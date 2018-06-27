on 06/27/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Pleasant Home Baptist Church Revival will continue at 7PM nightly. Brother Chad Harston is helper and Brother Jeremy England is pastor.

Lick Branch Church Vacation Bible School will begin tonight and continue through this Friday, June 29 from 5:30 to 8PM each night. Our theme is “Camp Moose on the Loose”. There will be classes for all ages through 12th grade. VBS commencement will be on Sunday, July 1, at 11AM followed by a cookout. Pastor is Bro. B. J. Childress.

Artist Lavonia Olson will teach a four week class in basic drawing, today through Wednesday, July 27. Lessons will be based on what students want to learn. Bring sketchpads or use paper provided by the library. The class will not meet on Wednesday, July 4. Sign up at the library or call 651-2824.

The Barren County Historical Society will meet this Thursday, June 28 at 6PM, at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. The presentation will be “Glasgow and Barren County National Register of Historic Places Listings and Surveys” given by Debbie Pace, retired Capital Project Manager with WKU’s Planning Design and Construction department.

Tube, Tune and BBQ will be this Saturday, June 30 from 2PM until dark at Beaver Trail Park. There will be live local bands, kids’ activities, BBQ Competition, Donkey Basketball, Food Vendors, Fireworks and Tubing on Beaver Creek.

Salem Baptist Church-Cave City will be having their Vacation Bible School this Saturday, June 30 from 9:00-3:00. The theme is “Polar Blast-Where Jesus Love is Cool”. Lunch and Snacks will be provided.

Cave City Celebration will be this Saturday, June 30. There will be Special Program honoring our Veterans at the Cave City Cemetery at 11AM; Parade in Downtown Cave City at 4:30PM and Downtown Concert featuring the Green River Boys at 5:30PM.

Cave Country Lions Club will have a booth set up in Cave City for the 4 of July celebration this Saturday, June 30. You can drop off your used eyeglasses, sunglasses, and reader glasses. They will be recycled and given to those in need. They will also be handing out free information on diabetes as that is one of the club’s main focuses for this year. The club will be selling chances on a boy and a girl’s fishing rod, reel, and tackle box. Free popcorn will also be offered.

The Annual Concert on the Square will be Tuesday, July 3 at 7:30PM in front of City Hall in Downtown Glasgow. Free Admission, Bring chairs or blankets, food and drinks will be available.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day Holiday along with the Glasgow Street and Sanitation Departments. Wednesday’s garbage will be picked up on Thursday, July 5. The Glasgow Landfill will be closed all day and there will be no bus service.

Fireworks at Barren River State Park will be Wednesday, July 4. The T. Martel Band will be playing live at the beach from 5:30PM to 8:30PM. Big Joes DJ Service will be playing at the Tennis courts from 6PM to 9PM. Food and Drink Vendors will be on site. Beach parking will open at 2PM and cost will be $10 to park at the beach.

7/11 Hoops & More will be every Friday Night at Avenue Church on Columbia Ave and every Saturday Night at Bunche Center during June and July 2018 from 7 to 11PM for 6th through 12th graders. Food will be served! Come out and enjoy basketball and other special events throughout the summer.

The Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will be Monday, July 9 in the high school library at 3:30PM.

2018 Kiwanis Soccer League fall soccer sign-ups will begin Monday, July 9. Registration is $45 per participant with at $5 discount for each additional participant from the same household. There are 3 co-ed divisions, Lil Kickers for 5-6 year olds, U9 for7 – 9 year olds and U12 for ages 10 – 12 year olds. For more information contact our office 270-651-3811.

Highland Hills Community Church will have Vacation Bible School July 15 through July 18 from 5:30 to 8:30PM. The theme is “Shipwrecked, Rescued by Jesus.” The church is located at 200 South Race Street.

The Sneed Family will sing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church, July 29 at 2PM at the church.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 24 at 7PM at River Park Center in Owensboro.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 25 at 7PM at the Capital Arts Center in Bowling Green.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.