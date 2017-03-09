Community Calendar Event Thursday, March 9, 2017

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet in special session today at 3:30PM for the purpose of personnel consultation

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will have a volunteer‘s meeting, Thursday, March 16 from 2PM to 4PM. If you have ever thought about volunteering, this is an excellent opportunity to start and be in on the planning for the coming events. If you are interested in volunteering but cannot attend this meeting you may call 651-9792 for more information. The cultural center’s website is sckculturalcenter@glasgow-ky.com.

Dr. Richard Graham, PhD goes BEYOND THE CHECKLIST on how to be prepared during a disaster – especially with chronic conditions. This diabetes support group is for anyone wanting to learn more about the topic each month. This program will be on March 17 at 10AM at Metcalfe County Public Library. For questions contact Melissa Waldron with the Health Department 1-877-641-5822.

Glasgow Musicale invites all music lovers to attend the performance of Dolls and Guys Who Sing presented by Ellen Murrey Lawrence on Sunday, March 19 at 2PM at First Christian Church in Glasgow. Admission is free, the program is family friendly and all are invited to attend.

The Barren County High School SBDM Council will meet in regular session, Monday, March 20 at 3:45PM in the Trojan Academy Media Center.

Barren County Clean Up Week will be March 20 through March 24 from 7:30am to 5pm. County trucks will be available for garbage pick-up plus two large dumpsters at each site where space permits. There will also be a recycling trailer at each location. All small items are to be bagged and no tires will be accepted. The drop off location for Monday, March 20 is C and F Supply; Tuesday, March 21, Park City Volunteer Fire Department and Cave City Volunteer Fire Department; Wednesday, March 22, Eastern Volunteer Fire Department; Thursday, March 23 Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department and Haywood Volunteer Fire Department and on Friday, March 24, South Barren Volunteer Fire Department on Steam Mill Road and at the Temple Hill Fairgrounds. For more information call 678-2832 or 678-2834.

The City Clean up Week for Glasgow will be March 20 through March 24. Free Shredding will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 9am to noon at the Southgate Plaza. City residents may place extra trash, large items at curbside the same day as their normal garbage pickup. You must have items out by 7am. Unacceptable items include appliances, liquid pesticides, auto batteries and parts, asbestos, tires or construction materials, large tree limbs, or whole trees. Appliances are accepted all year at the landfill at no charge but Freon must be removed by a professional repair person before drop off. For more information on tires and used oil disposal contact Glasgow Tire, Walmart or Tractor Supply Company.

Cave City Free City Wide Clean Up will be March 20 through March 25 from 8AM to 4PM across from the Firehouse at the recycle location. No tires, paint or hazardous chemicals.

TJ Samson Women’s Conference will be Thursday, March 23 from 8AM to 4PM at the Cave City Convention Center. Speaker will be Abby Rike. For more information call 651-4534.

The Community Education Art Show will be at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center, March 26 from 2PM to 4PM.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky will hold a Chili Cook Off and Silent Auction on Friday, March 24 at the First Baptist Church in Bowling Green from 11am to 2pm. Proceeds will benefit the Senior Services Programs for Allen, Barren, Simpson, Logan and Warren Counties. Judging will begin at 11:30am with awards at 12:30pm. There is no cost to enter but there is a $10 fee if you would like to be an official taster. The official taster get to sample as much chili as they wish plus soft drinks, crackers, sandwich and dessert. For more information call 270-782-3162.

The Community Art Show and Reception will be Sunday, March 26 at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center from 2 to 4pm.

Barren County Conservation Office will have a tree give away Saturday, April 1 beginning at 9am until they are gone. Trees available will be Red Bud, Oak and White Pine. The office is located at 207 YMCA Way.

There will be a benefit Car/Truck Show at the Cave City Convention Center on April 8 from 10am to 3pm for the family of Andrew Cowan who recently passed away to help his young wife and daughter. There will be a raffle for a brand new Henry 22 caliber long rifle. Tickets are $5 each. Drawing for be held at 2pm. Admission is free and a $10 donation is being accepted to enter competition, which includes a meal ticket and a raffle ticket. For more information call 678-1227. Any donations are gladly accepted and all proceeds will go to the family.

Greenwood High School Band in Bowling Green will sponsor a huge Spring Extravaganza Craft Fair and Home Bazaar as a fundraiser on Saturday, April 29 from 8AM to 2PM. They are looking for vendors who craft, woodwork, quilt, sew, and paint, stained glass, pottery, etc. Booth rental is $25. For more information call (813) 541-1590 or apply online at https://form.jotform.com/70436235589160.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky, Barren County Head Start is accepting applications for open enrollment for the next school year. If your child will be 3 or 4 years of age on or before August 1st, they may qualify for Head Start. Ninety percent of those enrolled must be members of families who qualify as low-income. Children with disabilities are given special consideration. Those who wish to apply must provide proof of income, verification of the child’s birth, and an up-to-date immunization certificate. Applications and additional information may be obtained by calling: 270-651-2419 or feel free to visit the Barren County Head Start center located at 899 Shamrock Place.