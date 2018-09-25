on 09/25/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Metcalfe County Community Revival continues tonight at Ebenezer with Bro. Willie Westmoreland, Wednesday at Seven Springs with Bro. Neil Jeffries, Thursday at Pleasant Valley with Bro. Freddie Froedge and Friday at Center Methodist with Bro. Philip Hiser at 6:30 each night.

Shindig on the Square sponsored by Bounty of the Barrens has been changed to this Thursday night from 5PM to 8PM featuring the 8 Track Band. Other events and activities include food, beer garden, farmers’ market and a kid’s zone. The Glasgow Police Dept. will be hosting a car seat safety check during this event. This safety check will be located in the parking lot beside Allstate Insurance.

The September meeting of the Barren County Historical Society will take place this Thursday, September 27 at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Barren County in World War I will be the program topic, presented by Marvin Claywell, a member of the KY WWI Centennial Commission. Come hear about how Barren County was affected by the outbreak of the “war to end all wars”. Topics to be discussed will be the organization of the draft and how it worked, and the men who were drafted and served; also the Liberty loans campaigns; and the effect on agriculture and business in the county. Among other issues of that time were the charges of disloyalty brought against a local newspaper for not supporting the war effort. The public is invited to attend and there is no charge for attendance.

2018 Smiths Grove Days Festival will be this Saturday, September 29 from 8AM to 5PM in downtown Smiths Grove. We will have antique shops, craft vendor booths, food, music, and much more! For more information contact City Clerk, Nancy Howard at 270-563-4014 or email nancy.howard@smithsgrove.org.

Glasgow First Nazarene Teens will sponsor their 2nd annual Cooking for Christ BBQ Cook-Off this Saturday, September 29 from 8AM to 3PM. Meat will be provided in the entry fee of $100. Vendors may set up a booth for $10. The teens will also be selling Shoulder Sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Nachos Cheese, Chips and Drinks. Other activities from 11AM to 3Pm will be the BBQ Tasting and Voting, Face Painting, Kids Crafts and Vendors and Yard Sales. Proceeds go to the Glasgow First Nazarene Teen Group. The church is located at 600 East Main Street. For more information or to pre-register call 670-1979.

River Pointe Church will sponsor Riverfest this Saturday, September 29 at the Thelma Stovall Park in Munfordville. Free activities start at 4PM. Live Bands at 5PM and fireworks at dark. Food vendors and Kona Ice will set up at 4. Everything free except for food vendors. Activities include inflatables, laser tag, face painting, balloon animals and much more. For more information call 784-7484.

Ralphies Fun Center Fall Break Blowout will be held October 1 through October 5. Buy a Multi-Activity Wristband and add the following deals. Monday’s great deal is a $20 Game Card for $15; Tuesday, $2 Laser Tag; Wednesday, Large one topping pizza and pitcher of soft drink for $10; Thursday, add a multi- activity wrist band for ½ price; Friday, Buy a child’s wristband for $17 and get an adult wristband for $6. Also October is National Skate Monday so skating is $5 everyday during the month of October.

Revival Services begin Sunday night October 7 at 6:30 each night at Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church. The church is located in Hwy 1297,Old Bowling Green Road. Brother Willie Westmoreland will be helping. Pastor is Brother David McKinney. Everyone is invited.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will meet on Monday, October 8 in the high school library at 4:30PM.

The Park City High School Class of 1973 will hold their 45th Reunion, Saturday, October 13, 2018 at the Park City Lions Club. Social hour begins at 3:30 pm with dinner served after. For more information call 270-773-5606 or email dandylyon45@hotmail.com.

Glasgow First Nazarene Church, 75th Anniversary Service will be Sunday, October 14 at 10:30AM with Reception to follow at Lera B Mitchell Clubhouse. Meet and Greet Cookout will be Saturday, October 13 at 4PM.

The 3rd annual Gamaliel VFD Car Show will be Saturday, October 20 at the fire department located on Holland Street. Registration is from 9 to 11AM. All years, models and makes are welcome. Trophies will be presented at 2PM. The entry fee is $15. There will be a 50/50 drawing, concessions and gun raffle. Vendors may rent a 10 x 10 space for $25. For more information call 427-6824 or 261-1207.

The 13th annual Crossroads Life Center Chili Cookoff will be held on Saturday, October 20 from 3 to 6PM on the square in Glasgow. Entertainment by Lightly Blended with Jenny Lu. There will be ice cream by St. Helen’s Church, food, drinks, carnival games and a dunking booth. There will also be a kids’ corner that will feature games, face painting, bouncy house and much more.

The Barren County YMCA is hosting a free Halloween Extravaganza Community Event on Saturday, October 20 from 6 to 8PM. Activities include Costume Contest, Face Painting, Haunted Track, Fun Games, Photo Wall, Indoor Trick or Treating, Cupcake Walk, Music, Dancing and much more in a fun safe environment. If you would like to give out candy, bring your own table and contact Melissa at 651-9622 for your free space. You cannot drop off children they must be must be with a guardian.

Glasgow Park and Recreation 40th Turkey Trot 5 mile run, one mile run or walk and the ½ mile gobbler gait will be held on Sunday, October 21and will be held on the Glasgow Public Square. You can register at the Parks and Recreation Office. For more information call 651-3811.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.