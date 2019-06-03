on 03/06/2019 |

Community and Church Events– Wednesday, March 6, 2019

The Glasgow Police Dept. will be hosting a Car Seat Safety Check this Thursday, March 7 at the Glasgow Fire Department Station #2 located at 130 Cross Street from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Barren County Parks and Recreation Baseball and Softball signups are ongoing. You may sign up on the website by going to barrencounty.ky.gov and click on Department and Agencies and click on signup. There will be no late signups. TODAY is the deadline. The cost is $40 per child.

There will be a benefit lunch and auction for Greg McGuire this Saturday, March 9 at the Austin Tracy Lions Club at Thomerson Park at Dry Fork. There will be shoulder plates with sides and hot dog plates. Lunch starts at 1:00 pm with live auction starting at 2:00. Many auction items such as guns, assorted baskets, coach autographed UK Basketball and Football. Proceeds go for Stem Cell Therapy for Greg.

Meet the Scotties Spring Sports will be held this Monday, March 11 at 5PM in the cafeteria of Glasgow High School with player introductions beginning at 6:00 pm in the gym. We will serve hot dogs, chips, a dessert and water. This event is free to the public so come out and “Meet the Scotties”.

Revival services are ongoing at the Pleasant Home Missionary Baptist Church at 7PM nightly. Helpers for the revival will be Bro. Sammie Norris, Bro. Terrell Kingrey, Bro. Shannon Arnett, Bro. Ricky Huff, Brother, Tim Eaton. Brother, Jeremy England, pastor.

The Glasgow/Barren County Retired Teachers will meet this Thursday, March 7 at 10:30AM at the Barren County Innovation Zone. Guest speaker will be Margaret Sims, KRTA Health Insurance Co-Chair. Winner of the local Grandparent Essay Contest will be recognized.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will meet this Monday, March 11 in the high school library at 4:30PM.

The Barren County High School SBDM will meet in regular session this Monday, March 11 at 3:45PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

Salem Baptist Church in Cave City will be having a Revival this Sunday, March 10 through Wednesday March 13 at 6:30 nightly. Evangelist Bro. Ron Shrum, former pastor of the church will be preaching. Potluck will be on Sunday night starting at 5:30. Special Music will be provided each night. Everyone is welcome to come and worship with us.

Battle of the “Dog” Bowls, will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 5 to 7PM. This is a fundraiser for BRAWA. For a $5 donation you get to sample three of your favorite chilies. Vote for your favorite chili and enjoy a night out. Also there will be a chili supper from 5 to 7PM. For $5 you get a bowl of chili, fixins, beverage, corn bread and drink. Proceeds benefit Homeless Animals of Barren County. The shelter is located at 175 Trojan Trail. For more information call 651-7297.

Crossroads Life Center is hosting a concert Saturday, March 16 at Plaza Theatre in Glasgow. The concert will host Unspoken’s Just Give Me Jesus tour and will feature North Point InsideOut along with Caitie Hurst. Tickets are available at the Plaza and proceeds benefit Crossroads Life Center. Please support this event by purchasing tickets today!

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet, Tuesday, March 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting for April will be Tuesday, April 16 at 3:30PM at the school.

There will be a Doggie Bone Hunt on Sunday, April 7 at Jackie Browning Park in Glasgow with registration and photos beginning at 2PM. Dogs must be on a leash and the cost is $12 per dog which includes a photo. Rain date is April 14. For more information call 651-7297.

Murder at the Museum will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 7PM. This is a fundraiser to purchase updated computers at the Cultural Center. “You are invited to a 1940’s wedding reception and murder”. Cake and punch will be served. The Cultural Center will announce when ticket sales begin.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting will be Tuesday, May 21 at 3:30PM at the school.