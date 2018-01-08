on 08/01/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Wednesday, August 1, 2018

The Barren County Historical Society and the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center present “Early Settlement in the Barrens” this Thursday, August 2 from 6:30-8:00 PM at the Cultural Center. Ben and John Rogers will speak about Revolutionary War Land Surveys and will share about their ancestors who surveyed the land and will display some of the original survey equipment. Terry Jackson will talk about Revolutionary War Services of Early Settlers and will share about ancestors who served in the Revolutionary War and received land grants in this region. Mr. Jackson will display handcrafted tools of Revolutionary War times, and a period uniform. This event is free and open to the public.

Metcalfe County High School will have a public reception to welcome new principal Clint Graham, this Thursday, August 2 at 6PM at the high school gym.

Downtown Cave City Concert will be this Friday, August 3 at 7Pm featuring Steel Country. For more information call 773-2188.

Revival services are ongoing at Woodland United Baptist Church located on Oak Grove Church Road in Bon Ayr at 7PM each night. Pastor is Brother Wayne Wells and Brother Rex Hills will be helping. Everyone is welcome to join us.

Revival services are ongoing at Hanging Fork Missionary Baptist Church at 7PM each night. Brother Darrell Costello is pastor and Brother Chad Harston is the helper.

He’s Alive Community Church will be having an Adult Rib eye Sandwich Plate/Kids Hot Dog Plate benefit at the Glasgow Wal-Mart, this Saturday, August 4 at 7AM. Adults Menu: Ribeye Sandwich Plate, Bake Beans or Cole Slaw, Chips & Drink – $6.00 Pate. Kids Menu: Hot Dog Plate, Chips & Drink – $3 Plate. All proceeds benefit church ministries. For more information call 270-678-3994 or 270-404-3280 or visit us at HesAlive CmtyChurch via Facebook.

7/11 Hoops & More will be every Friday Night at Avenue Church on Columbia Ave and every Saturday Night at Bunche Center during June and July 2018 from 7 to 11PM for 6th through 12th graders. Food will be served! Come out and enjoy basketball and other special events throughout the summer.

Avenue Church, 315 Columbia Avenue, Glasgow, will be having a Back to School children’s clothing giveaway for ages 3 through high school this Saturday, August 4 from 9:00-12:00 noon. Signs will be posted.

Horse Cave Baptist Church will be celebrating 150 years in August. In honor of this celebration they will be having guest speakers and worship leaders though the August 12 celebration. Josh Houk will preach this Sunday, August 5 with Tony Cunha leading the worship and August 12 will be the 150 Anniversary and Homecoming with Tommy Tucker preaching and Gerald Murphy leading the worship. For more information call 786-2970 or go to the website horsecavebc.org.

Grider Memorial Baptist Church will have Homecoming this Sunday, August 5. Sunday school will begin at 9:45, church service at 11:00, followed by a potluck meal. The Pedigo’s will be singing after the meal. Everyone is invited to attend.

The Sneed Family will be singing this Sunday, August 5 at the Caneyville Church of God of Prophecy located at 2857 Bowling Green Road in Caneyville at 1PM.

Sing a Book My Baby will be held every Monday in August beginning at 9:30AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. This Program focuses on ways to play with your baby, promoting sensory exploration and developing thinking skills and socialization.

Caverna High School Open House will be this Monday, August 6 from 4 to 6pm. You can pick up schedules, meet teachers and staff and pick out your locker.

Highland Elementary Back to School Bash will be held on Tuesday, August 7 from 5 to 7Pm at the school. Meet your teachers and have free food and fun activities. You may come by the school before the bash to fill out enrollment forms and transportation forms or you can find them on the website, glasgow.kyschools.us.

Museum of the Barrens will have a Volunteer Meeting on Tuesday, August 7 from 2 to 4Pm at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center. Bring your ideas and skills to help with Harvest of History, The Spanish Flu of 1918-1919 and Veterans Day and also about area events that need improving.

