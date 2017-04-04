Community Calendar Event Tuesday, April 4, 2017

T-Shirts for adult and children are being sold to help offset expenses for Olivia, daughter of Sondra LaVergne of Glasgow. Olivia has been battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia since November 2015. Also selling Mary Kay lipstick and proceeds will go to Lipsticks for Olivia. To order contact Sondra LaVergne at 576-0716 or email soni@hotmail.com.

Sing a Book My Baby will meet on Mondays at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library at 9:30am. Caregivers and babies use books, music and movement to lay foundation for early literacy. Join us April 10, April 17 and April 24.

Today, join Edie Bell for gardening and spring planting from her wealth of experience at the Mary Wood Weldon Library beginning at 6pm.

Janett Corry will teach a class in card making, Thursday, April 6 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library beginning at 6pm. Class members will make two Easter/Spring Cards. Cost for supplies is $5. Please sign up at the library.

Barren County KSP Testing site will be closed, Friday, April 7 and April 14 due to lack of examiners to fill in for absence. There will be no written or road test on these days.

There will be a benefit Car/Truck Show at the Cave City Convention Center on April 8 from 10am to 3pm for the family of Andrew Cowan who recently passed away to help his young wife and daughter. There will be a raffle for a brand new Henry 22 caliber long rifle. Tickets are $5 each. Drawing for be held at 2pm. Admission is free and a $10 donation is being accepted to enter competition, which includes a meal ticket and a raffle ticket. For more information call 678-1227. Any donations are gladly accepted and all proceeds will go to the family.

The Barren County High School SBDM Council will meet in regular session, Monday, April 10 at 3:45PM in the Trojan Academy Media Center.

There will be a Caverna High School Advisory Council (SBDM) meeting, Monday, April 10, at 5PM in the high school library.

Glasgow Autism Parent Support Meeting will be Tuesday, April 11 at the T J Regional Health Community Center beginning at 6:30pm. Guest panel will talk about successful ways to communicate with your child’s school. For more information call Melissa Baysinger at 576-8860.

There will be a Veterans Resource Fair, Wednesday, April 12 at the National Guard Armory from 2:30 to 5:30pm. This is open to the public. Hosted by Educational Opportunity Centers. For more information call 270-745-4441.

A Summer Fest Fair will be Thursday, April 13 at the T J Pavilion Community Center from 4 to 6pm. The fair will be a one stop shop style opportunity to provide parents with children in grades K-12 on activities, camps, or other programs offered during the summer in or around our community. For more information call Jourdan Myatt at 426-2273.

Chamber of Commerce Second Quarterly Breakfast will be Friday, April 14 at 7AM at Glasgow Golf and Country Club. Tickets are available at Chamber of Commerce Office. Tickets are $17. For reservations call 651-3161.

Cave City Community Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 15 at 1PM at Caveland Church. Ages 12 and under.

The Cave City Cemetery Board requests that all objects and flowers be removed from all grave-sites within the cemetery for mowing season. Flowers on the monument or Shepherd’s hooks may be left. If not removed by April 15 then the caretaker has the right to remove them as needed.

The Carol Bailey Memorial 14th Annual Golf Tournament will be Wednesday, April 26 at 8:30AM at the Fox Hollow Golf Club. Entry Fee is $50 per person and includes, green fees, cart fees and lunch. Entries must be in by 12PM Thursday, April 20. For more information call Janell Pedigo at 629-1004 or Matt Shipley at 678-7297. The event is sponsored by Community Medical Care.

There will be a Baby Safety Shower for new and expectant parents at the Columbia Avenue Church of Christ on Thursday, April 20 from 5 to 6:30pm. This event is for parents of children under 6 months of age or expectant mother. Sponsored by the Barren County, Caverna and Glasgow Family Resource and Youth Service Centers.

Children’s Day Appreciation and Business after Hours will be Thursday, April 20 at 5PM in the TJ Samson Pavilion Community Room.

The 1st Annual Highland Elementary Golf Scramble will be Friday, April 21 beginning at 8:30am at the Glasgow Golf and Country Club. All entries must be received by Monday, April 17. Entry fees include green fee and cart fee which is $60 per player or $240 per team. For more information call 659-0432 or you may email steven.murphy@glasgow.kyschools.us.

Greenwood High School Band in Bowling Green will sponsor a huge Spring Extravaganza Craft Fair and Home Bazaar as a fundraiser, Saturday, April 29 from 8AM to 2PM. They are looking for vendors who craft, woodwork, quilt, sew, and paint, stained glass, pottery, etc. Booth rental is $25. For more information call (813) 541-1590 or apply online at https://form.jotform.com/70436235589160.

Derby Day Flea Market will be May 4th, 5th and 6th at Temple Hill Fair Grounds. Space Rental is $10 per day and $5 per day for electricity. For more information call Donnie at 670-5679.

The 25th Annual Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will be Friday, May 26 at 8:30AM at Glasgow Gold and Country Club. For more information call 651-3161.