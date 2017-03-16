Community Calendar Event Thursday, March 16, 2017

There will be a meeting of the Barren County Democratic Party tonight at 5:30PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library in the main floor meeting room just inside the front entrance. This meeting is open to all registered Democrats of Barren County.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will have a volunteer‘s meeting, today from 2PM to 4PM. If you have ever thought about volunteering, this is an excellent opportunity to start and be in on the planning for the coming events. If you are interested in volunteering but cannot attend this meeting you may call 651-9792 for more information. The cultural center’s website is sckculturalcenter@glasgow-ky.com.

Dr. Richard Graham, PhD goes BEYOND THE CHECKLIST on how to be prepared during a disaster – especially with chronic conditions. This diabetes support group is for anyone wanting to learn more about the topic each month. This program will be this Friday, March 17 at 10AM at Metcalfe County Public Library. For questions contact Melissa Waldron with the Health Department 1-877-641-5822.

Mercy Unmerited Grace Unlimited Youth Event will be held at Barren County High School auditorium this Saturday, March 18 at 6pm. Royalty will be in concert and the guest speaker will be Will Snipes. Admission is free. The event is sponsored by the Barren County Middle School FCA. For more information call Tina Wilson at 651-4909 or email tina.wilson@barren.kyschools.us.

Glasgow Musicale invites all music lovers to attend the performance of Dolls and Guys Who Sing presented by Ellen Murrey Lawrence, this Sunday, March 19 at 2PM at First Christian Church in Glasgow. Admission is free, the program is family friendly and all are invited to attend.

The Barren County High School SBDM Council will meet in regular session, Monday, March 20 at 3:45PM in the Trojan Academy Media Center.

Barren County Clean Up Week will be March 20 through March 24 from 7:30am to 5pm. County trucks will be available for garbage pick-up plus two large dumpsters at each site where space permits. There will also be a recycling trailer at each location. All small items are to be bagged and no tires will be accepted. The drop off location for Monday, March 20 is C and F Supply; Tuesday, March 21, Park City Volunteer Fire Department and Cave City Volunteer Fire Department; Wednesday, March 22, Eastern Volunteer Fire Department; Thursday, March 23 Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department and Haywood Volunteer Fire Department and on Friday, March 24, South Barren Volunteer Fire Department on Steam Mill Road and at the Temple Hill Fairgrounds. For more information call 678-2832 or 678-2834.

The City Clean up Week for Glasgow will be March 20 through March 24. Free Shredding will be Saturday, March 18 from 9am to noon at the Southgate Plaza. City residents may place extra trash, large items at curbside the same day as their normal garbage pickup. You must have items out by 7am. Unacceptable items include appliances, liquid pesticides, auto batteries and parts, asbestos, tires or construction materials, large tree limbs, or whole trees. Appliances are accepted all year at the landfill at no charge but Freon must be removed by a professional repair person before drop off. For more information contact; Glasgow Tire, Walmart or Tractor Supply Company.

Cave City Free City Wide Clean Up will be March 20 through March 25 from 8AM to 4PM across from the Firehouse at the recycle location. No tires, paint or hazardous chemicals.

Miller Slaughter a Management Consultant with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) of Western Kentucky University will be at the Glasgow Barren County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, March 21 from 10AM to 2PM, providing free small business consultations. The mission of the SBDC is to provide confidential one-on-one counseling at no charge for area business owners and those desiring to start a small business. Please call the Chamber office at (270) 651-3161 to make an appointment for your free consultation.

South Green Elementary FRC will have an advisory council meeting on Tuesday, March 21 at 2:45 pm at South Green School. The meeting is open to the public.

The Barren County Historical Society in conjunction with the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be presenting “The Battle of Blue Licks” featuring Eddie Price at 6:00 pm on Thursday March 23. Eddie Price is a retired history teacher from Hancock County who travels the country giving presentations highlighting the contributions of Kentuckians to our nation’s history. He is a Kentucky Humanities Council Speakers Bureau presenter, and was recently approved as a Chautauqua performer. Audience members will enjoy Price’s lively retelling of history. He brings to life people, events, and environment of the time period. His knowledge of history and of daily life on the frontier is vast, and his presentations are engaging. There is no charge for admission.

TJ Samson Women’s Conference will be Thursday, March 23 from 8AM to 4PM at the Cave City Convention Center. Speaker will be Abby Rike. For more information call 651-4534.

The Community Education Art Show will be at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center, March 26 from 2PM to 4PM.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky will hold a Chili Cook Off and Silent Auction on Friday, March 24 at the First Baptist Church in Bowling Green from 11am to 2pm. Proceeds will benefit the Senior Services Programs for Allen, Barren, Simpson, Logan and Warren Counties. Judging will begin at 11:30am with awards at 12:30pm. There is no cost to enter but there is a $10 fee if you would like to be an official taster. The official taster get to sample as much chili as they wish plus soft drinks, crackers, sandwich and dessert. For more information call 270-782-3162.

The Community Art Show and Reception will be Sunday, March 26 at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center from 2 to 4pm.

Diabetes Support Group Meeting will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, March 28 at the T J Health Pavilion. Dr. Richard Graham will be the guest speaker and the topic will be how to be prepared during a disaster – especially with chronic conditions. This diabetes support group is for anyone interested in learning more about our topic of the month. For questions contact Melissa Waldron with Barren River District Health Department at 1-877-641-5822 ext. 130.

Barren County Conservation Office will have a tree give away Saturday, April 1 beginning at 9am until they are gone.Trees available will be Red Bud, Oak and White Pine. The office is located at 207 YMCA Way.

There will be a benefit Car/Truck Show at the Cave City Convention Center on April 8 from 10am to 3pm for the family of Andrew Cowan who recently passed away to help his young wife and daughter. There will be a raffle for a brand new Henry 22 caliber long rifle. Tickets are $5 each. Drawing for be held at 2pm. Admission is free and a $10 donation is being accepted to enter competition, which includes a meal ticket and a raffle ticket. For more information call 678-1227. Any donations are gladly accepted and all proceeds will go to the family.

Glasgow Autism Parent Support Meeting will be held Tuesday, April 11 at the T J Regional Health Community Center beginning at 6:30pm. Guest panel will talk about successful ways to communicate with your child’s school. For more information call Melissa Baysinger at 576-8860.

Greenwood High School Band in Bowling Green will sponsor a huge Spring Extravaganza Craft Fair and Home Bazaar as a fundraiser on Saturday, April 29 from 8AM to 2PM. They are looking for vendors who craft, woodwork, quilt, sew, and paint, stained glass, pottery, etc. Booth rental is $25. For more information call (813) 541-1590 or apply online at https://form.jotform.com/70436235589160.