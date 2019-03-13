on 03/13/2019 |

0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Salem Baptist Church in Cave City will be having a revival service tonight at 6:30. Evangelist Bro. Ron Shrum, former pastor of the church will be preaching. Special Music will be provided.

Coloring isn’t just for kids anymore. Come to the Mary Wood Weldon Library today at 10AM. The library provides coloring pages, supplies and refreshments. Coloring can reduce anxiety and create focus.

The Barren County Democratic Women’s Club will have an Organizational Meeting this Thursday, March 14 at 5:30 pm at FAB Studios and Catering. All interested Democrat Women and Men are invited to attend. Dinner will be provided for $10.00 a person. RSVP or Contact LaToya Drake at 270-576-6658 for more information.

Create a basket that’s perfect for gathering eggs or holding your sewing projects. On Thursday, March 28 there will be a workshop at the Mary Wood Weldon Library from 9AM to 4PM. Beth Hester is the instructor. The workshop is for beginners to intermediate levels. The cost is $59. You must register and pay by this Thursday, March 14.

Brother Dale Houchens will preach at the Kirby Grove Baptist Church this Saturday at 7PM.

Battle of the “Dog” Bowls, will be this Saturday, March 16 from 5 to 7PM. This is a fundraiser for BRAWA. For a $5 donation you get to sample three of your favorite chilies. Vote for your favorite chili and enjoy a night out. Also there will be a chili supper from 5 to 7PM. For $5 you get a bowl of chili, fixings, beverage, corn bread and drink. Proceeds benefit Homeless Animals of Barren County. For more information call 651-7297.

Crossroads Life Center is hosting a concert this Saturday, March 16 at Plaza Theatre in Glasgow. The concert will host Unspoken’s Just Give Me Jesus tour and will feature North Point InsideOut along with Caitie Hurst. Tickets are available at the Plaza and proceeds benefit Crossroads Life Center. Please support this event by purchasing tickets today!

The Joymakers will be singing at Center United Methodist Church this Sunday March 17 at 11:00. A fellowship meal will follow the service. Contact Pastor Neil Jeffries at 270-834-0244 for more information.

The Temple Hill SBDM Council will meet this Monday at 5PM at the school. The public is invited to attend.

Sing a Book My Baby will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Library this Monday, March 18 at 9:30AM. The program focuses on ways to play with your baby, promoting sensory exploration and developing thinking skills and socialization

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet this Tuesday, March 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

A Stroke Ahead: The Road to Recovery will be the topic of the Lunch and Learn with Dr. Alison and Dr. Jason Campbell and the T J Rehab Team this Tuesday, March 19 from 12 to 1PM at the T J Health Pavilion Community Center. Bring a sack lunch, drinks will be provided. For more information call 659-5528.

The Mary Wood Weldon Library will have Book Sprouts Story Time Tuesday, March 19 at 10AM, focuses on five simple early literacy practices, talking, singing, reading, writing and playing.

The Barren County Board of Elections has rescheduled their regular monthly meeting to Monday, March 18 at 9AM in the Barren County Clerk’s Office.

The Glenview Christian Church at 1403 Glenview Drive in Glasgow welcomes our community to our Easter services; one at 9am and the second at 10:45am. It’s going to be a powerful morning featuring Great Worship, Special photo areas, a Biscuit Bar with biscuits, jellies, and gravy. Also an Indoor Egg Hunt for the kids during both services.

T.J. Regional Health has established the Hands for Hospice Volunteer Program. If you would like to volunteer your time and talents to help others, we encourage you to become a volunteer. Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org

There will be a Basic Computer Class on Friday, March 22 at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Learn how to start and shut down a computer, create, save and open a file, create a folder and rename files and folders. Sign up at the library.

Saturday, March 23 will be Free Shredder Day and Medication Take Back Day from 9AM to 12Noon at the South Gate Plaza. Shredder is only available for confidential and recyclable paper.

Learn how to make your own bath bomb at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Saturday, March 23 at 11AM. Lisa Smith from Drops to Live By will explain the benefits of the different essential oils available for use. You will mix and mold an aromatic and effervescent bath bomb that turns a plain bath into spa- like soak. Space is limited. Sign up at Circulation desk or call 651-2824.

Glasgow Musicale is celebrating its 125th anniversary of sharing music and supporting music education with the greater Glasgow/Barren County community with a special program on Sunday, March 24 at 2PM at First Christian Church, 1100 N. Race Street, Glasgow. In a nod to its roots as Ladies Matinee Musicale, women are invited to wear hats and gloves or wear period attire representing the 13 decades since its inception. All music lovers are invited to bring friends and family to this admission free event with no advance reservations or tickets required. Everyone is welcome! There will be light refreshments at the conclusion of the program. Glasgow Musicale, established in 1894, is the oldest Music Club in the Commonwealth, a member of both the National and Kentucky Federation of Music Clubs and is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization which promotes music education and entertainment.

Barren County Clean up Week will be held the week of March 25. County trucks, dumpsters and employees will be at designated drop-off locations from 7:30AM to 4:30PM. This is a free service to all citizens of Barren County. Monday, March 25 will be at the old Feed Mill Parking Lot at Hiseville; Tuesday, Park City and Cave City Volunteer Fire Departments, Wednesday, East Barren Volunteer Fire Department; Thursday, Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department, and Haywood Volunteer Fire Department and on Friday, March 29 at the Temple Hill Fair Grounds and the South Barren Volunteer Fire Department on Steam Mill Road. Large items that will be accepted will be appliances, couches, dressers, mattresses, recliners and all small items must be bagged or boxed. Items that will not be accepted, tires, batteries, liquids, paint, oil and pesticides.

Edie Bell will be at the Mary Wood Weldon Library at 6PM on Tuesday, March 26 to share gardening tips for the spring. She will also bring plants and seeds to share with all.

Tommie Flannery Baskis of Duskflyer Visions Artwork & Productions will be the special speaker at the Barren County Historical Society Meeting on Thursday, March 28 at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library beginning at 6:00 pm. A gifted artist, photographer and author, Tommie explores with her camera and art the story of old and forgotten places in South Central Kentucky and beyond – abandoned houses and fragments that were left behind from people’s lives. Come join us for an enchanting look at these abandoned places. There is no charge.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting for April will be Tuesday, April 16 at 3:30PM at the school.

There will be a Doggie Bone Hunt on Sunday, April 7 at Jackie Browning Park in Glasgow with registration and photos beginning at 2PM. Dogs must be on a leash and the cost is $12 per dog which includes a photo. Rain date is April 14. For more information call 651-7297.

Murder at the Museum will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 7PM. This is a fundraiser to purchase updated computers at the Cultural Center. “You are invited to a 1940’s wedding reception and murder”. Cake and punch will be served. The Cultural Center will announce when ticket sales begin.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting will be Tuesday, May 21 at 3:30PM at the school.