on 01/08/2019 |

Community and Church Events- Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Today, there will be an acrylic painting class at the Mary Wood Weldon Library at 9:30am. The supply cost is $5 per person. Pay and register at the library.

Coloring isn’t just for kids anymore. It can reduce anxiety and create focus. Come to the Mary Wood Weldon Library this Thursday, January 10 at 10AM. The library will provide coloring pages, supplies and refreshments.

Beska Moore will be the instructor of a Chair Yoga Class at 12PM this Thursday, January 10 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Sign up at the library.

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive this Friday, January 11 at the Brownsville Community Center from 1 to 6PM.

Donald Applebee will peach at the Free Bethel Church this Sunday, January 13 at 10AM. The church is located at 10th and Broadway in Cave City.

Caverna High School SBDM Council will meet on Monday, January 14 in the high school library at 4:30pM

The Barren County High School SBDM will meet in regular session on Monday, January 14 at 3:45 PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, January 15 at 3:30pm at the school.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky has begun the “Crisis” portion of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This program assists households that are in a home heating crisis. A household is considered in a home heating crisis situation when the household meets the basic criteria: 1. A household that is within 4 days of running out of fuel if you use, coal, fuel, oil, propane, kerosene or wood as your heat source. 2. The household has received a past due or disconnect notice if natural gas or electric is the heat source. 3. The household home heating costs are included as a portion of the rent and an eviction notice as been received by the landlord. 4. Pre-paid electric customers are eligible for assistance is they certify that they have 10 days or less of pre-paid electric remaining. For more information call 651-8171.

The spring WOW semester at Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian begins January 16, from 5:15-7:00 p.m. This is a time for conversation over a good meal, prayer, Bible study, and silly games. Supper is $5 for adults and is free to students under 18. Bible studies for children, youth, and adults begin at 6:00. GCPC is located at the corner of Cherry and Cumberland Streets in Glasgow

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive, Thursday, January 17 at the Barren County YMCA from 10AM to 2PM.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 21 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr Holiday. Garbage that day will be picked up the following day on Tuesday, January 22. Glasgow Landfill will be closed and there will be no city bus services that day.

Cave City- City Hall will be closed Monday January 21, in observance of Martin Luther King’s birthday. Trash pickup will be on Tuesday, January 22. There will be recycling on Tuesday from 8:00 AM to 12:00 M.

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate this month to help meet the need for blood and platelets. Several opportunities in this area which include Wednesday, January 30 at Bowling Community Park in Edmonton from 1 to 6PM

Community Action of Southern Kentucky LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance is ongoing. Applications will be taken in alphabetic order on the first letter of the head of the household last name. Applicant must bring most recent heating bill, social security card or permanent resident card for each member of household and proof of household income for preceding months. Community Action is located at 411 Happy Valley Road and hours are 8 to 4 Tuesday through Friday and 8 to 5 on Monday. For more information go to our website, www.casoky.org.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, February 19 at the school.