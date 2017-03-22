Community Calendar Event Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Barren County Clean Up Week will continue through March 24 from 7:30AM to 5PM. County trucks will be available for garbage pick-up plus two large dumpsters at each site where space permits. There will also be a recycling trailer at each location. All small items are to be bagged and no tires will be accepted. The drop off location for today is Eastern Volunteer Fire Department; Thursday, March 23 Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department and Haywood Volunteer Fire Department and on Friday, March 24, South Barren Volunteer Fire Department on Steam Mill Road and at the Temple Hill Fairgrounds. For more information call 678-2832 or 678-2834

The City Clean up Week for Glasgow will continue through March 24. City residents may place extra trash, large items at curbside the same day as their normal garbage pickup. You must have items out by 7am. Unacceptable items include appliances, liquid pesticides, auto batteries and parts, asbestos, tires or construction materials, large tree limbs, or whole trees. Appliances are accepted all year at the landfill at no charge but Freon must be removed by a professional repair person before drop off. For more information contact; Glasgow Tire, Walmart or Tractor Supply Company.

Cave City Free City Wide Clean Up will continue through March 25 from 8AM to 4PM across from the Firehouse at the recycle location. No tires, paint or hazardous chemicals.

The Barren County Historical Society in conjunction with the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be presenting “The Battle of Blue Licks” featuring Eddie Price, this Thursday March 23 at 6PM. Eddie Price is a retired history teacher from Hancock County who travels the country giving presentations highlighting the contributions of Kentuckians to our nation’s history. He is a Kentucky Humanities Council Speakers Bureau presenter, and was recently approved as a Chautauqua performer. Audience members will enjoy Price’s lively retelling of history. He brings to life people, events, and environment of the time period. His knowledge of history and of daily life on the frontier is vast, and his presentations are engaging. There is no charge for admission.

Caverna Elementary Kindergarten Registration will be this Thursday, March 23 from 4:30PM to 6PM.

TJ Samson Women’s Conference will be this Thursday, March 23 from 8AM to 4PM at the Cave City Convention Center. Speaker will be Abby Rike. For more information call 651-4534.

The Community Education Art Show will be at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center, March 26 from 2PM to 4PM.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky will hold a Chili Cook Off and Silent Auction, this Friday, March 24 at the First Baptist Church in Bowling Green from 11am to 2pm. Proceeds will benefit the Senior Services Programs for Allen, Barren, Simpson, Logan and Warren Counties. Judging will begin at 11:30am with awards at 12:30pm. There is no cost to enter but there is a $10 fee if you would like to be an official taster. The official taster get to sample as much chili as they wish plus soft drinks, crackers, sandwich and dessert. For more information call 270-782-3162.

The Community Art Show and Reception will be this Sunday, March 26 at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center from 2 to 4pm.

The Bunch Center has Zumba class, Monday March 27 from 6PM to 7PM.

Diabetes Support Group Meeting will be at 1PM Tuesday, March 28 at the T J Health Pavilion. Dr. Richard Graham will be the guest speaker and the topic will be how to be prepared during a disaster – especially with chronic conditions. This diabetes support group is for anyone interested in learning more about our topic of the month. For questions contact Melissa Waldron with Barren River District Health Department at 1-877-641-5822 ext. 130.

Barren County Conservation Office will have a tree give away Saturday, April 1 beginning at 9am until they are gone. Trees available will be Red Bud, Oak and White Pine. The office is located at 207 YMCA Way.

There will be a benefit Car/Truck Show at the Cave City Convention Center on April 8 from 10am to 3pm for the family of Andrew Cowan who recently passed away to help his young wife and daughter. There will be a raffle for a brand new Henry 22 caliber long rifle. Tickets are $5 each. Drawing for be held at 2pm. Admission is free and a $10 donation is being accepted to enter competition, which includes a meal ticket and a raffle ticket. For more information call 678-1227. Any donations are gladly accepted and all proceeds will go to the family.

There will be a Caverna High School Advisory Council (SBDM) meeting on Monday, April 10, at 5:00pm in the high school library.

Glasgow Autism Parent Support Meeting will be Tuesday, April 11 at the T J Regional Health Community Center beginning at 6:30pm. Guest panel will talk about successful ways to communicate with your child’s school. For more information call Melissa Baysinger at 576-8860.

Greenwood High School Band in Bowling Green will sponsor a huge Spring Extravaganza Craft Fair and Home Bazaar as a fundraiser on Saturday, April 29 from 8AM to 2PM. They are looking for vendors who craft, woodwork, quilt, sew, and paint, stained glass, pottery, etc. Booth rental is $25. For more information call (813) 541-1590 or apply online at https://form.jotform.com/70436235589160.