christ Gospel Meeting will continue through this Wednesday, May 9 at 7PM nightly. Fellowship meal will follow Sunday morning service. Speaker will be Alan Watkins.

Cave City Event Planning Meeting will be Thursday, May 10 at 6PM at Cave City -City Hall.

A Spring Craft Fair will be held on Friday, May 11 from 4PM to 8PM and Saturday, May 12 from 9AM to 5PM at Houchens Park located at 4477 Browning School Road. The Crafters in the Park Fair will feature local artists and crafters.

There will be a Chair Yoga class every Thursday in May at 12PM at Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Beshka Moore is the instructor for these chair yoga sessions. Dress comfortably. Sign up in the library.

Glasgow First Church of the Nazarene will hold their Annual Garden and Potpourri Fundraiser this Saturday, May 12 from 7am to 2pm at the church located at 600 East Main Street. Some of the items for sale will be Flower baskets, vegetable/bedding plants, gift baskets and baked items.

Kiwanis Annual Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction will be this Saturday, May 12 from 7 to 11am at the Barren County Middle School on Trojan Trial. Menu consists of Pancakes and Sausage or Gravy and biscuits plus a drink for $5.00. All donations go to support programs for kids in Glasgow and Barren County. Tickets may be purchase at the door.

Caverna High School Football presents the Cave Golf Scramble this Saturday, May 12 at the Cave Valley Golf Course in Park City beginning at 9am. The fee is $50 per person and must be a team of four people. For more information call Chad Burnette at 404-1397 or Ricky Harper at 670-7103.

Austin Masonic Lodge 847 will sponsor a Fish Fry this Saturday, May 12 beginning at 5pm. Six dollars will get you all you can eat Fish, Fries, Hushpuppies, Hotdogs and Dessert. Plus there will be Karaoke.

Glasgow Parks and Recreation registration for the Summer Day Camp Program is ongoing. Day Camp is broken into six weekly sessions throughout June and July. Participants are allowed to register for one week out of each month and then they can be placed on the waiting list for other weeks. The cost is $45 per participant for each month. Summer Day Camp will have weekly trips to Ralphie’s Fun Center, daily trips to the pool, weekly movie trips and lots of fun outdoor activities.

Applications are now being taken for the Community Action Garden Program. The program is designed to encourage economic self-support by providing low-income households with the essential materials to start growing a vegetable garden. Eligible program participants receive a voucher from Community Action of Southern Kentucky, Inc. The voucher can be used to purchase garden products, such as, garden seeds, garden plants, and/or fertilizers. For more information contact the local Community Services Office at 270- 651-8171.

Caverna High School Based Council will meet on Monday, May 14 in the high school library at 3:30pm.

The Barren County High School SBDM will meet in regular session, Monday May 14 at 3:45 PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, May 15 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, May 17 at 4:30PM at the school. Shindig on the Square will be Tuesday, May 29 from 5PM to 8PM. Find our Bookmobile and see what we are up to!

Glasgow Parks and Recreation 2018 Adult Softball Leagues Registration is ongoing. This year we will be offering four different leagues; church men’s, church co-ed, co-ed and men’s. We will have a coaches’ meeting on Wednesday May 30 at 5:30PM at the Parks and Recreation office. Leagues will begin play on Monday June 4. Registration is done by a team basis only; any individuals wanting to play will be placed on a list and contact their information will be given to the coach for each team. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012.

The Horse Cave Church of Christ invites you to their SPRING GOSPEL MEETING May 17-20. Michael E Brooks, missionary to Nepal and Bangladesh with the Highland Park Church of Christ in Muscle Shoals, Alabama will be the guest speaker. Service will begin at 7pm Thursday through Saturday and Sunday 10, 11 am and 2:30 pm. The church meets at 120 Cave Street. For more info call 270-786-2550 or find us on Facebook.

The Barren County Family YMCA and Waterdogs scuba and Safety are joining forces to give an amazing opportunity to our community! This is an all inclusive PADI-Full Open Water Course scuba diving classes for $499 on Saturday, May 19 and Saturday, May 26 at the Barren County Family YMCA.

Fountain Run BBQ Festival will be held on Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19. Activities include a Pancake Breakfast at the firehouse, Arts and Craft Booths, 5 K Run, Classic Car Show, Kids Run, Political Speaking and Auction, music by Centerfire Band and the Hornets’ Nest Pickers, Cake Walk, Gospel Music and Doug Jones Country Band and more.

Terry Cast of Tulsa Oklahoma will present an organ recital, Sunday, May 20 at 2PM at Glasgow Baptist Church. Admission is free. Refreshments will follow in the fellowship hall. Mr. Cast is an organist and handbell director at Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian in Tulsa. A graduate of the University of Oklahoma in Organ Performance, he is active in the American Guild of Organists and as a recitalist and accompanist in the Tulsa area.

Glasgow Garden Club will meet Wednesday, May 23 at 11AM at Lera B. Mitchell Clubhouse. Guest Speaker will be Sherry Sanders on “Bee Pollinators” The Public is invited to attend.

Glasgow Faith Center will hold at tent revival in Edmonton on the square beginning Sunday May 27 at 6pm and Monday through Friday, June 1 at 7pm nightly. Evangelists will be Roger Poynter and Glenn Poynter with different singers each night . Please come and be blessed. For more information call 670-8559.

The 12th Annual Vet Jam will be June 9 at 1348 Rocky Hill Rd in Glasgow. The event starts with a 5K Run/Walk at 8AM, Opening ceremony at 11AM where many local veterans will be honored with D.A.V. Chapter #20 & Barren County JR.ROTC part of ceremony. Then 10 musical acts play from the Greg Martin group to headliner Derek St. Holmes singer /songwriter for “Ted Nugent” and many more; fireworks by Fantastic Fireworks; silent auction and giveaways. Proceeds benefits Freedom Warriors Community Veterans Organization.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet, Tuesday, June 19 at 3:30pm at the school.