Book Sprouts Story Time will meet every Tuesday in August beginning at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Each storytime includes a range of books, songs, rhymes, fingerplays, music, crafts and free play.

Tator- Tot Time will meet every Wednesday in August beginning at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. The focus is on five simple early literacy practices, talking, singing, and reading, writing and playing.

South Green Elementary Back to School Bash will be Thursday, August 9 from 4PM to 6PM at the school.

Come join the fun at Center United Methodist Church Day Camp for “Dream Small: Just Let Jesus Use You Where You Are!” on Saturday August 4 from 10 am to 2pm. Lunch will be provided. Wear clothes you can get wet and bring a towel for the Inflatable Water Slide. For more info call Brother Neil Jeffries at 270-834-0244 or Brad and Angie High at 270-453-4419.

The Spencer Reunion, J B and Barbara Wade and Kevin along with the Sneed Family will be at the Cave City Convention Center on Friday, August 10 at 7PM. For more information call 773-3131.

“The Imagination Library Fun Fest is being hosted by our Ambassador’s Club of Hart County on Saturday, August 11 on the courthouse lawn in Munfordville from 10AM to 3PM. Activities include baby contest, Little Miss and Mister and Jr Miss and Mister Imagination Pageants; car and tractor show, Dolly- themed singing Competition, carnival style games and contests and a live auction. Proceeds go to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library literacy program in Hart County. Anyone wishing to participate as a vendor, event sponsor, or committee volunteer can call 270- 524-2892 or 270 218-2009. For additional information, visit the Chamber’s website at www.hartcountyky.org.

Browder’s Chapel Baptist Church New Bowling Green Rd Glasgow will begin revival services Sunday, August 12 at 7PM. Bro. Cody Mutter evangelist.

Logo Robotics will meet on Monday, August 13 at 11Am and 4Pm at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Come create a robot using Lego’s MindStorm or We Do Sets. This is for grades 1 through 9.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council meeting will be held on Monday, August 13 in the high school library at 4:30pm.

2018 Kiwanis Soccer League fall soccer sign-ups are ongoing. Registration is $45 per participant with at $5 discount for each additional participant from the same household. There are 3 co-ed divisions, Lil Kickers for 5-6 year olds, U9 for7 – 9 year olds and U12 for ages 10 – 12 year olds. For more information contact our office 270-651-3811.

Fall Soccer Registration is ongoing for ages 3 to 9 at the YMCA. Learn to play and have fun while doing it. Meet the coaches will be held on August 25.

Metcalfe County High School, Meet the Hornets will be held at the City Park at 6pm on Friday, August 10.

Hey kids ages 9 to 18. You can learn to produce stop motion animation at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library on Monday, August 20 at 11Am and 4PM, using free apps and library ipads, you’ll help write and direct a short video.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 24 at 7PM at River Park Center in Owensboro.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 25 at 7PM at the Capital Arts Center in Bowling Green.

The AM Discussion Book Selection for this month is “Where Are You Now?” by Mary Higgins Clark. Pick up a copy of the book today at the Circulation Desk of the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library.

Edie Bell will give hints on gardening to attract birds on Tuesday, September 4 at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. She will also share seeds and plants to help you to get started.

Glasgow First Nazarene Teens will sponsor their 2nd annual Cooking for Christ BBQ Cook-Off on Saturday, September 29 from 8AM to 3PM. Meat will be provided in the entry fee of $100. Vendors may set up a booth for $10. The teens will also be selling Shoulder Sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Nachos Cheese, Chips and Drinks. Other activities from 11AM to 3Pm will be the BBQ Tasting and Voting, Face Painting, Kids Crafts and Vendors and Yard Sales. Proceeds go to the Glasgow First Nazarene Teen Group. The church is located at 600 East Main Street. For more information or to pre-register call 670-1979.

Glasgow First Nazarene Church, 75th Anniversary Service will be Sunday, October 14 at 10:30AM with Reception to follow at Lera B Mitchell Clubhouse. Meet and Greet Cookout will be Saturday, October 13 at 4PM.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.