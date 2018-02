on 02/28/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Wednesday, February 28, 2018

Metcalfe County Schools will host a community-wide discussion concerning school safety this Thursday, March 1 at 6pm. The discussion will take place at the Metcalfe County Middle School auditorium. Superintendent Benny Lile will lead the discussion. School principals, central office directors, and school board members plan to be in attendance. Local law enforcement officers have also been invited to take part in the discussion. Anyone who cannot attend the discussion may email comments or questions directly to Dr. Lile at benny.lile@metcalfe.kyschools.us.

Barren County Extension Homemakers will have their annual Bean Soup Luncheon this Friday, March 2 from 10:30AM to 2PM at the Barren County Extension Office located at 1463 West Main Street in Glasgow. For $6 per person you get Bean Soup, Cornbread, Beverage and a Dessert. Carryout or eat in or delivery is available for 5 or more orders for one location in the city limits. This is a fundraiser for Ovarian Cancer Research. For more information call 651-3818.

The Knights of Columbus “All you can eat fish fry!” will be this Friday, March 2 and again on Friday, March 16 from 4PM to 7PM at St. Helen Parish Center. There will be delicious fried and baked fish, side dishes, desserts and heartwarming Christian fellowship. The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for youngsters 4 to 12, and kids 4 and under eat free.

The Park City Lions club will be conducting their annual pancake breakfast this Saturday, March 3 at the clubhouse. There will be delicious pancakes, sausage, biscuits, and gravy with milk, juice, and coffee. Proceeds go to fund eye glasses, scholarships and other worthy projects of our club.

The Massey’s will be singing at Glasgow Faith Church this Saturday, March 3. The church is located on Highway 1297. The pastor is Roger Poynter.

Region 10 Governor’s Cup Competition will be this Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Austin Tracy Elementary School. Schools in our region will gather at Austin Tracy Elementary to take part in the Region 10 Elementary Governor’s Cup Competition, an academic event sponsored by the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition. Governor’s Cup features eight events, including the Quick Recall event, which is the only one open to the public. Quick Recall begins at 11AM.

The Kaufmans will be at Living Faith Church, Sunday, March 4 at 11AM. For more information call Pastor Mac Adwell at 646-7253.

Spring Meet the Scotties will take place Monday, March 5 in the Gym at Glasgow High School. The meal will consist of hot dogs, chips, a snack, and water which will be served in the cafeteria. Players, parents, and fans will eat at 5PM with player introductions to follow at 6PM. There is no charge for this event.

The Glasgow/Barren County Retired Teachers Association will hold their quarterly meeting on Thursday, March 8, at 10:30AM at Shoney’s Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Tim Abrams, KRTA Executive Director. The winner of the Grandparent Essay will be recognized.

2018 Spring Soccer League Sign Ups will continue through March 9. The registration fee is $45 per participant with a $5 discount for each additional participant living in the same household. The leagues being offered are ages (5-6), ages (7 – 9) and ages (10 – 12) and ages (13-14). For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012.

Cinderella’s Closet is a foundation/organization providing prom dresses to young women who could not otherwise afford to attend their prom. In 2017, Cinderella’s Closet helped provide prom dresses and accessories to almost 40 girls in the Glasgow/Barren County area. This year, plans are to assist more girls in our area. This local event will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 500 S Green Street, and Saturday, March 10. Monetary donations are also accepted and are tax deductable.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will be Monday, March 12 in the high school library at 3:30Pm.

AmeriCorps, a national service organization is promoting an event for Caverna, Glasgow and Barren County Schools called Build- a- Bed. They work closely with the Family Resource Officers at the schools and provide a bed to students who are living in poverty and do not have one. The funding for this event comes strictly through donations from various businesses, churches and individuals in the community. For more information call Terry Smith at 773-3671.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, March 15 at 4:30PM at the school.

Bloom Where You Are is a women’s conference hosted by Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church on March 16 from 7PM to 9PM and March 17 from 8:30AM to 12PM. Speaker Andrea Lennon, of True Vine Ministry, will dig into the fact that God gives hope even in the messiest of situations. Cost: $10 per person; $15 per person after February 18. Bloom Where You Are t-shirts will be available for purchase at the conference.

Memorial Benefit for Tim Hubbard will be Saturday, March 17 at 5PM at Old School Cafe Gym at 701 West Stockton St in Edmonton. There will be Gospel singing by “Revived” and “Glorified”, Live Auction, Cake Walk and Gun Raffle. There will be Chili, Hamburger or Hotdog plates and desserts served all night. All donations are greatly appreciated. All proceeds will go toward Tim’s funeral expense. For more information call 270-646-0788 or 270-579-257.

The March 14 Regular Scheduled Meeting for Glasgow High School SBDM Council has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 21 at 4PM in the office of GHS.

Community Education Adult Art Show Reception will be held on Sunday, March 18 from 2 to 4pm at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet Tuesday, March 20 at 3:30pm at the school.

T.J. Samson Community Hospital is pleased to sponsor the 9th Annual Women’s Conference on Thursday, March 22 at the Cave City Convention Center. Aly Taylor, an inspirational speaker who appears on Rattled, a popular television show on TLC, will share her very powerful personal story which includes battling and defeating breast cancer at age 24, her struggle with infertility, and her amazing adoption experience. In addition, Molly Matney, Miss Kentucky 2017, will be speaking about her experience as Miss Kentucky, and she will share her platform, “Farm Fit”. As always, health screenings, additional health and wellness presentations, a light breakfast, delicious lunch, and much more are included with registration.

Cave Country Lions Club will have a Pancake Breakfast, Saturday, March 24 from 6AM to 10AM at Cave City Christian Church. All proceeds go to the clubs community projects, charities and to their vision programs. All donations appreciated

The Glasgow High School SBDM Council will meet on Wednesday, April 11 in the front office of the high school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, April 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, April 19 at 4:30PM at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, May 15 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, May 17 at 4:30PM at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, June 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.