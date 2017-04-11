Community Calendar Event Tuesday, April 11, 2017

T-Shirts for adult and children are being sold to help offset expenses for Olivia, daughter of Sondra LaVergne of Glasgow. Olivia has been battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia since November 2015. Also selling Mary Kay lipstick and proceeds will go to Lipsticks for Olivia. Contact Sondra LaVergne at 576-0716 or email soni@hotmail.com to order.

Sing a Book My Baby will meet on Mondays at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library at 9:30am. Caregivers and babies use books, music and movement to lay foundation for early literacy. Join us April 17 and April 24.

Glasgow Autism Parent Support Meeting will be tonight at 6:30PM at the T J Regional Health Community Center. Guest panel will talk about successful ways to communicate with your child’s school. For more information call Melissa Baysinger at 576-8860.

There will be a Veterans Resource Fair, Wednesday, April 12 at the National Guard Armory from 2:30 to 5:30pm. This is open to the public. Hosted by Educational Opportunity Centers. For more information call 270-745-4441.

A Summer Fest Fair will be Thursday, April 13 at the T J Pavilion Community Center from 4 to 6pm. The fair will be a one stop shop style opportunity to provide parents with children in grades K-12 on activities, camps, or other programs offered during the summer in or around our community. For more information call Jourdan Myatt at 426-2273.

Cave City Proud Day Meeting will be Thursday, April 13 at 6PM at the City Hall.

Barren County KSP Testing site will be closed, April 14 due to lack of examiners to fill in for absence. There will be no written or road test on these days.

Chamber of Commerce Second Quarterly Breakfast will be Friday, April 14 at 7AM at Glasgow Golf and Country Club. Tickets are available at Chamber of Commerce Office. Tickets are $17. For reservations call 651-3161.

Cave City Community Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 15 at 1PM at Caveland Church. Ages child 12 and under may attend.

The Cave City Cemetery Board requests that all objects and flowers be removed from all grave-sites within the cemetery for mowing season. Flowers on the monument or Shepherd’s hooks may be left. If not removed by April 15 then the caretaker has the right to remove them as needed.

The office of Barren County Clerk, Joanne London will be closed this Saturday in observance of the Easter weekend. Normal office hours will resume on Monday, April 17.

Cave Area Celebration will be held on Wednesday, April 19 at the Cave City Convention Center. Learn about the fun things to do in the cave area. Concessions will be for sale. For more information call 773-3131.

The Carol Bailey Memorial 14th Annual Golf Tournament will be Wednesday, April 26 at 8:30AM at the Fox Hollow Golf Club. Entry Fee is $50 per person and includes, green fees, cart fees and lunch. Entries must be in by 12PM Thursday, April 20. For more information call Janell Pedigo at 629-1004 or Matt Shipley at 678-7297. The event is sponsored by Community Medical Care.

There will be a Baby Safety Shower for new and expectant parents at the Columbia Avenue Church of Christ on Thursday, April 20 from 5PM to 6:30PM. This event is for parents of children under 6 months of age or expectant mother. Sponsored by the Barren County, Caverna and Glasgow Family Resource and Youth Service Centers.

Barren County Schools Youth Resource Center will have a Children’s Day Appreciation and Business after Hours, Thursday, April 20 at 5PM in the TJ Samson Pavilion Community Room.

The 1st Annual Highland Elementary Golf Scramble will be Friday, April 21 beginning at 8:30am at the Glasgow Golf and Country Club. All entries must be received by Monday, April 17. Entry fees include green fee and cart fee which is $60 per player or $240 per team. For more information call 659-0432 or you may email steven.murphy@glasgow.kyschools.us.

There will be a spring/summer clothing give-away for children ages birth through high school, Saturday, April 22 from 9AM to 12PM at Avenue Church. Signs will be posted.

Greenwood High School Band in Bowling Green will sponsor a huge Spring Extravaganza Craft Fair and Home Bazaar as a fundraiser, Saturday, April 29 from 8AM to 2PM. They are looking for vendors who craft, woodwork, quilt, sew, and paint, stained glass, pottery, etc. Booth rental is $25. For more information call (813) 541-1590 or apply online at https://form.jotform.com/70436235589160.

Derby Day Flea Market will be May 4th, 5th and 6th at Temple Hill Fair Grounds. Space Rental is $10 per day and $5 per day for electricity. For more information call Donnie at 670-5679.

The 25th Annual Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will be Friday, May 26 at 8:30AM at Glasgow Gold and Country Club. For more information call 651-3161.