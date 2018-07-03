on 03/07/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Wednesday, March 7, 2018

A Work Ethic Workshop will be held on Thursday, March 8 at Glenview Health Care Facility from 5:30 to 6:30pm. This workshop defines work ethic and includes information about important worker characteristics that employers are seeking. The workshop is free.

The Barren County Family YMCA is having Open Registration for Spring Swim Lessons through March 30. Classes will be from April 9 through May 10 for ages 3 to 12. The cost is $27 for YMCA members and $38 for non-members. Learning how to swim isn’t just about encouraging your kids to get in the water but also about building skills that will help ensure their safety and encouraging a healthier lifestyle.

The Glasgow/Barren County Retired Teachers Association will hold their quarterly meeting on Thursday, March 8, at 10:30AM at Shoney’s Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Tim Abrams, KRTA Executive Director. The winner of the Grandparent Essay will be recognized.

Glasgow Middle School will have a special called SBDM meeting, Thursday, March 8 at 4:30PM in the office meeting area. The purpose of this meeting is to develop the Principal Selection Timeline and to conduct required Principal Selection Training.

There will be Workshop on Work Ethic, Thursday, March 8 from 5:30PM to 6:30PM at Glenview Health Care Facility. There will be information about important worker characteristics that employers are seeking. There is no charge.

Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will have Color Me Calm, Thursday, March 8 at 10AM and 5:30PM. Coloring isn’t just for kids anymore. It can reduce anxiety and create focus. Come color with us. The library provides coloring pages, supplies, and refreshments.

Angela Jones of Rose Creek Creations will provide instruction and supplies for you to make a beautiful Easter Door Hanger at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library on Thursday, March 15 at 10am. The supply cost is $11 and you must register and pay by this Friday, March 9.

Loving Lodge 323 F & A. M. of Fountain Run will sponsor a Chili Supper this Saturday, March 10 from 3 to 7pm. $4 will get you a Sandwich, Chili, Dessert and Drink. For more information call Joe Cornwell at 434-3456.

Cinderella’s Closet is a foundation/organization providing prom dresses to young women who could not otherwise afford to attend their prom. In 2017, Cinderella’s Closet helped provide prom dresses and accessories to almost 40 girls in the Glasgow/Barren County area. This year, plans are to assist more girls in our area. This local event will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 500 S Green Street, and Saturday, March 10. Monetary donations are also accepted and are tax deductable.

2018 Spring Soccer League Sign Ups will continue through March 9. The registration fee is $45 per participant with a $5 discount for each additional participant living in the same household. The leagues being offered are ages (5-6), ages (7 – 9) and ages (10 – 12) and ages (13-14). For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will be Monday, March 12 in the high school library at 3:30PM.

The Barren County High School SBDM will meet in regular session on March 12 at 3:45 PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

A Basic Computer Skills Class will be held in three sessions on Tuesday, March 13, March 20 and March 27 at North Jackson Elementary from 5:30 to 6:30pm. This course will guide you through how to save, share and print photos from our electronic devices. Kyle Houts is the instructor and the cost is $25. Contact Sonya Davis at sonya.davis@barren.kyschools.us.

Interpersonal Skills Workshop will be held at Thursday, March 15 at Glenview Health Care Facility from 5:30 to 6:30PM. The workshop examines the role of interpersonal skills as an aspect of work ethic and helps learners to develop strategies for improving interpersonal skills.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, March 15 at 4:30PM at the school.

Bloom Where You Are is a women’s conference hosted by Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church on March 16 from 7PM to 9PM and March 17 from 8:30AM to 12PM. Speaker Andrea Lennon, of True Vine Ministry, will dig into the fact that God gives hope even in the messiest of situations. Cost: $10 per person; $15 per person after February 18. Bloom Where You Are t-shirts will be available for purchase at the conference.

The Knights of Columbus “All you can eat fish fry!” will be Friday, March 16 from 4PM to 7PM at St. Helen Parish Center. There will be delicious fried and baked fish, side dishes, desserts and heartwarming Christian fellowship. The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for youngsters 4 to 12, and kids 4 and under eat free.

Memorial Benefit for Tim Hubbard will be Saturday, March 17 at 5PM at Old School Cafe Gym at 701 West Stockton St in Edmonton. There will be Gospel singing by “Revived” and “Glorified”, Live Auction, Cake Walk and Gun Raffle. There will be Chili, Hamburger or Hotdog plates and desserts served all night. All donations are greatly appreciated. All proceeds will go toward Tim’s funeral expense. For more information call 270-646-0788.

Quilter’s Day Out will be Saturday, March 17 from 9AM to 2PM at the Barren County

Extension Office. There will be demos, a trunk show, lecture, vendors and door prizes. Lunch will be available, Admission is free. Feel free to bring a quilt for show and tell.

Community Education Adult Art Show Reception will be Sunday, March 18 from 2PM to 4PM at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center.

City Clean Up Week will be held the week of March 19 through March 23. Items will be picked up on your regular garbage day. Put all items near the curb or near the garbage can and away from utility poles.

The March 14 Regular Scheduled Meeting for Glasgow High School SBDM Council has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 21 at 4PM in the office of GHS.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet Tuesday, March 20 at 3:30pm at the school.

T.J. Samson Community Hospital is pleased to sponsor the 9th Annual Women’s Conference on Thursday, March 22 at the Cave City Convention Center. Aly Taylor, an inspirational speaker who appears on Rattled, a popular television show on TLC, will share her very powerful personal story which includes battling and defeating breast cancer at age 24, her struggle with infertility, and her amazing adoption experience. In addition, Molly Matney, Miss Kentucky 2017, will be speaking about her experience as Miss Kentucky, and she will share her platform, “Farm Fit”. As always, health screenings, additional health and wellness presentations, a light breakfast, delicious lunch, and much more are included with registration.

The Easter Bunny will be at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library on Thursday, March 22 at 6pm. Come visit and make and Easter Egg Finger Puppet. Also at 6pm Janett Corry will instruct a class in making Easter Cards. The cost is $10 for four cards. Register and pay at the library.

Cave Country Lions Club will have a Pancake Breakfast, Saturday, March 24 from 6AM to 10AM at Cave City Christian Church. All proceeds go to the clubs community projects, charities and to their vision programs. All donations appreciated.

Glenview Health Care Facility will hold an Initiative Workshop on Thursday, March 29 from 5:30 to 6:30Pm. The workshop will explain initiative as a part of work ethic, helps learners to evaluate their own initiative and encourages them to use initiative in appropriate and productive ways

The Glasgow High School SBDM Council will meet on Wednesday, April 11 in the front office of the high school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, April 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, April 19 at 4:30PM at the school.

Cruzin the Barren Car Show will be Saturday, April 21 at Barren River State Park. Registration will be from 9AM to 11AM. The cost is $10 per car entry and pre registration is available online. There will be Trophies awarded, food, music and a Yeti Hopper Cooler Raffle. For more information call 784-5866.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, May 15 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, May 17 at 4:30PM at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, June 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.