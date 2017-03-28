Community Calendar Event Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Diabetes Support Group Meeting will be at 1PM today at the T J Health Pavilion. Dr. Richard Graham will be the guest speaker and the topic will be how to be prepared during a disaster – especially with chronic conditions. This diabetes support group is for anyone interested in learning more about our topic of the month. For questions contact Melissa Waldron with Barren River District Health Department at 1-877-641-5822 ext. 130.

Barren County Conservation Office will have a tree give away Saturday, April 1 beginning at 9AM. Trees available will be Red Bud, Oak and White Pine. The office is located at 207 YMCA Way.

There will be a benefit Car/Truck Show at the Cave City Convention Center on April 8 from 10am to 3pm for the family of Andrew Cowan who recently passed away to help his young wife and daughter. There will be a raffle for a brand new Henry 22 caliber long rifle. Tickets are $5 each. Drawing for be held at 2pm. Admission is free and a $10 donation is being accepted to enter competition, which includes a meal ticket and a raffle ticket. For more information call 678-1227. Any donations are gladly accepted and all proceeds will go to the family.

There will be a Caverna High School Advisory Council (SBDM) meeting on Monday, April 10, at 5PM in the high school library.

Glasgow Autism Parent Support Meeting will be Tuesday, April 11 at the T J Regional Health Community Center beginning at 6:30pm. Guest panel will talk about successful ways to communicate with your child’s school. For more information call Melissa Baysinger at 576-8860.

The Carol Bailey Memorial 14th Annual Golf Tournament will be held on Wednesday, April 26 beginning at 8:30am at the Fox Hollow Golf Club. Entry Fee is $50 per person and includes, green fees, cart fees and lunch. Entries must be in by 12noon on Thursday, April 20. For more information call Janell Pedigo at 629-1004 or Matt Shipley at 678-7297. The event is sponsored by Community Medical Care.

Greenwood High School Band in Bowling Green will sponsor a huge Spring Extravaganza Craft Fair and Home Bazaar as a fundraiser on Saturday, April 29 from 8AM to 2PM. They are looking for vendors who craft, woodwork, quilt, sew, and paint, stained glass, pottery, etc. Booth rental is $25. For more information call (813) 541-1590 or apply online at https://form.jotform.com/70436235589160.