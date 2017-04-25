Community Calendar Event Tuesday, April 25, 2017

The April meeting of the Barren County Historical Society will be this Thursday, April 27 at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Mabel Shelby Wells’ essay winners, Sara Davis, Sutton Doyle, and Raina Rodriguez, will give a brief talk about their project. These winners are all students from Todd Steenbergen’s advanced history class. There is no charge for attendance.

Lunch and Learn at T J Health Pavilion will be this Thursday, April 27 from 12PM to 1PM. Chris Taylor, Program Director for KY-ASAP will speak on a new legal substance abuse, Kratom. Bring a sack lunch, drinks will be provided. For more information call 659-3378.

Greenwood High School Band in Bowling Green will sponsor a huge Spring Extravaganza Craft Fair and Home Bazaar as a fundraiser, this Saturday, April 29 from 8AM to 2PM. They are looking for vendors who craft, woodwork, quilt, sew, and paint, stained glass, pottery, etc. Booth rental is $25. For more information call (813) 541-1590.

ARC of Barren County will have a gospel singing at 1pm this Saturday at the Lastgate Church of God on Coral Hill Road in Barren County. Different gospel groups will be singing. All proceeds will go to ARC.

There will be a Caverna High School Advisory Council Meeting, Monday, May 1at 5PM in the high school library.

The Temple Hill Lions Club is sponsoring a Derby Day Flea Market will be May 4, 5 and 6 at Temple Hill Fair Grounds. Space Rental is $10 per day and $5 per day for electricity. For more information call Donnie at 670-5679.

The Community Action Garden Program is designed to encourage economic self-support by providing low-income households with the essential materials to start growing a vegetable garden. Eligible program participants receive a voucher from Community Action of Southern Kentucky and the voucher can be used to purchase garden products, such as garden seed, garden plants and fertilizer. For more information call 652-8171.

The Arts, Crafts, Vendor Spring Fling will be Saturday, May 6 from 9AM to 1PM at the Barren County Extension Office Auditorium. Vendor spots are available for $35/booth and $15 for 4-H members. Each booth will be 8X8 with 2 tables and 2 chairs provided. The show is in an indoor facility. If you need additional information, please contact the Barren County Extension Office at (270)651-3818 or ptarry@uky.edu . This event is sponsored by Barren County 4-H Council and the Swack 4-H Scholarship program to raise funds for 4-H Scholarships and programs.

T-Shirts for adult and children are being sold to help offset expenses for Olivia, daughter of Sondra LaVergne of Glasgow. Olivia has been battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia since November 2015. Also selling Mary Kay lipstick and proceeds will go to Lipsticks for Olivia. Contact Sondra LaVergne at 576-0716 or email soni@hotmail.com to order.

There will be a Country Breakfast will be Saturday, May 6 from 7AM to 10:30AM at Hiseville Christian Church. There will be country ham, sausage, bacon, gravy, biscuits, eggs, hash-browns, sliced tomatoes, coffee, milk, juice & enough red-eyed gravy to float a bass boat. All Proceeds will benefit The Galilean Children’s Home. For information call: Jim Rich at 590-5569 or Kim Reece at 834-0066.

Glasgow Musicale is celebrating the 2017 National Music Week with a piano recital by Wyoming native and long-time Bowling Green resident concert pianist and teacher Dr. Janet Bass Smith, Sunday, May 7 at the Glasgow Baptist Church at 2PM. She will premiere a piano composition dedicated to her and composed by her grandson, Trevor Taylor Smith. For more information call 678-1852.

A benefit for Jackie Fletcher will be held on Saturday, May 14 at the Temple Hill School beginning at 3pm. There will be gospel singing, auction and pull pork sandwiches. Proceeds will go toward medical bills. For more information call Brad Greer at 646-6759.

The 25th Annual Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will be Friday, May 26 at 8:30AM at Glasgow Gold and Country Club. For more information call 651-3161.