Community Calendar Event Tuesday, April 18, 2017

T-Shirts for adult and children are being sold to help offset expenses for Olivia, daughter of Sondra LaVergne of Glasgow. Olivia has been battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia since November 2015. Also selling Mary Kay lipstick and proceeds will go to Lipsticks for Olivia. Contact Sondra LaVergne at 576-0716 or email soni@hotmail.com to order.

Sing a Book My Baby will meet on Mondays at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library at 9:30am. Caregivers and babies use books, music and movement to lay foundation for early literacy. Join us April 24.

The Site-Based Decision Making Committee of Highland Elementary will hold special called meetings for the purposes of interviewing candidates for the position of principal today and this Wednesday, April 19 at 4:30PM in the teacher’s lounge.

Cave Area Celebration will be this Wednesday, April 19 at the Cave City Convention Center. Learn about the fun things to do in the cave area. Concessions will be for sale. For more information call 773-3131.

Summer Swim Lesson Registration for the Glasgow Recreation Department will begin, Monday, April 24. The cost is $45 per child. All Signups must be done in person. For more information call 651-9012 or 651-3822.

The Carol Bailey Memorial 14th Annual Golf Tournament will be Wednesday, April 26 at 8:30AM at the Fox Hollow Golf Club. Entry Fee is $50 per person and includes, green fees, cart fees and lunch. Entries must be in by 12PM Thursday, April 20. For more information call Janell at 629-1004 or Matt at 678-7297.

There will be a Baby Safety Shower for new and expectant parents at the Columbia Avenue Church of Christ on Thursday, April 20 from 5PM to 6:30PM. This event is for parents of children under 6 months of age or expectant mother. Sponsored by the Barren County, Caverna and Glasgow Family Resource and Youth Service Centers.

Barren County Schools Youth Resource Center will have a Children’s Day Appreciation and Business after Hours, Thursday, April 20 at 5PM in the TJ Samson Pavilion Community Room.

The Barren County Democratic Party Executive Committee will meet, Thursday, April 20th at 5:30 PM in the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library first floor meeting room. The Barren County Democratic Party general meeting will start at 6PM. All residents of Barren County who are registered Democrats are encouraged to attend. For information call (270) 883-1837.

The 1st Annual Highland Elementary Golf Scramble will be Friday, April 21 beginning at 8:30am at the Glasgow Golf and Country Club. All entries must be received by Monday, April 17. Entry fees include green fee and cart fee which is $60 per player or $240 per team. For more information call 659-0432 or you may email steven.murphy@glasgow.kyschools.us.

There will be a spring/summer clothing give-away for children ages birth through high school, Saturday, April 22 from 9AM to 12PM at Avenue Church. Signs will be posted.

Ralph Bunche Community Foundation will sponsor, Elder Arlester Washington & The Anointed from Central Ky, Saturday, April 22 at 6pm. Singing will be provided by the Mass Choir from Lexington. The event will be held at the Historical Liberty District-Ralph Bunche Community Center and is free and open to the public. For more information call 270-404-5175.

The April meeting of the Barren County Historical Society will be Thursday April 27 at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Mabel Shelby Wells’ essay winners, Sara Davis, Sutton Doyle, and Raina Rodriguez, will give a brief talk about their project. These winners are all students from Todd Steenbergen’s advanced history class. There is no charge for attendance.

Lunch and Learn at T J Health Pavilion will be held on Thursday, April 27 from 12 to 1pm. Chris Taylor, Program Director for KY-ASAP will speak on a new legal substance abuse, Kratom. Bring a sack lunch, drinks will be provided. For more information call 659-3378.

Greenwood High School Band in Bowling Green will sponsor a huge Spring Extravaganza Craft Fair and Home Bazaar as a fundraiser, Saturday, April 29 from 8AM to 2PM. They are looking for vendors who craft, woodwork, quilt, sew, and paint, stained glass, pottery, etc. Booth rental is $25. For more information call (813) 541-1590.

There will be a Caverna High School Advisory Council Meeting on Monday, May 1 in the high school library at 5pm.

The temple Hill Lions Club is sponsoring a Derby Day Flea Market will be May 4th, 5th and 6th at Temple Hill Fair Grounds. Space Rental is $10 per day and $5 per day for electricity. For more information call Donnie at 670-5679.

The Community Action Garden Program is designed to encourage economic self-support by providing low-income households with the essential materials to start growing a vegetable garden. Eligible program participants receive a voucher from Community Action of Southern Kentucky and the voucher can be used to purchase garden products, such as garden seed, garden plants and fertilizer. For more information call 652-8171.

The Arts, Crafts, Vendor Spring Fling will be Saturday, May 6 from 9AM to 1PM at the Barren County Extension Office Auditorium. Vendor spots are available for $35/booth and $15 for 4-H members. Each booth will be 8X8 with 2 tables and 2 chairs provided. The show is in an indoor facility. If you need additional information, please contact the Barren County Extension Office at (270)651-3818 or ptarry@uky.edu . This event is sponsored by Barren County 4-H Council and the Swack 4-H Scholarship program to raise funds for 4-H Scholarships and programs.

There will be a Country Breakfast will be Saturday, May 6 from 7AM to 10:30AM at Hiseville Christian Church. There will be country ham, sausage, bacon, gravy, biscuits, eggs, hash-browns, sliced tomatoes, coffee, milk, juice & enough red-eyed gravy to float a bass boat. All Proceeds will benefit The Galilean Children’s Home. For information call: Jim Rich at 590-5569 or Kim Reece at 834-0066.

The 25th Annual Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will be Friday, May 26 at 8:30AM at Glasgow Gold and Country Club. For more information call 651-3161.