Community and Church Events- Wednesday, January 2, 2019

Community Action of Southern Kentucky LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance is ongoing. Applications will be taken in alphabetic order on the first letter of the head of the household last name. Applicant must bring most recent heating bill, social security card or permanent resident card for each member of household and proof of household income for preceding months. Community Action is located at 411 Happy Valley Road and hours are 8 to 4 Tuesday through Friday and 8 to 5 on Monday. For more information go to our website, www.casoky.org.

Tuesday’s garbage and recycling will be collected today. Please have at curbside by AM.

Beska Moore will be the instructor of a Chair Yoga Class at noon this Thursday, January 3 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Sign up at the library.

This Friday, January 4 at 10AM there will be a class on Tablet Apps at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. You must bring your own device and understand how to download apps.

There will be a reception for Watercolor artist Nancy Doss and her students this Saturday, January 5 at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center. This is presented by the Art Guild at the cultural center

Sing a Book My Baby will meet on Monday, January 7 at 9:30am at the Mary Wood Weldon Library.

On Wednesday, January 9 there will be an acrylic painting class at the Mary Wood Weldon Library at 9:30am. The supply cost is $5 per person. Pay and register at the library.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, January 15 at 3:30pm at the school.